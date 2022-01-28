Akron Zips forward Enrique Freeman (25) celebrates with the Ak-Rowdies after beating the Eastern Michigan Eagles,46-44, in an NCAA basketball game, Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022, in Akron, Ohio. Zipsmbb 1

Two streaking teams hit the court when the Toledo Rockets (16-4, 8-1 MAC) host the Akron Zips (13-5, 6-2 MAC) on Friday, January 28, 2022 at 7:00 PM ET. The Rockets will put their seven-game win streak on the line against the Zips, winners of four straight.

How to Watch Toledo vs. Akron

Game Day: Friday, January 28, 2022

Friday, January 28, 2022 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Arena: Savage Arena

Savage Arena Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Favorite Spread Total Toledo -7.5 140.5 points

Key Stats for Toledo vs. Akron

The 80.2 points per game the Rockets average are 18.1 more points than the Zips allow (62.1).

The Zips score an average of 71.7 points per game, only 3.8 more points than the 67.9 the Rockets allow.

The Rockets make 47.1% of their shots from the field this season, which is 5.7 percentage points higher than the Zips have allowed to their opponents (41.4%).

The Zips have shot at a 45.3% clip from the field this season, 5.6 percentage points higher than the 39.7% shooting opponents of the Rockets have averaged.

Toledo Players to Watch

Ryan Rollins averages 20.0 points and 3.6 assists per game -- both team highs. He is also putting up 5.9 rebounds, shooting 47.8% from the floor and 34.4% from beyond the arc with 1.6 made 3-pointers per contest.

JT Shumate paces his squad in rebounds per game (6.3), and also posts 15.2 points and 2.0 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.8 steals and 1.1 blocked shots.

Rayj Dennis averages a team-high 3.7 assists per contest. He is also putting up 11.8 points and 6.1 rebounds, shooting 48.9% from the floor and 38.0% from beyond the arc with 1.0 made 3-pointers per game.

Setric Millner Jr. averages 14.2 points, 6.0 rebounds and 1.6 assists per contest. Defensively, he puts up 0.5 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

Ra'Heim Moss posts 7.8 points, 4.8 rebounds and 2.5 assists per contest. Defensively, he puts up 1.1 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Akron Players to Watch