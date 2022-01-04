Publish date:
How to Watch Alabama vs. Florida: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Florida Gators (9-3, 0-0 SEC) hope to extend a three-game home win streak when they host the No. 15 Alabama Crimson Tide (10-3, 0-0 SEC) on Wednesday, January 5, 2022 at 7:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Florida vs. Alabama
- Game Day: Wednesday, January 5, 2022
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Florida vs. Alabama
- The Gators put up 74 points per game, only 1.1 more points than the 72.9 the Crimson Tide allow.
- The Crimson Tide's 82.2 points per game are 22.3 more points than the 59.9 the Gators allow.
- The Gators make 43% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.5 percentage points higher than the Crimson Tide have allowed to their opponents (42.5%).
- The Crimson Tide's 46.9% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.9 percentage points higher than the Gators have allowed to their opponents (43%).
Florida Players to Watch
- Colin Castleton paces the Gators with 14.8 points per game and 9.3 rebounds, while also averaging 1.8 assists.
- Phlandrous Fleming Jr. posts 11.8 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.6 assists per contest, shooting 43.3% from the field and 37.8% from beyond the arc with 1.2 made 3-pointers per contest.
- Anthony Duruji posts 9.3 points, 4.2 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game. Defensively, he posts 1.2 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.
- Tyree Appleby is tops on his team in assists per game (3.1), and also posts 10 points and 2.1 rebounds. At the other end, he delivers 1.6 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
- Myreon Jones averages 8.6 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game, shooting 36.3% from the field and 30.2% from beyond the arc with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game.
Alabama Players to Watch
- Keon Ellis is No. 1 on the Crimson Tide in rebounding (6.7 per game), and averages 12.2 points and 2.2 assists. He also delivers 1.4 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.
- Jaden Shackelford leads the Crimson Tide in scoring (16.5 points per game), and produces 6.4 rebounds and 1.3 assists. He also posts 0.6 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
- The Crimson Tide get 14.9 points, 3.2 rebounds and 4.3 assists per game from Jahvon Quinerly.
- JD Davison is averaging a team-leading 4.4 assists per game. And he is producing 8.4 points and 5 rebounds, making 50.7% of his shots from the field.
- The Crimson Tide receive 6.8 points, 4.4 rebounds and 0.8 assists per game from Charles Bediako.
How To Watch
January
5
2022
Alabama at Florida
TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)