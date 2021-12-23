Alabama A&M vs. Georgia Tech: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/23/2021

Mar 19, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets guard Michael Devoe (0) shoots against the Loyola Ramblers during the first round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament at Hinkle Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-USA TODAY Sports

The Alabama A&M Bulldogs (1-8) aim to break an eight-game road losing streak when they visit the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (6-5) on Thursday, December 23, 2021 at 7:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Georgia Tech vs. Alabama A&M

Game Day: Thursday, December 23, 2021

Thursday, December 23, 2021 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ACCN

ACCN Arena: Hank McCamish Pavilion

Key Stats for Georgia Tech vs. Alabama A&M

The Yellow Jackets record only 2.7 fewer points per game (69.2) than the Bulldogs allow (71.9).

The Bulldogs' 54.8 points per game are 12.8 fewer points than the 67.6 the Yellow Jackets allow to opponents.

The Yellow Jackets make 45.2% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.4 percentage points higher than the Bulldogs have allowed to their opponents (42.8%).

The Bulldogs' 34.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 7.2 percentage points lower than the Yellow Jackets have allowed to their opponents (41.9%).

Georgia Tech Players to Watch

Jordan Usher leads the Yellow Jackets at 7.2 rebounds per contest, while also putting up 1.9 assists and 14.9 points.

Rodney Howard averages 6.2 points, 5.4 rebounds and 1.8 assists per contest, shooting 51.8% from the floor.

Khalid Moore puts up 5.8 points, 4.4 rebounds and 0.6 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 1.1 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

Deivon Smith puts up 5.4 points, 3.4 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game, shooting 34.7% from the floor.

Alabama A&M Players to Watch