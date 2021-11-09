Akron vs. Ohio State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/9/2021

Skip to main content
    November 9, 2021
    How to Watch Akron vs. Ohio State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Mar 12, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Akron Zips guard Loren Cristian Jackson (1) celebrates after a basket against the Buffalo Bulls during the second half at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

    The No. 17 Ohio State Buckeyes (0-0) face the Akron Zips (0-0) on Tuesday, November 9, 2021 at 6:00 PM ET.

    How to Watch Ohio State vs. Akron

    Ohio State vs Akron Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Ohio State

    -16.5

    141 points

    Key Stats for Ohio State vs. Akron

    • Last year, the Buckeyes recorded 5.0 more points per game (77.2) than the Zips allowed (72.2).
    • The Zips scored 7.1 more points per game last year (78.2) than the Buckeyes gave up (71.1).
    • The Buckeyes made 45.9% of their shots from the field last season, which was 2.6 percentage points higher than the Zips allowed to their opponents (43.3%).
    • The Zips shot 44.4% from the field, 2.3% higher than the 42.1% the Buckeyes' opponents shot last season.

    Ohio State Players to Watch

    • E.J. Liddell paced his team in rebounds per game (6.4) last year, and also posted 15.6 points and 1.7 assists. Defensively, he posted 0.6 steals and 1.0 blocked shots.
    • Duane Washington Jr. posted 16.4 points and 2.9 assists per game last year -- both team highs. He also averaged 3.4 rebounds, shooting 41.0% from the field and 37.4% from beyond the arc with 2.9 made 3-pointers per contest.
    • Justice Sueing posted 10.7 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game last season, shooting 49.1% from the floor.
    • CJ Walker led the Buckeyes at 4.1 assists per contest last season, while also putting up 3.0 rebounds and 8.8 points.
    • Kyle Young posted 8.3 points, 1.2 assists and 5.3 rebounds per contest last year.

    Akron Players to Watch

    • Loren Jackson scored 22.3 points and dished out 6.1 assists per game last season.
    • Enrique Freeman pulled down an average of 9.1 boards in each contest while scoring 7.9 points per game last season.
    • Bryan Trimble Jr. hit an average of 3.2 shots per game from beyond the arc a season ago.
    • Jackson averaged 1.0 steal per game, while Freeman compiled 1.9 rejections per contest.

    How To Watch

    November
    9
    2021

    Akron at Ohio State

    TV CHANNEL: ESPN
    Time
    6:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
