Skip to main content
    •
    December 11, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Alabama State at Pepperdine in College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Pepperdine goes for its second straight win on Saturday when it plays host to Alabama State.
    Author:

    Pepperdine has had a tough start to its season but it was able to pick up a win against San Jose State on Monday 82-69. The win snapped a six-game losing streak and improved the Waves record to 3-8 on the year.

    How to Watch Alabama State at Pepperdine in College Basketball Today:

    Game Date: Dec. 11, 2021

    Game Time: 6:00 p.m. ET

    TV: Stadium 1

    Live stream the Alabama State at Pepperdine game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    The Waves have been extremely competitive in their losses, but haven't been able to get over the hump and string together wins. Saturday they hope they can finally get a second straight win as they take on an Alabama State team that has lost three straight games.

    The Hornets started the year losing five straight before they won two in a row, but have since gone on their current three-game losing streak. It has been a tough year for the Hornets and they are looking for something to go right to help turn their season around.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    December
    11
    2021

    Alabama State at Pepperdine in College Basketball

    TV CHANNEL: Stadium 1
    Time
    6:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    syracuse women basketball
    Women's College Basketball

    How to Watch Clemson at Syracuse in Women's College Basketball

    17 seconds ago
    USATSI_17263946
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Alabama State at Pepperdine

    17 seconds ago
    lsu basketball
    College Basketball

    How to Watch LSU at Georgia Tech

    17 seconds ago
    Dec 1, 2021; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; Ohio Bobcats guard Mark Sears (1) drives to the basket against LSU Tigers forward Darius Days (4) during the second half at Pete Maravich Assembly Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    LSU vs. Georgia Tech: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/11/2021

    17 seconds ago
    Mar 29, 2019; Albany , NY, USA; General view of a NCAA logo prior to an Albany regional semifinal game of the women's 2019 NCAA Tournament between the UCLA Bruins and the UConn Huskies at the Times Union Center. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Pepperdine vs. Alabama State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/11/2021

    17 seconds ago
    Dec 1, 2021; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; Ohio Bobcats guard Mark Sears (1) drives to the basket against LSU Tigers forward Darius Days (4) during the second half at Pete Maravich Assembly Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Georgia Tech vs. LSU: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/11/2021

    17 seconds ago
    Mar 29, 2019; Albany , NY, USA; General view of a NCAA logo prior to an Albany regional semifinal game of the women's 2019 NCAA Tournament between the UCLA Bruins and the UConn Huskies at the Times Union Center. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Alabama State vs. Pepperdine: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/11/2021

    17 seconds ago
    kentucky
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Kentucky at Notre Dame

    45 minutes ago
    snowboarding
    FIS Snowboarding

    How to Watch Copper Mountain

    1 hour ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy