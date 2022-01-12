Skip to main content

How to Watch Alabama vs. Auburn: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Dec 29, 2021; Auburn, Alabama, USA; LSU Tigers forward Darius Days (4) shoots over Auburn Tigers forward Jabari Smith (10) during the first half at Auburn Arena. Mandatory Credit: John Reed-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 4 Auburn Tigers (14-1, 0-0 SEC) hope to build on a four-game road win streak when they visit the No. 24 Alabama Crimson Tide (11-4, 0-0 SEC) on Tuesday, January 11, 2022 at 9:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Alabama vs. Auburn

Key Stats for Alabama vs. Auburn

  • The Crimson Tide score 82.5 points per game, 17.6 more points than the 64.9 the Tigers allow.
  • The Tigers average 6.6 more points per game (80.6) than the Crimson Tide allow (74).
  • This season, the Crimson Tide have a 46.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 8.2% higher than the 38.3% of shots the Tigers' opponents have made.
  • The Tigers are shooting 45.4% from the field, 2.5% higher than the 42.9% the Crimson Tide's opponents have shot this season.

Alabama Players to Watch

  • The scoring leader for the Crimson Tide this season is Jaden Shackelford, who averages 16.3 points, 5.9 rebounds, and 1.3 assists per game.
  • Keon Ellis leads Alabama in rebounding, averaging 6.2 per game, while Jahvon Quinerly leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 4.3 in each contest.
  • Shackelford leads the Crimson Tide in three-point shooting, making an average of 3.3 shots per game from beyond the arc.
  • The Alabama steals leader is Ellis, who averages 1.7 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Charles Bediako, who compiles 1.7 rejections per contest.

Auburn Players to Watch

  • Jabari Smith is the top scorer for the Tigers with 15.5 points per game. He also adds 6.3 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game to his statistics.
  • Auburn's leader in rebounds is Walker Kessler with 7.6 per game, and its leader in assists is Wendell Green Jr. with 4.6 per game.
  • Smith averages 2.3 three-pointers per game, the most on the Tigers.
  • K.D. Johnson (2.2 steals per game) is the steal leader for Auburn while Kessler (4.1 blocks per game) is the block leader.

Alabama Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

12/18/2021

Jacksonville State

W 65-59

Home

12/21/2021

Davidson

L 79-78

Home

12/29/2021

Tennessee

W 73-68

Home

1/5/2022

Florida

W 83-70

Away

1/8/2022

Missouri

L 92-86

Away

1/11/2022

Auburn

-

Home

1/15/2022

Mississippi State

-

Away

1/19/2022

LSU

-

Home

1/22/2022

Missouri

-

Home

1/25/2022

Georgia

-

Away

1/29/2022

Baylor

-

Home

Auburn Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

12/18/2021

Saint Louis

W 74-70

Away

12/22/2021

Murray State

W 71-58

Home

12/29/2021

LSU

W 70-55

Home

1/4/2022

South Carolina

W 81-66

Away

1/8/2022

Florida

W 85-73

Home

1/11/2022

Alabama

-

Away

1/15/2022

Ole Miss

-

Away

1/19/2022

Georgia

-

Home

1/22/2022

Kentucky

-

Home

1/25/2022

Missouri

-

Away

1/29/2022

Oklahoma

-

Home

How To Watch

January
11
2022

Auburn at Alabama

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
9:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)


