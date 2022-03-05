How to Watch Alabama at LSU in Men's College Basketball

Alabama heads to LSU on Saturday afternoon looking to wrap up its regular season with a win

Alabama's up and down season continued on Wednesday when it lost to Texas A&M 87-71.

How to Watch Alabama at LSU in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: March 5, 2022

Game Time: 12:00 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

Live stream the Alabama at LSU game on fuboTV

The loss snapped a two-game winning streak for the Crimson Tide and was only their second loss in the last seven games but dropped them to just 9-8 in the SEC.

The Crimson Tide still own a bunch of big wins this year, but they have been wildly inconsistent and are looking to get back on track with a win at rival LSU.

The Tigers are also trying to bounce back from a loss as they came up just short against Arkansas on Wednesday night. LSU nearly pulled off the upset but missed a shot at the rim as time expired to lose 77-76.

The loss was the Tigers third in the last four games and has dropped them under .500 at 8-9 in the SEC.

LSU still seems to be safely in the tournament field but can't afford to lose to Alabama and then have a quick exit in the SEC Tournament.

Saturday afternoon's game should be a good one as both teams need to get a big win and have a ton to play for.

