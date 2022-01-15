Akron vs. Kent State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/14/2022

How to Watch Akron vs. Kent State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Dec 12, 2021; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers guard Sean McNeil (22) drives baseline against Kent State Golden Flashes guard Malique Jacobs (2) during the second half at WVU Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports

The Kent State Golden Flashes (7-8, 2-3 MAC) are at home in MAC action against the Akron Zips (9-4, 2-1 MAC) on Friday, January 14, 2022 at 8:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Kent State vs. Akron

Game Day: Friday, January 14, 2022

Friday, January 14, 2022 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Arena: Memorial Athletic and Convocation Center

Memorial Athletic and Convocation Center Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Favorite Spread Total Kent State -1.5 133.5 points

Key Stats for Kent State vs. Akron

The 69.4 points per game the Golden Flashes put up are 6.9 more points than the Zips allow (62.5).

The Zips put up an average of 74.2 points per game, 10.3 more points than the 63.9 the Golden Flashes give up.

The Golden Flashes make 41.9% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.3 percentage points higher than the Zips have allowed to their opponents (41.6%).

The Zips' 46.0% shooting percentage from the field this season is 5.3 percentage points higher than the Golden Flashes have given up to their opponents (40.7%).

Kent State Players to Watch

Malique Jacobs paces the Golden Flashes at 7.1 rebounds per contest, while also posting 2.4 assists and 12.4 points.

Justyn Hamilton puts up 9.5 points, 6.4 rebounds and 0.7 assists per contest, shooting 50.9% from the floor.

Giovanni Santiago puts up 9.0 points, 3.0 rebounds and 2.1 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 1.4 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Tervell Beck puts up 6.3 points, 3.0 rebounds and 0.7 assists per game, shooting 46.4% from the field.

Akron Players to Watch