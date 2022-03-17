Skip to main content

How to Watch the First Round No. 6 Alabama and No. 11 Notre Dame Matchup: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

No. 6 Alabama will begin its NCAA men’s basketball tournament in San Diego on Friday against No. 11 Notre Dame.

After earning a No. 2 seed last year, Alabama took a step down this year with a more inconsistent season. The Crimson Tide finished 19–13 during the season, 9–9 in conference and lost to Vanderbilt as the No. 6 seed in the SEC tournament.

How to watch the first-round matchup between No. 6 Alabama and No. 11 Notre Dame:

Game Date: Friday, March 28

Game Time: 4:15 p.m. ET

TV: TNT

Last year, Alabama lost to No. 11 UCLA in the Sweet 16 after earning its highest seed in school history. Alabama men’s basketball has only made it to the Elite Eight once in school history.

Meanwhile, Notre Dame is coming off a dramatic 89–87 victory over Rutgers in the first four. After two overtimes, Notre Dame took down the Scarlet Knights thanks to a Paul Atkinson two-point putback with a second left on the clock.

Notre Dame is back in the NCAA tournament for the first time since 2017, but will look to return to the Elite Eight like in 2015 and 2016.

The winner will take on the winner of No. 3 Texas Tech vs. No. 14 Montana State on Sunday in the West Region.

