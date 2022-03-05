How to Watch Alabama at LSU in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Alabama's up and down season continued on Wednesday when it lost to Texas A&M 87-71.
How to Watch Alabama at LSU in College Basketball Today:
Game Date: March 5, 2022
Game Time: 12:00 p.m. ET
TV: CBS
Live stream the Alabama at LSU game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!
The loss snapped a two-game winning streak for the Crimson Tide and was only their second loss in the last seven games but dropped them to just 9-8 in the SEC.
The Crimson Tide still own a bunch of big wins this year, but they have been wildly inconsistent and are looking to get back on track with a win at rival LSU.
The Tigers are also trying to bounce back from a loss as they came up just short against Arkansas on Wednesday night. LSU nearly pulled off the upset but missed a shot at the rim as time expired to lose 77-76.
The loss was the Tigers third in the last four games and has dropped them under .500 at 8-9 in the SEC.
LSU still seems to be safely in the tournament field but can't afford to lose to Alabama and then have a quick exit in the SEC Tournament.
Saturday afternoon's game should be a good one as both teams need to get a big win and have a ton to play for.
