Pepperdine goes for its second straight win on Saturday when it plays host to Alabama State.

Pepperdine has had a tough start to its season but it was able to pick up a win against San Jose State on Monday 82-69. The win snapped a six-game losing streak and improved the Waves record to 3-8 on the year.

How to Watch Alabama State at Pepperdine in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Dec. 11, 2021

Game Time: 6:00 p.m. ET

TV: Stadium 1

The Waves have been extremely competitive in their losses, but haven't been able to get over the hump and string together wins. Saturday they hope they can finally get a second straight win as they take on an Alabama State team that has lost three straight games.

The Hornets started the year losing five straight before they won two in a row, but have since gone on their current three-game losing streak. It has been a tough year for the Hornets and they are looking for something to go right to help turn their season around.

