How to Watch Akron vs. Ohio: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Nov 19, 2021; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Kentucky Wildcats forward Keion Brooks Jr. (12) shoots against Ohio Bobcats forward Ben Vander Plas (5) during the second half at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

The Ohio Bobcats (23-5, 14-3 MAC) aim to extend a six-game home win streak when they host the Akron Zips (18-9, 11-6 MAC) on Friday, February 25, 2022 at 6:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Ohio vs. Akron

Game Day: Friday, February 25, 2022

Friday, February 25, 2022 Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Arena: Convocation Center Ohio

Convocation Center Ohio Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Favorite Spread Total Ohio -7.5 133 points

Key Stats for Ohio vs. Akron

The 74.5 points per game the Bobcats score are 11.9 more points than the Zips give up (62.6).

The Zips score only 4.2 more points per game (70.6) than the Bobcats allow (66.4).

The Bobcats make 43.6% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.3 percentage points higher than the Zips have allowed to their opponents (42.3%).

The Zips have shot at a 45.9% rate from the field this season, 2.3 percentage points higher than the 43.6% shooting opponents of the Bobcats have averaged.

Ohio Players to Watch

Ben Vander Plas is tops on his team in rebounds per contest (6.9), and also averages 13.6 points and 3.3 assists. Defensively, he delivers 1.8 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

Jason Carter is averaging 13.9 points, 1.3 assists and 6.5 rebounds per game.

Miles Brown is putting up 6.7 points, 1.6 assists and 2.7 rebounds per contest.

Ben Roderick puts up 7.3 points, 3.4 rebounds and 0.9 assists per game. Defensively, he delivers 0.7 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

Akron Players to Watch