How to Watch Alabama vs. Auburn: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The No. 4 Auburn Tigers (14-1, 0-0 SEC) hope to build on a four-game road win streak when they visit the No. 24 Alabama Crimson Tide (11-4, 0-0 SEC) on Tuesday, January 11, 2022 at 9:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Alabama vs. Auburn
- Game Day: Tuesday, January 11, 2022
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: Coleman Coliseum
Key Stats for Alabama vs. Auburn
- The Crimson Tide score 82.5 points per game, 17.6 more points than the 64.9 the Tigers allow.
- The Tigers average 6.6 more points per game (80.6) than the Crimson Tide allow (74).
- This season, the Crimson Tide have a 46.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 8.2% higher than the 38.3% of shots the Tigers' opponents have made.
- The Tigers are shooting 45.4% from the field, 2.5% higher than the 42.9% the Crimson Tide's opponents have shot this season.
Alabama Players to Watch
- The scoring leader for the Crimson Tide this season is Jaden Shackelford, who averages 16.3 points, 5.9 rebounds, and 1.3 assists per game.
- Keon Ellis leads Alabama in rebounding, averaging 6.2 per game, while Jahvon Quinerly leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 4.3 in each contest.
- Shackelford leads the Crimson Tide in three-point shooting, making an average of 3.3 shots per game from beyond the arc.
- The Alabama steals leader is Ellis, who averages 1.7 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Charles Bediako, who compiles 1.7 rejections per contest.
Auburn Players to Watch
- Jabari Smith is the top scorer for the Tigers with 15.5 points per game. He also adds 6.3 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game to his statistics.
- Auburn's leader in rebounds is Walker Kessler with 7.6 per game, and its leader in assists is Wendell Green Jr. with 4.6 per game.
- Smith averages 2.3 three-pointers per game, the most on the Tigers.
- K.D. Johnson (2.2 steals per game) is the steal leader for Auburn while Kessler (4.1 blocks per game) is the block leader.
Alabama Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/18/2021
Jacksonville State
W 65-59
Home
12/21/2021
Davidson
L 79-78
Home
12/29/2021
Tennessee
W 73-68
Home
1/5/2022
Florida
W 83-70
Away
1/8/2022
Missouri
L 92-86
Away
1/11/2022
Auburn
-
Home
1/15/2022
Mississippi State
-
Away
1/19/2022
LSU
-
Home
1/22/2022
Missouri
-
Home
1/25/2022
Georgia
-
Away
1/29/2022
Baylor
-
Home
Auburn Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/18/2021
Saint Louis
W 74-70
Away
12/22/2021
Murray State
W 71-58
Home
12/29/2021
LSU
W 70-55
Home
1/4/2022
South Carolina
W 81-66
Away
1/8/2022
Florida
W 85-73
Home
1/11/2022
Alabama
-
Away
1/15/2022
Ole Miss
-
Away
1/19/2022
Georgia
-
Home
1/22/2022
Kentucky
-
Home
1/25/2022
Missouri
-
Away
1/29/2022
Oklahoma
-
Home