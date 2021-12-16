How to Watch Alabama State at UCLA

On Wednesday night in college basketball action, Alabama State will take on UCLA in an intriguing matchup.

The 2021-22 college basketball season will continue forward on Wednesday with quite a few intriguing matchups. One of those games will feature Alabama State hitting the road to take on UCLA. While the Bruins should win this game handily, this is an opportunity for a major upset, which fans enjoys.

How to Watch Alabama State Hornets at UCLA Bruins Today:

Game Date: Dec. 15th, 2021

Game Time: 11:00 p.m. EST

TV Channel: Pac-12 Los Angeles (OUT)

Ahead of tonight's game, the Hornets have started the season off with a 2-9 record. They have been disappointed with the start they have had, but coming through with a massive upset over UCLA would be huge. Alabama State is coming off of a 79-62 loss against Pepperdine.

On the other side of the court, the Bruins come in with an 8-1 record and the No. 4 ranking in the nation. UCLA looks like a legitimate national championship contender this season. However, they need to be careful as this game could be a trap game.

This should be an easy win for the Bruins, but fans always love thinking about upsets. If you're a fan rooting for an upset, this could be a game for you to watch.

