Skip to main content

How to Watch Alabama-Birmingham  vs. North Texas in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The top scoring team in C-USA faces the conference's top defense on Thursday night, when Alabama-Birmingham visits North Texas.

Two of the top teams in Conference USA square off Thursday night with North Texas hosting Alabama-Birmingham. Each has had success so far this season, with opposing styles of play.

How to Watch Alabama-Birmingham vs. North Texas in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Jan. 6, 2022

Game Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV: CBS Sports Network

Live stream Alabama-Birmingham vs. North Texas on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

UAB brings the conference's top offense into this game, averaging 82.1 points per game. That not only leads C-USA but ranks 19th nationally.

That offense has led Alabama-Birmingham to a 12-3 overall record this season. The Blazers are winners of three in a row and seven of their last eight. With wins over UTEP and UTSA in their last two games, they're off to a 2-0 start in conference play.

While UAB brings the offense, North Texas brings the defense. The Mean Green have allowed a conference-low 54 points per game, which is the second-lowest in the nation behind only Texas.

North Texas has won six straight games, with two COVID-19 pauses breaking up that stretch. Last time out, the Mean Green beat Rice 75-43 for their first conference win of the year in their first C-USA game. They're 8-3 overall.

Tip-off from Denton is set for 8 p.m. ET on Thursday. You can find the game on CBS Sports Network.

Regional restrictions may apply. 

How To Watch

January
6
2022

Alabama-Birmingham vs. North Texas

TV CHANNEL: CBS Sports Network
Time
8:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_17453049
NBA

How to Watch Pistons at Grizzlies

52 seconds ago
USATSI_17459056
NBA

How to Watch Warriors at Pelicans

52 seconds ago
north texas
College Basketball

How to Watch Alabama-Birmingham vs. North Texas

52 seconds ago
nc state indiana women
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch North Carolina vs. NC State

52 seconds ago
iowa women basketball
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch Northwestern vs. Iowa

52 seconds ago
USATSI_15873685
Girls High School Basketball

How to Watch Elmwood Murdock vs. Weeping Water in Girls High School Basketball

30 minutes ago
illinois
College Basketball

How to Watch Maryland vs. Illinois

30 minutes ago
blue jackets
NHL

How to Watch Columbus Blue Jackets at New Jersey Devils

1 hour ago
sabres
NHL

How to Watch Sharks at Sabres

1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy