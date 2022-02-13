How to Watch Alabama-Birmingham at Old Dominion in Men's College Basketball

UAB takes on Old Dominion in a men's college basketball contest on Sunday,

UAB (19-5) heads to Norfolk on Sunday to take on Old Dominion (9-15) in a Conference USA basketball game.

How to Watch Alabama-Birmingham at Old Dominion in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Feb. 13, 2022

Game Time: 2:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN U

Live stream the Alabama-Birmingham at Old Dominion game on fuboTV

Old Dominion is 4-7 in conference play and has lost three games in a row, though it is worth noting that the team is 6-4 at home this season.

ODU is coming off of a 63-48 loss to Middle Tennessee. Austin Trice had a strong showing in the loss, with 18 points on 7-for-12 shooting with 13 rebounds, including six on the offensive end.

But no other player scored in double figures and the team as a whole shot 34.6% from the floor, including a 24% mark in the second half.

As for the Blazers, the team has won its last two games, beating Middle Tennessee and Southern Miss.

Jordan Walker set the team's all-time scoring record against MTSU, scoring 42 points on 14-for-23 shooting. He was 8-for-16 from three in that game and added four assists and three rebounds.

Old Dominion won the last meeting of these teams 65-58 in February of last year. That ended a two-game win streak in the series for UAB.

