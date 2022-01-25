Skip to main content

How to Watch Alabama at Georgia in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Crimson Tide travel to Georgia in search of their third straight SEC win against the struggling Bulldogs.

Alabama hits the road for the first time since upsetting No. 13 LSU on Wednesday to face Georgia, who is winless in conference play.

The Tide tide have taken down ranked opponents on four occasions already this season and are poised to earn their first conference road win since defeating Florida on Jan. 4.

How to Watch Alabama at Georgia in Men's College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Jan. 25, 2022

Game Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

TV: SEC Network (Local)

Live stream the Alabama at Georgia game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The trio of Jaden Shackelford, Jahvon Quinerly, and Keon Ellis combine for 43.7 points per game for Alabama, and one has led the team in scoring in 16 of its 19 games so far this season. Shackleford has led the charge over the last three games, including 21 points in Saturday’s win over Missouri.

Georgia has dropped its first six SEC games, eight straight overall and have only managed two wins since defeating No. 18 Memphis on Dec. 1.

Three Georgia players average in double digits led by sophomore Kario Oquendo and senior Braelen Bridges at 12.6 and 12.5 points per game, respectively. Graduate transfer Jailyn Ingram also averages in double figures at 10.6 PPG, while topping the squad at 6.0 rebounds a game.

Alabama has won five of the last seven games against UGA in Athens, but 20 of the last 31 meetings have been decided by under 10 points, including 13 of the last 19 played between the two schools.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

January
25
2022

Alabama at Georgia

TV CHANNEL: SEC Network (Local)
Time
6:30
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

alabama
College Basketball

How to Watch Alabama at Georgia

19 seconds ago
PROVIDENCE BASKETBALL
College Basketball

How to Watch Richmond at Rhode Island

19 seconds ago
Mar 4, 2021; Richmond, Virginia, USA; Duquesne Dukes forward Chad Baker (44) shoots the ball as Richmond Spiders forward Tyler Burton (3) defends in the second half in the second round of the 2021 Atlantic 10 Conference Tournament at Stuart C. Siegel Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Rhode Island vs. Richmond: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/25/2022

19 seconds ago
Jan 8, 2022; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Kentucky Wildcats guard TyTy Washington Jr. (3) drives to the basket against Georgia Bulldogs guard Aaron Cook (10) during the second half at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Alabama vs. Georgia: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/25/2022

19 seconds ago
Mar 4, 2021; Richmond, Virginia, USA; Duquesne Dukes forward Chad Baker (44) shoots the ball as Richmond Spiders forward Tyler Burton (3) defends in the second half in the second round of the 2021 Atlantic 10 Conference Tournament at Stuart C. Siegel Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Richmond vs. Rhode Island: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/25/2022

19 seconds ago
Jan 8, 2022; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Kentucky Wildcats guard TyTy Washington Jr. (3) drives to the basket against Georgia Bulldogs guard Aaron Cook (10) during the second half at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Georgia vs. Alabama: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/25/2022

19 seconds ago
Boston College Women's Hockey
Women's College Hockey

How to Watch Providence at Boston College

30 minutes ago
Arizona State Gold
College Golf

How to Watch Southwestern Invitational, Second Round

2 hours ago
tommy-lloyd-arizona
SI Guide

Arizona, UCLA Face Off in Top-10 MBB Matchup

2 hours ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy