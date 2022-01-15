Akron vs. Kent State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/14/2022

How to Watch Akron vs. Kent State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Kent State Golden Flashes (7-8, 2-3 MAC) are at home in MAC action against the Akron Zips (9-4, 2-1 MAC) on Friday, January 14, 2022 at 8:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Kent State vs. Akron
- Game Day: Friday, January 14, 2022
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: CBS Sports Network
- Arena: Memorial Athletic and Convocation Center
Kent State
-1.5
133.5 points
Key Stats for Kent State vs. Akron
- The 69.4 points per game the Golden Flashes put up are 6.9 more points than the Zips allow (62.5).
- The Zips put up an average of 74.2 points per game, 10.3 more points than the 63.9 the Golden Flashes give up.
- The Golden Flashes make 41.9% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.3 percentage points higher than the Zips have allowed to their opponents (41.6%).
- The Zips' 46.0% shooting percentage from the field this season is 5.3 percentage points higher than the Golden Flashes have given up to their opponents (40.7%).
Kent State Players to Watch
- Malique Jacobs paces the Golden Flashes at 7.1 rebounds per contest, while also posting 2.4 assists and 12.4 points.
- Justyn Hamilton puts up 9.5 points, 6.4 rebounds and 0.7 assists per contest, shooting 50.9% from the floor.
- Giovanni Santiago puts up 9.0 points, 3.0 rebounds and 2.1 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 1.4 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
- Tervell Beck puts up 6.3 points, 3.0 rebounds and 0.7 assists per game, shooting 46.4% from the field.
Akron Players to Watch
- Enrique Freeman is the Zips' top rebounder (11.2 per game), and he puts up 12.4 points and 1.1 assists. His rebounding average ranks him fourth in the nation.
- The Zips receive 12.6 points, 3.7 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game from Xavier Castaneda.
- Bryan Trimble Jr. is putting up 10.6 points, 2.1 rebounds and 0.6 assists per game, making 37.2% of his shots from the floor and 34.4% from 3-point range, with 2.6 triples per contest.
- Greg Tribble gets the Zips 7.2 points, 2.8 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game. He also puts up 1.1 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
