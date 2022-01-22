How to Watch Alabama A&M vs. Texas Southern: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Texas Southern Tigers (5-10, 3-3 SWAC) host the Alabama A&M Bulldogs (4-11, 3-2 SWAC) in a matchup of SWAC rivals at T.M. Elmore Gymnasium, starting at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 22, 2022.
How to Watch Texas Southern vs. Alabama A&M
- Game Day: Saturday, January 22, 2022
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: AT&T Sportsnet Southwest
- Arena: T.M. Elmore Gymnasium
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Texas Southern
-11.5
129.5 points
Key Stats for Texas Southern vs. Alabama A&M
- The 66.5 points per game the Tigers put up are the same as the Bulldogs allow.
- The Bulldogs score 8.9 fewer points per game (58.9) than the Tigers allow (67.8).
- This season, the Tigers have a 43.6% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.3% higher than the 41.3% of shots the Bulldogs' opponents have hit.
- The Bulldogs have shot at a 37.5% clip from the field this season, 2.9 percentage points below the 40.4% shooting opponents of the Tigers have averaged.
Texas Southern Players to Watch
- Joirdon Karl Nicholas posts 9.9 points, 5.5 rebounds and 0.7 assists per game, shooting 58.9% from the field.
- John Walker III leads his squad in both points (10.9) and assists (1.2) per game, and also averages 4.6 rebounds. At the other end, he puts up 0.3 steals and 1.1 blocked shots.
- Brison Gresham posts a team-best 7.2 rebounds per contest. He is also averaging 6.7 points and 0.5 assists, shooting 59.7% from the floor.
- Jordan Gilliam averages 4.7 points, 2.7 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game. At the other end, he posts 0.9 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.
Alabama A&M Players to Watch
- Jalen Johnson is the Bulldogs' top scorer (14.8 points per game) and rebounder (7.1), and delivers 0.7 assists.
- Garrett Hicks is averaging 14.3 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game, making 35.2% of his shots from the field and 33.0% from beyond the arc, with 2.1 triples per contest.
- The Bulldogs receive 7.7 points, 4.0 rebounds and 0.9 assists per game from Dailin Smith.
- EJ Williams gives the Bulldogs 6.5 points, 4.6 rebounds and 1.3 assists per contest. He also posts 0.6 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.
- Cameron Tucker is putting up a team-leading 3.9 assists per game. And he is contributing 5.8 points and 3.4 rebounds, making 36.0% of his shots from the floor.
