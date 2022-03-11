How to Watch Akron vs Toledo in Men's College Basketball

Akron and Toledo look to punch their ticket to the MAC Championship game on Saturday when they meet up on Friday evening

Akron knocked off Buffalo 70-68 on Thursday night in the quarterfinals of the MAC Tournament. It was a great game but the Zips were able to pull it out in the end to earn their sixth straight win.

How to Watch the MAC Semifinal Akron vs Toledo in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: March 11, 2022

Game Time: 5:00 p.m. ET

TV: CBSSN

Live stream the Akron vs Toledo game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Zips have been playing great basketball to end the season as they finished 22-9 overall and 14-6 in the MAC.

Friday they will look to stay hot as they try and upset top-seeded Toledo. They played them just once this year and lost 84-76.

The Rockets will be looking to do it again in the semifinals after nearly getting upset by Central Michigan on Thursday. They narrowly got the 72-71 win, but they survived to get their sixth straight win.

Toledo has looked like the best team in the MAC all year long, but almost saw that all go down the drain against the Chippewas.

Friday the Rockets will look to get past that close win and get another win against the Zips and get to the championship game on Saturday.

Regional restrictions may apply.