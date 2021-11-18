Alabama State vs. Iowa: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/18/2021

Skip to main content
    • November 18, 2021
    How to Watch Alabama State vs. Iowa: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Iowa forward Keegan Murray (15) drives to the basket against North Carolina Central's Kris Monroe during a NCAA non-conference men's basketball game, Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. 211116 Ncc Iowa Mbb 023 Jpg

    The Alabama State Hornets (0-4) will attempt to break a four-game losing streak when they hit the road to take on the Iowa Hawkeyes (3-0) on Thursday, November 18, 2021 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. The game airs at 7:00 PM ET.

    How to Watch Iowa vs. Alabama State

    • Game Day: Thursday, November 18, 2021
    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
    • TV: Big Ten Network
    • Arena: Carver-Hawkeye Arena
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Iowa vs Alabama State Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Iowa

    -27.5

    151.5 points

    Key Stats for Iowa vs. Alabama State

    • Last year, the 83.7 points per game the Hawkeyes averaged were 12.1 more points than the Hornets allowed (71.6).
    • The Hornets scored 8.5 fewer points per game last year (64.2) than the Hawkeyes gave up (72.7).
    • The Hawkeyes shot 47.0% from the field last season, 3.2 percentage points higher than the 43.8% the Hornets allowed to opponents.
    • The Hornets' 38.0% shooting percentage from the field last season was 4.0 percentage points lower than the Hawkeyes given up to their opponents (42.0%).

    Iowa Players to Watch

    • Luka Garza posted 24.1 points and 8.7 rebounds per game last year -- both team highs. He also put up 1.7 assists, shooting 55.3% from the floor and 43.6% from downtown with 1.4 made 3-pointers per game.
    • Joe Wieskamp posted 14.8 points, 6.6 rebounds and 1.7 assists per contest last year, shooting 49.1% from the field and 46.2% from downtown with 2.4 made 3-pointers per contest.
    • Jordan Bohannon was tops on his squad in assists per game (4.4) last year, and also averaged 10.6 points and 3.1 rebounds. At the other end, he posted 0.5 steals and 0 blocked shots.
    • Keegan Murray posted 7.2 points, 0.5 assists and 5.1 rebounds per contest last year.
    • Connor McCaffery posted 3.3 points, 3.1 rebounds and 3.5 assists per contest last season, shooting 32.4% from the field.

    Alabama State Players to Watch

    • Brandon Battle accumulated 11.6 points and 7.7 rebounds per game last season.
    • DJ Heath dispensed 2.5 assists per game while scoring 9 PPG.
    • Kevion Stewart made 1.7 threes per game a season ago.
    • Heath and Kenny Strawbridge were defensive standouts last season, with Heath averaging 1.3 steals per game and Strawbridge collecting 0.3 blocks per contest.

    How To Watch

    November
    18
    2021

    Alabama State at Iowa

    TV CHANNEL: Big Ten Network
    Time
    7:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
