Alabama State vs. Pepperdine: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/11/2021

How to Watch Alabama State vs. Pepperdine: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Alabama State Hornets (2-8) hope to end a three-game losing streak when they visit the Pepperdine Waves (3-8) at 6:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 11, 2021 at Firestone Fieldhouse.
How to Watch Pepperdine vs. Alabama State
- Game Day: Saturday, December 11, 2021
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV: Stadium
- Arena: Firestone Fieldhouse
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Pepperdine
-12.5
149 points
Key Stats for Pepperdine vs. Alabama State
- The 66.1 points per game the Waves score are 15 fewer points than the Hornets allow (81.1).
- The Hornets score an average of 70.6 points per game, just 3.3 fewer points than the 73.9 the Waves give up to opponents.
- The Waves make 40.9% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.8 percentage points lower than the Hornets have allowed to their opponents (42.7%).
Pepperdine Players to Watch
- Houston Mallette averages 11.4 points, 4.2 rebounds and 1.9 assists per contest, shooting 42.2% from the field and 35.8% from downtown with 2.2 made 3-pointers per contest.
- Mike Mitchell Jr. posts a team-best 4.8 assists per game. He is also posting 8.7 points and 3.5 rebounds, shooting 38.4% from the floor and 42.5% from downtown with 1.5 made 3-pointers per contest.
- Jade' Smith posts 9 points, 5.1 rebounds and 3.1 assists per contest, shooting 40% from the floor.
- Keith Fisher III puts up 9 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.4 assists per contest, shooting 46.4% from the floor.
- Jan Zidek leads the Waves with 11.9 points per contest and 0.4 assists, while also averaging 3.8 rebounds.
Alabama State Players to Watch
- Jordan O'Neal is putting up a team-best 5.6 rebounds per contest. And he is delivering 8.7 points and 0.4 assists, making 62% of his shots from the field.
- The Hornets receive 9.3 points, 4.6 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game from Isaiah Range.
- Kenny Strawbridge gets the Hornets 8.8 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game. He also posts 1 steal and 0 blocked shots.
- Juan Reyna gets the Hornets 9.1 points, 2.2 rebounds and 0.9 assists per game. He also delivers 0.4 steals and 0 blocked shots.
How To Watch
December
11
2021
Alabama State at Pepperdine
TV CHANNEL: Stadium
Time
6:00
PM/EST
