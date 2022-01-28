Skip to main content

How to Watch Akron at Toledo in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Two strong MAC programs face in men's hoops on Friday as Akron takes on Toledo.

Akron (13-5) goes on the road on Friday night to face Toledo (16-4) in a battle of two of the top teams in the MAC.

How to Watch Akron at Toledo in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Jan. 28, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: CBSSN

Live stream the Akron at Toledo game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Zips are 6-2 in conference play and enter this game on a four-game winning streak, last losing on Jan. 14 to Kent State.

The team's most recent game was a 60-56 win over Central Michigan, with Xavier Castaneda and Enrique Freeman sharing the team lead in scoring with 16 points and Ali Ali adding 15 of his own.

Freeman also grabbed 11 rebounds and blocked three shots.

Toledo has won seven in a row and is 8-1 overall in MAC play. The Rockets are 8-0 at home this season.

The team is coming off of an 86-75 win over Buffalo, with Ryan Rollins scoring 25 points on 6-for-13 shooting with 11 rebounds, five assists and four steals. JT Shumate added 13 points, as did Setric Millner Jr., who also grabbed six boards.

Toledo leads the all-time series 37-26, including a 91-76 win when these teams last met in February.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

January
28
2022

Akron at Toledo

TV CHANNEL: CBSSN
Time
7:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_17563934
NHL

How to Watch Red Wings at Penguins

1 minute ago
Jan 16, 2022; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) gets defended by Phoenix Suns forward Jae Crowder (99) during the second quarter at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

How to Watch Pistons at Magic

1 minute ago
Jan 19, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics guard Dennis Schroder (71) fouls Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (2) during the second half at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

How to Watch Lakers at Hornets

1 minute ago
BASEBALL FANS
International Baseball

How to Watch Dominican Republic vs Mexico

1 minute ago
Michigan Minnesota Wrestling
College Wrestling

How to Watch Minnesota at Michigan in College Wrestling

1 minute ago
North Carolina Ohio State Wrestling
College Wrestling

How to Watch North Carolina at Virginia in College Wrestling

1 minute ago
Mar 12, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Akron Zips guard Loren Cristian Jackson (1) celebrates after a basket against the Buffalo Bulls during the second half at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Akron at Toledo in Men's College Basketball

1 minute ago
Dijonai Carrington
Athletes Unlimited Basketball

How to Watch Athletes Unlimited Basketball: Team Russell vs Team Carrington

1 minute ago
Nov 10, 2021; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Buffalo Bulls guard Ronaldo Segu (10) dribbles on Michigan Wolverines center Hunter Dickinson (1) in the second half at Crisler Center. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Ohio at Buffalo in Men's College Basketball

1 minute ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy