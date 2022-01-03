Akron vs. Ohio: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/4/2022

Skip to main content
    January 3, 2022
    How to Watch Akron vs. Ohio: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Nov 19, 2021; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Ohio Bobcats forward Jason Carter (30) shoots against Kentucky Wildcats forward Daimion Collins (4) during the first half at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

    The Akron Zips (8-3, 0-0 MAC) will look to build on a six-game winning streak when they host the Ohio Bobcats (10-2, 0-0 MAC) at 6:00 PM ET on Tuesday, January 4, 2022. The Bobcats have won five games in a row.

    How to Watch Akron vs. Ohio

    • Game Day: Tuesday, January 4, 2022
    • Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
    • TV: CBS Sports Network
    • Arena: James A. Rhodes Arena
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Key Stats for Akron vs. Ohio

    • The Zips average 9.5 more points per game (74.4) than the Bobcats give up (64.9).
    • The Bobcats put up an average of 72.3 points per game, 11.5 more points than the 60.8 the Zips allow.
    • The Zips are shooting 45.9% from the field this season, 1.7 percentage points higher than the 44.2% the Bobcats allow to opponents.

    Akron Players to Watch

    • The Zips leader in points and assists is Ali Ali, who scores 14.5 points per game to go with 2.7 assists.
    • Enrique Freeman is Akron's best rebounder, grabbing an average of 11.2 boards in each contest while scoring 12.7 points per game.
    • The Zips get the most three-point shooting production out of Bryan Trimble Jr., who knocks down 3.0 threes per game.
    • Greg Tribble and Aziz Bandaogo lead Akron on the defensive end, with Tribble leading the team in steals averaging 1.1 per game and Bandaogo in blocks averaging 1.6 per contest.

    Ohio Players to Watch

    • The Bobcats' Mark Sears racks up enough points (18.7 per game) and assists (3.4 per game) to sit atop the team's leaderboards.
    • Jason Carter's stat line of 7.4 rebounds, 13.9 points and 1.8 assists per game helps him grab the top spot on the Ohio rebounding leaderboard.
    • Ben Vander Plas is the top scorer from deep for the Bobcats, hitting 1.8 threes per game.
    • Ohio's leader in steals is Sears with 2.0 per game, and its leader in blocks is Carter with 1.2 per game.

    Akron Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    12/1/2021

    Marshall

    W 88-86

    Home

    12/4/2021

    Southern

    W 79-62

    Home

    12/12/2021

    Florida A&M

    W 73-66

    Home

    12/15/2021

    Wright State

    W 66-48

    Away

    1/1/2022

    Buffalo

    W 88-76

    Home

    1/4/2022

    Ohio

    -

    Home

    1/8/2022

    Miami (OH)

    -

    Away

    1/11/2022

    Ball State

    -

    Home

    1/14/2022

    Kent State

    -

    Away

    1/18/2022

    Western Michigan

    -

    Home

    1/22/2022

    Eastern Michigan

    -

    Home

    Ohio Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    12/4/2021

    Saint Francis (PA)

    W 78-75

    Home

    12/11/2021

    Stetson

    W 55-45

    Away

    12/15/2021

    Marshall

    W 75-65

    Home

    12/21/2021

    South Carolina Upstate

    W 85-70

    Home

    1/1/2022

    Western Michigan

    W 59-47

    Away

    1/4/2022

    Akron

    -

    Away

    1/7/2022

    Kent State

    -

    Home

    1/11/2022

    Bowling Green

    -

    Home

    1/15/2022

    Central Michigan

    -

    Away

    1/18/2022

    Miami (OH)

    -

    Away

    1/21/2022

    Toledo

    -

    Home

    How To Watch

    January
    4
    2022

    Ohio at Akron

    TV CHANNEL: CBS Sports Network
    Time
    6:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

