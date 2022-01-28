How to Watch Akron at Toledo in Men's College Basketball

Two strong MAC programs face in men's hoops on Friday as Akron takes on Toledo.

Akron (13-5) goes on the road on Friday night to face Toledo (16-4) in a battle of two of the top teams in the MAC.

How to Watch Akron at Toledo in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Jan. 28, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: CBSSN

The Zips are 6-2 in conference play and enter this game on a four-game winning streak, last losing on Jan. 14 to Kent State.

The team's most recent game was a 60-56 win over Central Michigan, with Xavier Castaneda and Enrique Freeman sharing the team lead in scoring with 16 points and Ali Ali adding 15 of his own.

Freeman also grabbed 11 rebounds and blocked three shots.

Toledo has won seven in a row and is 8-1 overall in MAC play. The Rockets are 8-0 at home this season.

The team is coming off of an 86-75 win over Buffalo, with Ryan Rollins scoring 25 points on 6-for-13 shooting with 11 rebounds, five assists and four steals. JT Shumate added 13 points, as did Setric Millner Jr., who also grabbed six boards.

Toledo leads the all-time series 37-26, including a 91-76 win when these teams last met in February.

