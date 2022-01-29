Skip to main content

How to Watch Alabama vs. Baylor: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 11, 2022; Waco, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears guard James Akinjo (11) drives to the basket past Texas Tech Red Raiders guard Kevin McCullar (15) during the first half at Ferrell Center. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 4 Baylor Bears (18-2) will attempt to continue a three-game winning streak when they visit the Alabama Crimson Tide (13-7) on Saturday, January 29, 2022 at Coleman Coliseum. The game airs at 4:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Alabama vs. Baylor

Key Stats for Alabama vs. Baylor

  • The 78.7 points per game the Bears score are only four more points than the Crimson Tide give up (74.7).
  • The Crimson Tide average 21.8 more points per game (81.1) than the Bears allow (59.3).
  • The Bears make 48.1% of their shots from the field this season, which is 4.9 percentage points higher than the Crimson Tide have allowed to their opponents (43.2%).
  • The Crimson Tide are shooting 44.7% from the field, 3.6% higher than the 41.1% the Bears' opponents have shot this season.

Baylor Players to Watch

  • The Bears leader in points and assists is James Akinjo, who scores 12.5 points per game to go with 5.3 assists.
  • Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua is Baylor's best rebounder, hauling in an average of 7.5 boards in each contest while scoring 8.1 points per game.
  • The Bears get the most three-point shooting production out of LJ Cryer, who knocks down 2.5 threes per game.
  • Akinjo is Baylor's leader in steals, averaging 2.1 steals per game, while Flo Thamba leads them in blocks with 1.1 per contest.

Alabama Players to Watch

  • Jaden Shackelford is at the top of the Crimson Tide scoring leaderboard with 17.1 points per game. He also collects 5.7 rebounds and averages 1.4 assists per game.
  • The Alabama leaders in rebounding and assists are Keon Ellis with 6.4 rebounds per game (he also adds 12.2 points and two assists per game) and Jahvon Quinerly with 4.3 assists per game (he also tacks on 14.3 points and 3.5 rebounds per game).
  • Shackelford is dependable from three-point range and leads the Crimson Tide with 3.2 made threes per game.
  • Alabama's leader in steals is Ellis (2.1 per game), and its leader in blocks is Charles Bediako (1.6 per game).

Baylor Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

1/11/2022

Texas Tech

L 65-62

Home

1/15/2022

Oklahoma State

L 61-54

Home

1/18/2022

West Virginia

W 77-68

Away

1/22/2022

Oklahoma

W 65-51

Away

1/25/2022

Kansas State

W 74-49

Home

1/29/2022

Alabama

-

Away

1/31/2022

West Virginia

-

Home

2/5/2022

Kansas

-

Away

2/9/2022

Kansas State

-

Away

2/12/2022

Texas

-

Home

2/16/2022

Texas Tech

-

Away

Alabama Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

1/11/2022

Auburn

L 81-77

Home

1/15/2022

Mississippi State

L 78-76

Away

1/19/2022

LSU

W 70-67

Home

1/22/2022

Missouri

W 86-76

Home

1/25/2022

Georgia

L 82-76

Away

1/29/2022

Baylor

-

Home

2/1/2022

Auburn

-

Away

2/5/2022

Kentucky

-

Home

2/9/2022

Ole Miss

-

Away

2/12/2022

Arkansas

-

Home

2/16/2022

Mississippi State

-

Home

How To Watch

January
29
2022

Baylor at Alabama

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
4:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
