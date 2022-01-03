Akron vs. Ohio: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/4/2022

Nov 19, 2021; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Ohio Bobcats forward Jason Carter (30) shoots against Kentucky Wildcats forward Daimion Collins (4) during the first half at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

The Akron Zips (8-3, 0-0 MAC) will look to build on a six-game winning streak when they host the Ohio Bobcats (10-2, 0-0 MAC) at 6:00 PM ET on Tuesday, January 4, 2022. The Bobcats have won five games in a row.

How to Watch Akron vs. Ohio

Game Day: Tuesday, January 4, 2022

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

TV: CBS Sports Network

Arena: James A. Rhodes Arena

Key Stats for Akron vs. Ohio

The Zips average 9.5 more points per game (74.4) than the Bobcats give up (64.9).

The Bobcats put up an average of 72.3 points per game, 11.5 more points than the 60.8 the Zips allow.

The Zips are shooting 45.9% from the field this season, 1.7 percentage points higher than the 44.2% the Bobcats allow to opponents.

Akron Players to Watch

The Zips leader in points and assists is Ali Ali, who scores 14.5 points per game to go with 2.7 assists.

Enrique Freeman is Akron's best rebounder, grabbing an average of 11.2 boards in each contest while scoring 12.7 points per game.

The Zips get the most three-point shooting production out of Bryan Trimble Jr., who knocks down 3.0 threes per game.

Greg Tribble and Aziz Bandaogo lead Akron on the defensive end, with Tribble leading the team in steals averaging 1.1 per game and Bandaogo in blocks averaging 1.6 per contest.

Ohio Players to Watch

The Bobcats' Mark Sears racks up enough points (18.7 per game) and assists (3.4 per game) to sit atop the team's leaderboards.

Jason Carter's stat line of 7.4 rebounds, 13.9 points and 1.8 assists per game helps him grab the top spot on the Ohio rebounding leaderboard.

Ben Vander Plas is the top scorer from deep for the Bobcats, hitting 1.8 threes per game.

Ohio's leader in steals is Sears with 2.0 per game, and its leader in blocks is Carter with 1.2 per game.

Akron Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 12/1/2021 Marshall W 88-86 Home 12/4/2021 Southern W 79-62 Home 12/12/2021 Florida A&M W 73-66 Home 12/15/2021 Wright State W 66-48 Away 1/1/2022 Buffalo W 88-76 Home 1/4/2022 Ohio - Home 1/8/2022 Miami (OH) - Away 1/11/2022 Ball State - Home 1/14/2022 Kent State - Away 1/18/2022 Western Michigan - Home 1/22/2022 Eastern Michigan - Home

Ohio Schedule