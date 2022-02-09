Skip to main content

How to Watch Alabama at Ole Miss in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Alabama hits the road Wednesday night looking to snap a two-game losing streak when it visits Ole Miss.

Alabama leaves home on Wednesday looking to snap out of its funk. The Crimson Tide have lost three of four coming into this game. 

How to Watch Alabama at Ole Miss in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Feb. 9, 2022

Game Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

TV: SEC Network (G)

Live stream the Alabama at Ole Miss game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

It has been a weird stretch for them as they were upset by last-place Georgia but then beat No. 4 Baylor in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge. They then dropped back-to-back games against No. 1 Auburn and No. 5 Kentucky.

Alabama has struggled lately, but still have a lot of talent and Wednesday night, it will hope it can use that to pick up a win at Ole Miss.

The Rebels will look to send them home with a third straight loss as they try to bounce back from a 62-57 overtime loss to Florida.

The loss snapped a two-game winning streak for Ole Miss. The Rebels were coming off big wins against Kansas State and LSU, but came up just short against Florida.

They are now just 3-7 in the SEC as they have had trouble in conference play.

Despite the record, they are playing much better and Wednesday night they will look to pull off a big upset.

Regional restrictions may apply.

