Alabama goes for its third straight win Saturday afternoon when it travels to face Missouri.

The No. 15 Alabama men's basketball team came into SEC play on a skid but have since picked up two big wins against Tennessee and Florida.

How to Watch Alabama at Missouri in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Jan. 8, 2022

Game Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

TV: SEC Network (Local)

The Crimson Tide have found their footing and once again look like one of the favorites in a loaded conference. They took care of business at home against Tennessee and then picked up a road win at Florida.

On Saturday, they will look to get another win away from home when they travel to Missouri.

The Tigers will look to keep that from happening as they try to snap a two-game losing streak and get their first conference win.

Missouri lost to border rival Illinois and then lost its SEC opener against Kentucky back on Dec. 29.

Since that loss, the Tigers had a game against Mississippi State postponed and will come into this game after an extended break.

It has been a tough start to the season for the Tigers, but they could start to turn it around with an upset of Alabama on Saturday.

