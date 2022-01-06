The top scoring team in C-USA faces the conference's top defense on Thursday night, when Alabama-Birmingham visits North Texas.

Two of the top teams in Conference USA square off Thursday night with North Texas hosting Alabama-Birmingham. Each has had success so far this season, with opposing styles of play.

How to Watch Alabama-Birmingham vs. North Texas in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Jan. 6, 2022

Game Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV: CBS Sports Network

UAB brings the conference's top offense into this game, averaging 82.1 points per game. That not only leads C-USA but ranks 19th nationally.

That offense has led Alabama-Birmingham to a 12-3 overall record this season. The Blazers are winners of three in a row and seven of their last eight. With wins over UTEP and UTSA in their last two games, they're off to a 2-0 start in conference play.

While UAB brings the offense, North Texas brings the defense. The Mean Green have allowed a conference-low 54 points per game, which is the second-lowest in the nation behind only Texas.

North Texas has won six straight games, with two COVID-19 pauses breaking up that stretch. Last time out, the Mean Green beat Rice 75-43 for their first conference win of the year in their first C-USA game. They're 8-3 overall.

Tip-off from Denton is set for 8 p.m. ET on Thursday. You can find the game on CBS Sports Network.

