Akron vs. Ohio State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/9/2021

Publish date:
How to Watch Akron vs. Ohio State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The No. 17 Ohio State Buckeyes (0-0) face the Akron Zips (0-0) on Tuesday, November 9, 2021 at 6:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Ohio State vs. Akron
- Game Day: Tuesday, November 9, 2021
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: Value City Arena
- Live Stream on fuboTV
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Ohio State
-16.5
141 points
Key Stats for Ohio State vs. Akron
- Last year, the Buckeyes recorded 5.0 more points per game (77.2) than the Zips allowed (72.2).
- The Zips scored 7.1 more points per game last year (78.2) than the Buckeyes gave up (71.1).
- The Buckeyes made 45.9% of their shots from the field last season, which was 2.6 percentage points higher than the Zips allowed to their opponents (43.3%).
- The Zips shot 44.4% from the field, 2.3% higher than the 42.1% the Buckeyes' opponents shot last season.
Ohio State Players to Watch
- E.J. Liddell paced his team in rebounds per game (6.4) last year, and also posted 15.6 points and 1.7 assists. Defensively, he posted 0.6 steals and 1.0 blocked shots.
- Duane Washington Jr. posted 16.4 points and 2.9 assists per game last year -- both team highs. He also averaged 3.4 rebounds, shooting 41.0% from the field and 37.4% from beyond the arc with 2.9 made 3-pointers per contest.
- Justice Sueing posted 10.7 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game last season, shooting 49.1% from the floor.
- CJ Walker led the Buckeyes at 4.1 assists per contest last season, while also putting up 3.0 rebounds and 8.8 points.
- Kyle Young posted 8.3 points, 1.2 assists and 5.3 rebounds per contest last year.
Akron Players to Watch
- Loren Jackson scored 22.3 points and dished out 6.1 assists per game last season.
- Enrique Freeman pulled down an average of 9.1 boards in each contest while scoring 7.9 points per game last season.
- Bryan Trimble Jr. hit an average of 3.2 shots per game from beyond the arc a season ago.
- Jackson averaged 1.0 steal per game, while Freeman compiled 1.9 rejections per contest.
How To Watch
November
9
2021
Akron at Ohio State
TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
6:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)