Akron vs. Ohio: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/4/2022

The Akron Zips (8-3, 0-0 MAC) will look to build on a six-game winning streak when they host the Ohio Bobcats (10-2, 0-0 MAC) at 6:00 PM ET on Tuesday, January 4, 2022. The Bobcats have won five games in a row.
How to Watch Akron vs. Ohio
- Game Day: Tuesday, January 4, 2022
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV: CBS Sports Network
- Arena: James A. Rhodes Arena
Key Stats for Akron vs. Ohio
- The Zips average 9.5 more points per game (74.4) than the Bobcats give up (64.9).
- The Bobcats put up an average of 72.3 points per game, 11.5 more points than the 60.8 the Zips allow.
- The Zips are shooting 45.9% from the field this season, 1.7 percentage points higher than the 44.2% the Bobcats allow to opponents.
Akron Players to Watch
- The Zips leader in points and assists is Ali Ali, who scores 14.5 points per game to go with 2.7 assists.
- Enrique Freeman is Akron's best rebounder, grabbing an average of 11.2 boards in each contest while scoring 12.7 points per game.
- The Zips get the most three-point shooting production out of Bryan Trimble Jr., who knocks down 3.0 threes per game.
- Greg Tribble and Aziz Bandaogo lead Akron on the defensive end, with Tribble leading the team in steals averaging 1.1 per game and Bandaogo in blocks averaging 1.6 per contest.
Ohio Players to Watch
- The Bobcats' Mark Sears racks up enough points (18.7 per game) and assists (3.4 per game) to sit atop the team's leaderboards.
- Jason Carter's stat line of 7.4 rebounds, 13.9 points and 1.8 assists per game helps him grab the top spot on the Ohio rebounding leaderboard.
- Ben Vander Plas is the top scorer from deep for the Bobcats, hitting 1.8 threes per game.
- Ohio's leader in steals is Sears with 2.0 per game, and its leader in blocks is Carter with 1.2 per game.
Akron Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/1/2021
Marshall
W 88-86
Home
12/4/2021
Southern
W 79-62
Home
12/12/2021
Florida A&M
W 73-66
Home
12/15/2021
Wright State
W 66-48
Away
1/1/2022
Buffalo
W 88-76
Home
1/4/2022
Ohio
-
Home
1/8/2022
Miami (OH)
-
Away
1/11/2022
Ball State
-
Home
1/14/2022
Kent State
-
Away
1/18/2022
Western Michigan
-
Home
1/22/2022
Eastern Michigan
-
Home
Ohio Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/4/2021
Saint Francis (PA)
W 78-75
Home
12/11/2021
Stetson
W 55-45
Away
12/15/2021
Marshall
W 75-65
Home
12/21/2021
South Carolina Upstate
W 85-70
Home
1/1/2022
Western Michigan
W 59-47
Away
1/4/2022
Akron
-
Away
1/7/2022
Kent State
-
Home
1/11/2022
Bowling Green
-
Home
1/15/2022
Central Michigan
-
Away
1/18/2022
Miami (OH)
-
Away
1/21/2022
Toledo
-
Home