Dec 18, 2021; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide guard Keon Ellis (14) drives to the basket against Jacksonville State Gamecocks guard Jalen Gibbs (22) during the first half at Coleman Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports

The Florida Gators (9-3, 0-0 SEC) hope to extend a three-game home win streak when they host the No. 15 Alabama Crimson Tide (10-3, 0-0 SEC) on Wednesday, January 5, 2022 at 7:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Florida vs. Alabama

Game Day: Wednesday, January 5, 2022

Wednesday, January 5, 2022 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center

Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Florida vs. Alabama

The Gators put up 74 points per game, only 1.1 more points than the 72.9 the Crimson Tide allow.

The Crimson Tide's 82.2 points per game are 22.3 more points than the 59.9 the Gators allow.

The Gators make 43% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.5 percentage points higher than the Crimson Tide have allowed to their opponents (42.5%).

The Crimson Tide's 46.9% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.9 percentage points higher than the Gators have allowed to their opponents (43%).

Florida Players to Watch

Colin Castleton paces the Gators with 14.8 points per game and 9.3 rebounds, while also averaging 1.8 assists.

Phlandrous Fleming Jr. posts 11.8 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.6 assists per contest, shooting 43.3% from the field and 37.8% from beyond the arc with 1.2 made 3-pointers per contest.

Anthony Duruji posts 9.3 points, 4.2 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game. Defensively, he posts 1.2 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.

Tyree Appleby is tops on his team in assists per game (3.1), and also posts 10 points and 2.1 rebounds. At the other end, he delivers 1.6 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

Myreon Jones averages 8.6 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game, shooting 36.3% from the field and 30.2% from beyond the arc with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game.

Alabama Players to Watch