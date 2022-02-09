Alabama hits the road Wednesday night looking to snap a two-game losing streak when it visits Ole Miss.

How to Watch Alabama at Ole Miss in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Feb. 9, 2022

Game Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

TV: SEC Network (G)

It has been a weird stretch for them as they were upset by last-place Georgia but then beat No. 4 Baylor in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge. They then dropped back-to-back games against No. 1 Auburn and No. 5 Kentucky.

Alabama has struggled lately, but still have a lot of talent and Wednesday night, it will hope it can use that to pick up a win at Ole Miss.

The Rebels will look to send them home with a third straight loss as they try to bounce back from a 62-57 overtime loss to Florida.

The loss snapped a two-game winning streak for Ole Miss. The Rebels were coming off big wins against Kansas State and LSU, but came up just short against Florida.

They are now just 3-7 in the SEC as they have had trouble in conference play.

Despite the record, they are playing much better and Wednesday night they will look to pull off a big upset.

