How to Watch Alabama vs. Baylor: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 11, 2022; Waco, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears guard James Akinjo (11) drives to the basket past Texas Tech Red Raiders guard Kevin McCullar (15) during the first half at Ferrell Center. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 4 Baylor Bears (18-2) will attempt to continue a three-game winning streak when they visit the Alabama Crimson Tide (13-7) on Saturday, January 29, 2022 at Coleman Coliseum. The game airs at 4:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Alabama vs. Baylor

Game Day: Saturday, January 29, 2022

Saturday, January 29, 2022 Game Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: Coleman Coliseum

Key Stats for Alabama vs. Baylor

The 78.7 points per game the Bears score are only four more points than the Crimson Tide give up (74.7).

The Crimson Tide average 21.8 more points per game (81.1) than the Bears allow (59.3).

The Bears make 48.1% of their shots from the field this season, which is 4.9 percentage points higher than the Crimson Tide have allowed to their opponents (43.2%).

The Crimson Tide are shooting 44.7% from the field, 3.6% higher than the 41.1% the Bears' opponents have shot this season.

Baylor Players to Watch

The Bears leader in points and assists is James Akinjo, who scores 12.5 points per game to go with 5.3 assists.

Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua is Baylor's best rebounder, hauling in an average of 7.5 boards in each contest while scoring 8.1 points per game.

The Bears get the most three-point shooting production out of LJ Cryer, who knocks down 2.5 threes per game.

Akinjo is Baylor's leader in steals, averaging 2.1 steals per game, while Flo Thamba leads them in blocks with 1.1 per contest.

Alabama Players to Watch

Jaden Shackelford is at the top of the Crimson Tide scoring leaderboard with 17.1 points per game. He also collects 5.7 rebounds and averages 1.4 assists per game.

The Alabama leaders in rebounding and assists are Keon Ellis with 6.4 rebounds per game (he also adds 12.2 points and two assists per game) and Jahvon Quinerly with 4.3 assists per game (he also tacks on 14.3 points and 3.5 rebounds per game).

Shackelford is dependable from three-point range and leads the Crimson Tide with 3.2 made threes per game.

Alabama's leader in steals is Ellis (2.1 per game), and its leader in blocks is Charles Bediako (1.6 per game).

Baylor Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 1/11/2022 Texas Tech L 65-62 Home 1/15/2022 Oklahoma State L 61-54 Home 1/18/2022 West Virginia W 77-68 Away 1/22/2022 Oklahoma W 65-51 Away 1/25/2022 Kansas State W 74-49 Home 1/29/2022 Alabama - Away 1/31/2022 West Virginia - Home 2/5/2022 Kansas - Away 2/9/2022 Kansas State - Away 2/12/2022 Texas - Home 2/16/2022 Texas Tech - Away

Alabama Schedule