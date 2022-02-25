Skip to main content

How to Watch Akron vs. Ohio: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Nov 19, 2021; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Kentucky Wildcats forward Keion Brooks Jr. (12) shoots against Ohio Bobcats forward Ben Vander Plas (5) during the second half at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

Nov 19, 2021; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Kentucky Wildcats forward Keion Brooks Jr. (12) shoots against Ohio Bobcats forward Ben Vander Plas (5) during the second half at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

The Ohio Bobcats (23-5, 14-3 MAC) aim to extend a six-game home win streak when they host the Akron Zips (18-9, 11-6 MAC) on Friday, February 25, 2022 at 6:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Ohio vs. Akron

  • Game Day: Friday, February 25, 2022
  • Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
  • TV: CBS Sports Network
  • Arena: Convocation Center Ohio
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Ohio vs Akron Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Ohio

-7.5

133 points

Key Stats for Ohio vs. Akron

  • The 74.5 points per game the Bobcats score are 11.9 more points than the Zips give up (62.6).
  • The Zips score only 4.2 more points per game (70.6) than the Bobcats allow (66.4).
  • The Bobcats make 43.6% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.3 percentage points higher than the Zips have allowed to their opponents (42.3%).
  • The Zips have shot at a 45.9% rate from the field this season, 2.3 percentage points higher than the 43.6% shooting opponents of the Bobcats have averaged.

Ohio Players to Watch

  • Ben Vander Plas is tops on his team in rebounds per contest (6.9), and also averages 13.6 points and 3.3 assists. Defensively, he delivers 1.8 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.
  • Jason Carter is averaging 13.9 points, 1.3 assists and 6.5 rebounds per game.
  • Miles Brown is putting up 6.7 points, 1.6 assists and 2.7 rebounds per contest.
  • Ben Roderick puts up 7.3 points, 3.4 rebounds and 0.9 assists per game. Defensively, he delivers 0.7 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

Akron Players to Watch

  • Enrique Freeman is posting a team-best 11.2 rebounds per game. And he is delivering 13.1 points and 1.2 assists, making 64.5% of his shots from the floor.
  • Xavier Castaneda is averaging 12.6 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2.4 assists per contest, making 40% of his shots from the floor and 38.2% from 3-point range, with 2.1 treys per game.
  • The Zips receive 7 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game from Greg Tribble.
  • The Zips get 10.4 points, 2.1 rebounds and 0.7 assists per game from Bryan Trimble Jr..

How To Watch

February
25
2022

Akron at Ohio

TV CHANNEL: CBS Sports Network
Time
6:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_17709549
NBA

How to Watch Raptors at Hornets

By Kristofer Habbas
1 minute ago
Jan 21, 2022; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs guard Derrick White (4) drives into Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving (11) in the first half at the AT&amp;T Center. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

How to Watch Spurs at Wizards

By Kristofer Habbas
1 minute ago
Feb 14, 2022; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Houston Rockets center Christian Wood (35) drives on Utah Jazz forward Bojan Bogdanovic (44) in the second quarter at Vivint Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

How to Watch Rockets at Magic

By Kristofer Habbas
1 minute ago
USATSI_17752742
NBA

How to Watch Thunder at Pacers

By Kristofer Habbas
1 minute ago
UConn Huskies
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch St. John's at Connecticut in Women's College Basketball

By Kristofer Habbas
1 minute ago
Marist
College Basketball

How to Watch Manhattan at Marist in Men's College Basketball

By Adam Childs
1 minute ago
UConn Hockey
College Hockey

How to Watch Connecticut vs. Northeastern in Men's College Hockey

By Alex Barth
1 minute ago
Boston College Hockey
College Hockey

How to Watch Boston University at Boston College in Men's College Hockey

By Alex Barth
1 minute ago
richmond
College Basketball

How to Watch Saint Louis at Richmond in Men's College Basketball

By Matthew Beighle
1 minute ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy