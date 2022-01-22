How to Watch Alabama A&M vs. Texas Southern: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Dec 6, 2021; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Texas Southern Tigers forward John Walker III (24) and Texas Southern Tigers forward Joirdon Karl Nicholas (5) celebrate after the game against the Florida Gators at Billy Donovan Court at Exactech Arena. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports

The Texas Southern Tigers (5-10, 3-3 SWAC) host the Alabama A&M Bulldogs (4-11, 3-2 SWAC) in a matchup of SWAC rivals at T.M. Elmore Gymnasium, starting at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 22, 2022.

How to Watch Texas Southern vs. Alabama A&M

Game Day: Saturday, January 22, 2022

Saturday, January 22, 2022 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: AT&T Sportsnet Southwest

AT&T Sportsnet Southwest Arena: T.M. Elmore Gymnasium

T.M. Elmore Gymnasium

Favorite Spread Total Texas Southern -11.5 129.5 points

Key Stats for Texas Southern vs. Alabama A&M

The 66.5 points per game the Tigers put up are the same as the Bulldogs allow.

The Bulldogs score 8.9 fewer points per game (58.9) than the Tigers allow (67.8).

This season, the Tigers have a 43.6% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.3% higher than the 41.3% of shots the Bulldogs' opponents have hit.

The Bulldogs have shot at a 37.5% clip from the field this season, 2.9 percentage points below the 40.4% shooting opponents of the Tigers have averaged.

Texas Southern Players to Watch

Joirdon Karl Nicholas posts 9.9 points, 5.5 rebounds and 0.7 assists per game, shooting 58.9% from the field.

John Walker III leads his squad in both points (10.9) and assists (1.2) per game, and also averages 4.6 rebounds. At the other end, he puts up 0.3 steals and 1.1 blocked shots.

Brison Gresham posts a team-best 7.2 rebounds per contest. He is also averaging 6.7 points and 0.5 assists, shooting 59.7% from the floor.

Jordan Gilliam averages 4.7 points, 2.7 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game. At the other end, he posts 0.9 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

Alabama A&M Players to Watch