How to Watch Alabama-Birmingham vs. North Texas in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Two of the top teams in Conference USA square off Thursday night with North Texas hosting Alabama-Birmingham. Each has had success so far this season, with opposing styles of play.
Game Date: Jan. 6, 2022
Game Time: 8 p.m. ET
TV: CBS Sports Network
UAB brings the conference's top offense into this game, averaging 82.1 points per game. That not only leads C-USA but ranks 19th nationally.
That offense has led Alabama-Birmingham to a 12-3 overall record this season. The Blazers are winners of three in a row and seven of their last eight. With wins over UTEP and UTSA in their last two games, they're off to a 2-0 start in conference play.
While UAB brings the offense, North Texas brings the defense. The Mean Green have allowed a conference-low 54 points per game, which is the second-lowest in the nation behind only Texas.
North Texas has won six straight games, with two COVID-19 pauses breaking up that stretch. Last time out, the Mean Green beat Rice 75-43 for their first conference win of the year in their first C-USA game. They're 8-3 overall.
