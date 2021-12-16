Alabama State vs. UCLA: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/15/2021

Dec 11, 2021; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Marquette Golden Eagles forward David Joplin (23) looks to shoot against UCLA Bruins guard-forward Jaime Jaquez Jr. (24) during the first half at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

The Alabama State Hornets (2-9) will visit the No. 4 UCLA Bruins (9-1) after losing seven straight road games. The contest starts at 11:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 15, 2021.

How to Watch UCLA vs. Alabama State

Game Day: Wednesday, December 15, 2021

Wednesday, December 15, 2021 Game Time: 11:00 PM ET

11:00 PM ET TV: Pac-12 Networks

Pac-12 Networks Arena: Pauley Pavilion

Pauley Pavilion Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Favorite Spread Total UCLA -35 147.5 points

Key Stats for UCLA vs. Alabama State

The 73.2 points per game the Bruins record are 7.7 fewer points than the Hornets allow (80.9).

The Hornets put up 10.8 more points per game (69.8) than the Bruins give up to opponents (59.0).

The Bruins are shooting 45.4% from the field this season, 1.9 percentage points higher than the 43.5% the Hornets allow to opponents.

The Hornets' 43.5% shooting percentage from the field this season is 1.5 percentage points higher than the Bruins have allowed to their opponents (42.0%).

UCLA Players to Watch

Jaime Jaquez Jr. puts up 14.8 points, 6.4 rebounds and 2.4 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 1.2 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

Johnny Juzang paces his squad in points per contest (16.6), and also puts up 4.9 rebounds and 2.1 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.6 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Tyger Campbell is tops on his squad in assists per game (4.2), and also averages 12.6 points and 2.8 rebounds. At the other end, he puts up 1.0 steal and 0.0 blocked shots.

Jules Bernard is posting 13.0 points, 2.3 assists and 4.3 rebounds per game.

Myles Johnson posts a team-best 6.9 rebounds per game. He is also averaging 5.7 points and 1.0 assists, shooting 61.8% from the floor.

Alabama State Players to Watch