Alabama State vs. UCLA: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/15/2021

Publish date:
How to Watch Alabama State vs. UCLA: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Alabama State Hornets (2-9) will visit the No. 4 UCLA Bruins (9-1) after losing seven straight road games. The contest starts at 11:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 15, 2021.
How to Watch UCLA vs. Alabama State
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 15, 2021
- Game Time: 11:00 PM ET
- TV: Pac-12 Networks
- Arena: Pauley Pavilion
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
UCLA
-35
147.5 points
Key Stats for UCLA vs. Alabama State
- The 73.2 points per game the Bruins record are 7.7 fewer points than the Hornets allow (80.9).
- The Hornets put up 10.8 more points per game (69.8) than the Bruins give up to opponents (59.0).
- The Bruins are shooting 45.4% from the field this season, 1.9 percentage points higher than the 43.5% the Hornets allow to opponents.
- The Hornets' 43.5% shooting percentage from the field this season is 1.5 percentage points higher than the Bruins have allowed to their opponents (42.0%).
UCLA Players to Watch
- Jaime Jaquez Jr. puts up 14.8 points, 6.4 rebounds and 2.4 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 1.2 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.
- Johnny Juzang paces his squad in points per contest (16.6), and also puts up 4.9 rebounds and 2.1 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.6 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
- Tyger Campbell is tops on his squad in assists per game (4.2), and also averages 12.6 points and 2.8 rebounds. At the other end, he puts up 1.0 steal and 0.0 blocked shots.
- Jules Bernard is posting 13.0 points, 2.3 assists and 4.3 rebounds per game.
- Myles Johnson posts a team-best 6.9 rebounds per game. He is also averaging 5.7 points and 1.0 assists, shooting 61.8% from the floor.
Alabama State Players to Watch
- Kenny Strawbridge is posting 9.5 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game, making 46.0% of his shots from the floor.
- Isaiah Range is putting up 9.3 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.5 assists per contest, making 44.9% of his shots from the floor.
- Jordan O'Neal is the Hornets' top rebounder (5.6 per game), and he contributes 8.7 points and 0.4 assists.
- Juan Reyna gives the Hornets 8.9 points, 2.1 rebounds and 0.9 assists per contest. He also delivers 0.4 steals and 0.0 blocked shots.
How To Watch
December
15
2021
Alabama State at UCLA
TV CHANNEL: Pac-12 Networks
Time
11:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)