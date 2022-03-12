How to Watch Akron vs. Kent State MAC Championship

Skip to main content

How to Watch the MAC Championship: Akron vs. Kent State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The MAC Championship Game between Akron and Kent State looks to be an exciting finish between two strong teams.

Akron and Kent State will meet this evening in the MAC Championship Game.

How to Watch the MAC Final Akron vs Kent State in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: March 12, 2022

Game Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN2

Live stream the Akron vs Kent State game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Both teams come into the championship game with a 23-9 record. The Zips defeated  Toledo 70-62 and had four players score in the double digits. Xavier Castaneda led the team with 26 points. Ali Ali had 13 points, forward Enrique Freeman had a double-double with 12 points and 10 rebounds and Greg Tribble recorded 10 points.

The Golden Flashes beat Ohio in the semifinals by a score of 67-61. Leading the scoring was Malique Jacobs with 19 points, 10 rebounds and five assists. Close in scoring was Sincere Carry with 16 points, eight rebounds and four assists. Tervell Beck was a spark for Kent State scoring 10 points in only 14 minutes of play. 

The last time these two teams played each other was in midseason conference play and Kent State emerged as the winner with a score of 66-64.  With that game being so close and tournament play sparking a different kind of motivation, it should be a very competitive championship game.

How To Watch

March
12
2022

Akron vs Kent State

TV CHANNEL: ESPN2
Time
7:30
PM/ET
