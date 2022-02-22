Alabama State vs. Bethune-Cookman: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/21/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Alabama State vs. Bethune-Cookman: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Dec 22, 2021; Austin, Texas, USA; Alabama State Hornets guard Isaiah Range (24) shoots over Texas Longhorns forward Dylan Disu (4) during the second half at Frank C. Erwin Jr. Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

Dec 22, 2021; Austin, Texas, USA; Alabama State Hornets guard Isaiah Range (24) shoots over Texas Longhorns forward Dylan Disu (4) during the second half at Frank C. Erwin Jr. Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

The Alabama State Hornets (7-20, 5-9 SWAC) will look to break a four-game losing streak when they visit the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (7-19, 5-9 SWAC) on Monday, February 21, 2022 at Moore Gymnasium. The matchup airs at 9:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Bethune-Cookman vs. Alabama State

Bethune-Cookman vs Alabama State Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Bethune-Cookman

-2

134.5 points

Key Stats for Bethune-Cookman vs. Alabama State

  • The Wildcats put up 14.0 fewer points per game (61.3) than the Hornets allow (75.3).
  • The Hornets' 68.6 points per game are only 0.7 more points than the 67.9 the Wildcats allow to opponents.
  • The Wildcats are shooting 40.8% from the field this season, 3.0 percentage points lower than the 43.8% the Hornets allow to opponents.
  • The Hornets' 42.5% shooting percentage from the field this season is the same as the Wildcats have allowed to their opponents.

Bethune-Cookman Players to Watch

  • Marcus Garrett is tops on his team in both rebounds (4.2) and assists (2.4) per game, and also posts 12.3 points. At the other end, he averages 1.2 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
  • Kevin Davis puts up 12.9 points, 7.8 rebounds and 1.2 assists per contest. Defensively, he delivers 1.2 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.
  • Joe French paces his squad in points per game (15.3), and also posts 2.9 rebounds and 0.6 assists. At the other end, he delivers 0.3 steals and 0.0 blocked shots.
  • Damani McEntire leads his squad in rebounds per game (4.2), and also puts up 4.8 points and 1.8 assists. Defensively, he averages 2.3 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.
  • Dylan Robertson is posting 8.5 points, 0.4 assists and 6.1 rebounds per contest.

Alabama State Players to Watch

  • Kenny Strawbridge gives the Hornets 9.7 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game. He also posts 1.4 steals and 0.0 blocked shots.
  • The Hornets get 9.6 points, 4.1 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game from Isaiah Range.
  • Jordan O'Neal is the Hornets' top rebounder (5.1 per game), and he contributes 7.8 points and 1.0 assists.
  • Gerald Liddell is averaging team highs in points (9.8 per game) and assists (1.6). And he is contributing 4.8 rebounds, making 41.3% of his shots from the field.
  • The Hornets get 11.8 points, 5.1 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game from Trace Young.

How To Watch

February
21
2022

Alabama State at Bethune-Cookman

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
9:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Nov 9, 2019; Lubbock, TX, USA; Bethune-Cookman Wildcats guard Jordan Preaster (4) drives the ball against Texas Tech Red Raiders guard Kevin McCullar (15) in the second half at United Supermarkets Arena. Mandatory Credit: Michael C. Johnson-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Alabama State at Bethune-Cookman in Men's College Basketball

By Justin Carter
2 minutes ago
LSU GYMNASTICS
Women's College Gymnastics

How to Watch Utah at Washington in College Gymnastics

By Justin Carter
2 minutes ago
ucla-basketball
College Basketball

How to Watch Arizona State at UCLA

By Matthew Beighle
2 minutes ago
baylor
College Basketball

How to Watch Baylor at Oklahoma State

By Matthew Beighle
2 minutes ago
pacific
College Basketball

How to Watch San Francisco at Pacific

By Matthew Beighle
2 minutes ago
Feb 19, 2022; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Oregon State Beavers forward Maurice Calloo (1) dribbles against Arizona State Sun Devils forward Kimani Lawrence (4) during the first half at Desert Financial Arena. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

UCLA vs. Arizona State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/21/2022

By What's On TV Staff
2 minutes ago
Dec 22, 2021; Austin, Texas, USA; Alabama State Hornets guard Isaiah Range (24) shoots over Texas Longhorns forward Dylan Disu (4) during the second half at Frank C. Erwin Jr. Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Alabama State vs. Bethune-Cookman: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/21/2022

By What's On TV Staff
2 minutes ago
Feb 19, 2022; Stillwater, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma State Cowboys guard Avery Anderson III (0) shoots the ball over Kansas State Wildcats guard Markquis Nowell (1) during the second half at Gallagher-Iba Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rob Ferguson-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Oklahoma State vs. Baylor: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/21/2022

By What's On TV Staff
2 minutes ago
Feb 19, 2022; Stillwater, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma State Cowboys guard Avery Anderson III (0) shoots the ball over Kansas State Wildcats guard Markquis Nowell (1) during the second half at Gallagher-Iba Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rob Ferguson-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Baylor vs. Oklahoma State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/21/2022

By What's On TV Staff
2 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy