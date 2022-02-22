Alabama State vs. Bethune-Cookman: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/21/2022

How to Watch Alabama State vs. Bethune-Cookman: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Dec 22, 2021; Austin, Texas, USA; Alabama State Hornets guard Isaiah Range (24) shoots over Texas Longhorns forward Dylan Disu (4) during the second half at Frank C. Erwin Jr. Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

The Alabama State Hornets (7-20, 5-9 SWAC) will look to break a four-game losing streak when they visit the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (7-19, 5-9 SWAC) on Monday, February 21, 2022 at Moore Gymnasium. The matchup airs at 9:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Bethune-Cookman vs. Alabama State

Game Day: Monday, February 21, 2022

Monday, February 21, 2022 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: Moore Gymnasium

Moore Gymnasium Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Favorite Spread Total Bethune-Cookman -2 134.5 points

Key Stats for Bethune-Cookman vs. Alabama State

The Wildcats put up 14.0 fewer points per game (61.3) than the Hornets allow (75.3).

The Hornets' 68.6 points per game are only 0.7 more points than the 67.9 the Wildcats allow to opponents.

The Wildcats are shooting 40.8% from the field this season, 3.0 percentage points lower than the 43.8% the Hornets allow to opponents.

The Hornets' 42.5% shooting percentage from the field this season is the same as the Wildcats have allowed to their opponents.

Bethune-Cookman Players to Watch

Marcus Garrett is tops on his team in both rebounds (4.2) and assists (2.4) per game, and also posts 12.3 points. At the other end, he averages 1.2 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

Kevin Davis puts up 12.9 points, 7.8 rebounds and 1.2 assists per contest. Defensively, he delivers 1.2 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.

Joe French paces his squad in points per game (15.3), and also posts 2.9 rebounds and 0.6 assists. At the other end, he delivers 0.3 steals and 0.0 blocked shots.

Damani McEntire leads his squad in rebounds per game (4.2), and also puts up 4.8 points and 1.8 assists. Defensively, he averages 2.3 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.

Dylan Robertson is posting 8.5 points, 0.4 assists and 6.1 rebounds per contest.

Alabama State Players to Watch