Alabama A&M vs. Georgia Tech: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/23/2021

How to Watch Alabama A&M vs. Georgia Tech: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Alabama A&M Bulldogs (1-8) aim to break an eight-game road losing streak when they visit the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (6-5) on Thursday, December 23, 2021 at 7:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Georgia Tech vs. Alabama A&M
- Game Day: Thursday, December 23, 2021
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ACCN
- Arena: Hank McCamish Pavilion
- Live Stream on fuboTV
Key Stats for Georgia Tech vs. Alabama A&M
- The Yellow Jackets record only 2.7 fewer points per game (69.2) than the Bulldogs allow (71.9).
- The Bulldogs' 54.8 points per game are 12.8 fewer points than the 67.6 the Yellow Jackets allow to opponents.
- The Yellow Jackets make 45.2% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.4 percentage points higher than the Bulldogs have allowed to their opponents (42.8%).
- The Bulldogs' 34.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 7.2 percentage points lower than the Yellow Jackets have allowed to their opponents (41.9%).
Georgia Tech Players to Watch
- Jordan Usher leads the Yellow Jackets at 7.2 rebounds per contest, while also putting up 1.9 assists and 14.9 points.
- Rodney Howard averages 6.2 points, 5.4 rebounds and 1.8 assists per contest, shooting 51.8% from the floor.
- Khalid Moore puts up 5.8 points, 4.4 rebounds and 0.6 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 1.1 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
- Deivon Smith puts up 5.4 points, 3.4 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game, shooting 34.7% from the floor.
Alabama A&M Players to Watch
- Jalen Johnson is putting up team highs in points (14.1 per game) and rebounds (6.4). And he is delivering 0.7 assists, making 43.8% of his shots from the field.
- Garrett Hicks gives the Bulldogs 13.2 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game. He also puts up 2.2 steals and 0 blocked shots.
- Cameron Tucker is the Bulldogs' top assist man (3.9 per game), and he delivers 5.1 points and 3.2 rebounds.
- Eric Lee gets the Bulldogs 5 points, 3.7 rebounds and 0.7 assists per game. He also posts 1.2 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.
- The Bulldogs receive 5.2 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game from EJ Williams.
How To Watch
December
23
2021
Alabama A&M at Georgia Tech
TV CHANNEL: ACCN
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)