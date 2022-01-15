Skip to main content

How to Watch Alabama at Mississippi State in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Alabama looks to snap a two-game losing streak on Saturday when it visits Mississippi State

Alabama heads to Mississippi State on Saturday afternoon coming off back-to-back losses to Missouri and rival Auburn. The losses have dropped its SEC record to 2-2.

How to Watch Alabama at Mississippi State in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Jan. 15, 2022

Game Time: 6:00 p.m. ET

TV: SEC Network (Local)

Live stream the Alabama at Mississippi State game on fuboTV:

It has been a tough last week for the Crimson Tide as they were looking like one of the best teams in the SEC after beating Tennessee at home and Florida on the road. 

Losing to Auburn is not a bad loss, but the Missouri defeat will hurt.

Saturday is a big game for them as they try and get back on track against a Mississippi State team who has won five of its last six.

The Bulldogs beat Georgia on Wednesday night 88-72 to up their SEC record to 2-1 and kept them from losing a second straight game. They had lost to Ole Miss on Saturday that snapped a four-game winning streak.

Mississippi State has played well this year but has yet to beat a ranked opponent and Saturday it could change that with a huge win over a stumbling Alabama team.

How To Watch

January
15
2022

Alabama at Mississippi State in Men's College Basketball

TV CHANNEL: SEC Network (Local)
Time
6:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
