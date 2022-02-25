How to Watch Akron vs. Ohio: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Ohio Bobcats (23-5, 14-3 MAC) aim to extend a six-game home win streak when they host the Akron Zips (18-9, 11-6 MAC) on Friday, February 25, 2022 at 6:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Ohio vs. Akron
- Game Day: Friday, February 25, 2022
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV: CBS Sports Network
- Arena: Convocation Center Ohio
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Ohio
-7.5
133 points
Key Stats for Ohio vs. Akron
- The 74.5 points per game the Bobcats score are 11.9 more points than the Zips give up (62.6).
- The Zips score only 4.2 more points per game (70.6) than the Bobcats allow (66.4).
- The Bobcats make 43.6% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.3 percentage points higher than the Zips have allowed to their opponents (42.3%).
- The Zips have shot at a 45.9% rate from the field this season, 2.3 percentage points higher than the 43.6% shooting opponents of the Bobcats have averaged.
Ohio Players to Watch
- Ben Vander Plas is tops on his team in rebounds per contest (6.9), and also averages 13.6 points and 3.3 assists. Defensively, he delivers 1.8 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.
- Jason Carter is averaging 13.9 points, 1.3 assists and 6.5 rebounds per game.
- Miles Brown is putting up 6.7 points, 1.6 assists and 2.7 rebounds per contest.
- Ben Roderick puts up 7.3 points, 3.4 rebounds and 0.9 assists per game. Defensively, he delivers 0.7 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
Akron Players to Watch
- Enrique Freeman is posting a team-best 11.2 rebounds per game. And he is delivering 13.1 points and 1.2 assists, making 64.5% of his shots from the floor.
- Xavier Castaneda is averaging 12.6 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2.4 assists per contest, making 40% of his shots from the floor and 38.2% from 3-point range, with 2.1 treys per game.
- The Zips receive 7 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game from Greg Tribble.
- The Zips get 10.4 points, 2.1 rebounds and 0.7 assists per game from Bryan Trimble Jr..
How To Watch
February
25
2022
Akron at Ohio
TV CHANNEL: CBS Sports Network
Time
6:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)