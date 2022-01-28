How to Watch Akron vs. Toledo: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Two streaking teams hit the court when the Toledo Rockets (16-4, 8-1 MAC) host the Akron Zips (13-5, 6-2 MAC) on Friday, January 28, 2022 at 7:00 PM ET. The Rockets will put their seven-game win streak on the line against the Zips, winners of four straight.
How to Watch Toledo vs. Akron
- Game Day: Friday, January 28, 2022
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: CBS Sports Network
- Arena: Savage Arena
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Toledo
-7.5
140.5 points
Key Stats for Toledo vs. Akron
- The 80.2 points per game the Rockets average are 18.1 more points than the Zips allow (62.1).
- The Zips score an average of 71.7 points per game, only 3.8 more points than the 67.9 the Rockets allow.
- The Rockets make 47.1% of their shots from the field this season, which is 5.7 percentage points higher than the Zips have allowed to their opponents (41.4%).
- The Zips have shot at a 45.3% clip from the field this season, 5.6 percentage points higher than the 39.7% shooting opponents of the Rockets have averaged.
Toledo Players to Watch
- Ryan Rollins averages 20.0 points and 3.6 assists per game -- both team highs. He is also putting up 5.9 rebounds, shooting 47.8% from the floor and 34.4% from beyond the arc with 1.6 made 3-pointers per contest.
- JT Shumate paces his squad in rebounds per game (6.3), and also posts 15.2 points and 2.0 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.8 steals and 1.1 blocked shots.
- Rayj Dennis averages a team-high 3.7 assists per contest. He is also putting up 11.8 points and 6.1 rebounds, shooting 48.9% from the floor and 38.0% from beyond the arc with 1.0 made 3-pointers per game.
- Setric Millner Jr. averages 14.2 points, 6.0 rebounds and 1.6 assists per contest. Defensively, he puts up 0.5 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.
- Ra'Heim Moss posts 7.8 points, 4.8 rebounds and 2.5 assists per contest. Defensively, he puts up 1.1 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
Akron Players to Watch
- Enrique Freeman is averaging a team-leading 10.8 rebounds per game. And he is delivering 12.2 points and 0.9 assists, making 64.0% of his shots from the floor.
- Xavier Castaneda is the Zips' top assist man (2.8 per game), and he posts 13.5 points and 3.8 rebounds.
- Ali Ali is putting up team highs in points (14.1 per game) and assists (2.6). And he is producing 3.0 rebounds, making 48.1% of his shots from the field and 44.6% from beyond the arc, with 1.4 treys per game.
- Greg Tribble gives the Zips 6.8 points, 2.6 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game. He also puts up 1.3 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
- Bryan Trimble Jr. is posting 10.5 points, 2.2 rebounds and 0.5 assists per contest, making 35.6% of his shots from the field and 33.1% from 3-point range, with 2.6 treys per contest.
How To Watch
January
28
2022
Akron at Toledo
TV CHANNEL: CBS Sports Network
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)