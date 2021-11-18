How to Watch Alabama State at Iowa in Men's College Basketball

Skip to main content
    • November 18, 2021
    How to Watch Alabama State Hornets at Iowa Hawkeyes in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Iowa looks to stay perfect on the year when it hosts Alabama State on Thursday night.
    Iowa continued to look strong on offense Tuesday night when it beat North Carolina Central 86-69. It marked the third straight game that the Hawkeyes scored at least 86 points and helped them improve their record to 3-0 on the year.

    How to Watch Alabama State at Iowa Today:

    Game Date: Nov. 18, 2021

    Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

    TV: Big Ten Network

    Live stream the Alabama State at Iowa game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    It wasn't easy, though, as the Hawkeyes had to use a big second-half run to pull away from the Eagles and avoid the upset.

    Thursday they will look to stay perfect when they take on an Alabama State team still looking for its first win of the year.

    The Hornets have started the year with four straight losses, but they have been competitive in a couple of them, including Tuesday night when they lost to Iowa State by eight.

    Alabama State was as close as three with 4:30 left but went cold, and it cost them the game.

    Iowa is going to be a much tougher opponent, and the Hornets will have to play their best if they want to try and pull off the huge upset. 

    How To Watch

    November
    18
    2021

    Alabama State Hornets at Iowa Hawkeyes

    TV CHANNEL: Big Ten Network
    Time
    7:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
