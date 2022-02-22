How to Watch Alabama State at Bethune-Cookman in Men's College Basketball

A pair of struggling SWAC programs meet on Monday as Alabama State (6–20) goes on the road to face Bethune-Cookman (7–19).

How to Watch Alabama State at Bethune-Cookman in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Feb. 21, 2022

Game Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV: ESPNU

Alabama State has a 5–9 record in conference play and has currently lost four in a row. The team is 2–14 in road games. Its most recent contest was an 86–83 loss to Florida A&M on Saturday.

Bethune-Cookman is also 5–9 in SWAC play. The team has lost two in a row and has a 4–5 record at home. Its most recent game was a 62–60 loss on Saturday against Alabama A&M.

These teams last met in January, with Alabama State winning 79–73.

Trace Young scored 21 points on 8-for-16 shooting for the winning side, going 2-for-5 from three and adding eight rebounds, two blocks and one steal. E.J. Clark added 10 points and four assists, while Kenny Strawberry scored 11 points.

For Bethune-Cookman, Joe French led the way with 27 points on 10-for-20 shooting with four rebounds, while Marcus Garrett added 24 points on 7-for-11 shooting with four boards and six assists.

