How to Watch Alabama State at Iowa in Men's College Basketball

Iowa looks to stay perfect on the year when it hosts Alabama State on Thursday night.

Iowa continued to look strong on offense Tuesday night when it beat North Carolina Central 86-69. It marked the third straight game that the Hawkeyes scored at least 86 points and helped them improve their record to 3-0 on the year.

Game Date: Nov. 18, 2021

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: Big Ten Network

It wasn't easy, though, as the Hawkeyes had to use a big second-half run to pull away from the Eagles and avoid the upset.

Thursday they will look to stay perfect when they take on an Alabama State team still looking for its first win of the year.

The Hornets have started the year with four straight losses, but they have been competitive in a couple of them, including Tuesday night when they lost to Iowa State by eight.

Alabama State was as close as three with 4:30 left but went cold, and it cost them the game.

Iowa is going to be a much tougher opponent, and the Hornets will have to play their best if they want to try and pull off the huge upset.

