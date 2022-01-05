Skip to main content
    How to Watch Alabama Crimson Tide at Florida Gators in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    No. 15 ranked 1-0 (in SEC) Alabama travels to conference rival Florida in its first SEC action of the season.

    This is the first game of the year for the nationally ranked No. 15 Alabama. The Crimson Tide left 2021 with a win against SEC rival Tennessee 73-68 on the back of a 20-point, 10-rebound double-double from Noah Gurley.

    Jaden Shackelford leads the Tide in points with 16.5 points per game on 42.5% from the field. The team as a whole averaged 82.2 points per game and allows 72.9 points per game.

    How to Watch Alabama Crimson Tide at Florida Gators Today:

    Game Date: Jan. 5, 2022

    Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

    TV: ESPN 2

    Live stream the Alabama Crimson Tide at Florida Gators game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Florida hasn't played a basketball game since Dec. 22. That's almost two weeks without a game. The Gators did end 2021 with a win, though, as they defeated Stony Brook 87-62.

    They are led in scoring by Colin Castleton, who averages 14.8 points per game on 51.2% from the field. He also leads the team in rebounds with 9.3 per game.

    Alabama is one of the few teams in the SEC with a win already. It is tied for first place with Auburn, Mississippi State and Kentucky. This will be Florida's first conference game of the season.

    Alabama is coming off of a Top 25 win against Tennessee and should be ready to handle Florida, but in college basketball, there is no telling who could come out on top of this matchup. However, it is always worth watching SEC basketball.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

