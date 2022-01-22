Skip to main content

How to Watch Alabama A&M vs Texas Southern: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Alabama A&M will travel to Houston today to take on the Texas Southern Tigers in a SWAC matchup.

Texas Southern will hope to avoid losing three straight games with a win over Alabama A&M today.

How to Watch the Alabama A&M vs Texas Southern game:

Match Date: Jan. 22, 2021

Match Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

TV: ATT Sportsnet Southwest (Alternate)

Live stream the Alabama A&M vs Texas Southern game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Tigers started the season 0-7, but have since gone 5-3. This game against the Bulldogs will be big for a Texas Southern team looking to turn its season around.

The Bulldogs are in a similar situation as they started 1-9. They have gone 3-2 over the last five games and are hoping to continue that pace.

After winning their first game, the Bulldogs dropped nine straight, and hope to avoid starting yet another losing streak this season.

The SWAC East is strangely not out of reach for Alabama A&M. All three of their wins have been conference wins and every team in the East is under .500.

The SWAC West is similar, and despite a 5-10 record, the Tigers are just 1.5 games behind the leader.

Tune in to see two SWAC teams battle it out in a game that could be very important for both programs this season.

Regional restrictions may apply.

