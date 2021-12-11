Alabama State vs. Pepperdine: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/11/2021

Skip to main content
    December 11, 2021
    How to Watch Alabama State vs. Pepperdine: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Mar 29, 2019; Albany , NY, USA; General view of a NCAA logo prior to an Albany regional semifinal game of the women's 2019 NCAA Tournament between the UCLA Bruins and the UConn Huskies at the Times Union Center. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

    The Alabama State Hornets (2-8) hope to end a three-game losing streak when they visit the Pepperdine Waves (3-8) at 6:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 11, 2021 at Firestone Fieldhouse.

    How to Watch Pepperdine vs. Alabama State

    Pepperdine vs Alabama State Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Pepperdine

    -12.5

    149 points

    Key Stats for Pepperdine vs. Alabama State

    • The 66.1 points per game the Waves score are 15 fewer points than the Hornets allow (81.1).
    • The Hornets score an average of 70.6 points per game, just 3.3 fewer points than the 73.9 the Waves give up to opponents.
    • The Waves make 40.9% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.8 percentage points lower than the Hornets have allowed to their opponents (42.7%).

    Pepperdine Players to Watch

    • Houston Mallette averages 11.4 points, 4.2 rebounds and 1.9 assists per contest, shooting 42.2% from the field and 35.8% from downtown with 2.2 made 3-pointers per contest.
    • Mike Mitchell Jr. posts a team-best 4.8 assists per game. He is also posting 8.7 points and 3.5 rebounds, shooting 38.4% from the floor and 42.5% from downtown with 1.5 made 3-pointers per contest.
    • Jade' Smith posts 9 points, 5.1 rebounds and 3.1 assists per contest, shooting 40% from the floor.
    • Keith Fisher III puts up 9 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.4 assists per contest, shooting 46.4% from the floor.
    • Jan Zidek leads the Waves with 11.9 points per contest and 0.4 assists, while also averaging 3.8 rebounds.

    Alabama State Players to Watch

    • Jordan O'Neal is putting up a team-best 5.6 rebounds per contest. And he is delivering 8.7 points and 0.4 assists, making 62% of his shots from the field.
    • The Hornets receive 9.3 points, 4.6 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game from Isaiah Range.
    • Kenny Strawbridge gets the Hornets 8.8 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game. He also posts 1 steal and 0 blocked shots.
    • Juan Reyna gets the Hornets 9.1 points, 2.2 rebounds and 0.9 assists per game. He also delivers 0.4 steals and 0 blocked shots.

    How To Watch

    December
    11
    2021

    Alabama State at Pepperdine

    TV CHANNEL: Stadium
    Time
    6:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

