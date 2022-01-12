How to Watch Alabama vs. Auburn: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Dec 29, 2021; Auburn, Alabama, USA; LSU Tigers forward Darius Days (4) shoots over Auburn Tigers forward Jabari Smith (10) during the first half at Auburn Arena. Mandatory Credit: John Reed-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 4 Auburn Tigers (14-1, 0-0 SEC) hope to build on a four-game road win streak when they visit the No. 24 Alabama Crimson Tide (11-4, 0-0 SEC) on Tuesday, January 11, 2022 at 9:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Alabama vs. Auburn

Game Day: Tuesday, January 11, 2022

Tuesday, January 11, 2022 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: Coleman Coliseum

Key Stats for Alabama vs. Auburn

The Crimson Tide score 82.5 points per game, 17.6 more points than the 64.9 the Tigers allow.

The Tigers average 6.6 more points per game (80.6) than the Crimson Tide allow (74).

This season, the Crimson Tide have a 46.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 8.2% higher than the 38.3% of shots the Tigers' opponents have made.

The Tigers are shooting 45.4% from the field, 2.5% higher than the 42.9% the Crimson Tide's opponents have shot this season.

Alabama Players to Watch

The scoring leader for the Crimson Tide this season is Jaden Shackelford, who averages 16.3 points, 5.9 rebounds, and 1.3 assists per game.

Keon Ellis leads Alabama in rebounding, averaging 6.2 per game, while Jahvon Quinerly leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 4.3 in each contest.

Shackelford leads the Crimson Tide in three-point shooting, making an average of 3.3 shots per game from beyond the arc.

The Alabama steals leader is Ellis, who averages 1.7 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Charles Bediako, who compiles 1.7 rejections per contest.

Auburn Players to Watch

Jabari Smith is the top scorer for the Tigers with 15.5 points per game. He also adds 6.3 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game to his statistics.

Auburn's leader in rebounds is Walker Kessler with 7.6 per game, and its leader in assists is Wendell Green Jr. with 4.6 per game.

Smith averages 2.3 three-pointers per game, the most on the Tigers.

K.D. Johnson (2.2 steals per game) is the steal leader for Auburn while Kessler (4.1 blocks per game) is the block leader.

Alabama Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 12/18/2021 Jacksonville State W 65-59 Home 12/21/2021 Davidson L 79-78 Home 12/29/2021 Tennessee W 73-68 Home 1/5/2022 Florida W 83-70 Away 1/8/2022 Missouri L 92-86 Away 1/11/2022 Auburn - Home 1/15/2022 Mississippi State - Away 1/19/2022 LSU - Home 1/22/2022 Missouri - Home 1/25/2022 Georgia - Away 1/29/2022 Baylor - Home

Auburn Schedule