Akron vs. Kent State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/14/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Akron vs. Kent State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Dec 12, 2021; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers guard Sean McNeil (22) drives baseline against Kent State Golden Flashes guard Malique Jacobs (2) during the second half at WVU Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports

Dec 12, 2021; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers guard Sean McNeil (22) drives baseline against Kent State Golden Flashes guard Malique Jacobs (2) during the second half at WVU Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports

The Kent State Golden Flashes (7-8, 2-3 MAC) are at home in MAC action against the Akron Zips (9-4, 2-1 MAC) on Friday, January 14, 2022 at 8:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Kent State vs. Akron

  • Game Day: Friday, January 14, 2022
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV: CBS Sports Network
  • Arena: Memorial Athletic and Convocation Center
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Kent State vs Akron Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Kent State

-1.5

133.5 points

Key Stats for Kent State vs. Akron

  • The 69.4 points per game the Golden Flashes put up are 6.9 more points than the Zips allow (62.5).
  • The Zips put up an average of 74.2 points per game, 10.3 more points than the 63.9 the Golden Flashes give up.
  • The Golden Flashes make 41.9% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.3 percentage points higher than the Zips have allowed to their opponents (41.6%).
  • The Zips' 46.0% shooting percentage from the field this season is 5.3 percentage points higher than the Golden Flashes have given up to their opponents (40.7%).

Kent State Players to Watch

  • Malique Jacobs paces the Golden Flashes at 7.1 rebounds per contest, while also posting 2.4 assists and 12.4 points.
  • Justyn Hamilton puts up 9.5 points, 6.4 rebounds and 0.7 assists per contest, shooting 50.9% from the floor.
  • Giovanni Santiago puts up 9.0 points, 3.0 rebounds and 2.1 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 1.4 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
  • Tervell Beck puts up 6.3 points, 3.0 rebounds and 0.7 assists per game, shooting 46.4% from the field.

Akron Players to Watch

  • Enrique Freeman is the Zips' top rebounder (11.2 per game), and he puts up 12.4 points and 1.1 assists. His rebounding average ranks him fourth in the nation.
  • The Zips receive 12.6 points, 3.7 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game from Xavier Castaneda.
  • Bryan Trimble Jr. is putting up 10.6 points, 2.1 rebounds and 0.6 assists per game, making 37.2% of his shots from the floor and 34.4% from 3-point range, with 2.6 triples per contest.
  • Greg Tribble gets the Zips 7.2 points, 2.8 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game. He also puts up 1.1 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

How To Watch

January
14
2022

Akron at Kent State

TV CHANNEL: CBS Sports Network
Time
8:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Jan 8, 2022; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro (14) puts up a layup over Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton (22) during the second half at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Atlanta Hawks vs. Miami Heat: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/14/2022

1 minute ago
Jan 12, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Miami Heat guard Kyle Lowry (7) gets by the defense of Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) on a pick by Miami Heat forward P.J. Tucker (17) during the second quarter at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Miami Heat vs. Atlanta Hawks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/14/2022

1 minute ago
Nebraska Wrestling
College Wrestling

How to Watch Nebraska at Minnesota in College Wrestling

1 minute ago
stanford women
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch Stanford at Colorado in Women's College Basketball

1 minute ago
USATSI_17490336
College Basketball

How to Watch Michigan at Illinois

1 minute ago
Mar 5, 2021; Richmond, Virginia, USA; Davidson Wildcats guard Kellan Grady (31) is fouled while shooting the ball by George Mason Patriots guard Javon Greene (23) in the second half of a quarterfinal in the Atlantic 10 conference tournament at Robins Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Davidson at Richmond

1 minute ago
Dec 12, 2021; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers guard Sean McNeil (22) drives baseline against Kent State Golden Flashes guard Malique Jacobs (2) during the second half at WVU Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Kent State vs. Akron: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/14/2022

1 minute ago
Dec 12, 2021; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers guard Sean McNeil (22) drives baseline against Kent State Golden Flashes guard Malique Jacobs (2) during the second half at WVU Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Akron vs. Kent State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/14/2022

1 minute ago
Jan 11, 2022; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini center Kofi Cockburn (21) drives against Nebraska Cornhuskers forward Derrick Walker (13) in the first half at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Illinois vs. Michigan: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/14/2022

1 minute ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy