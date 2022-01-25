The Crimson Tide travel to Georgia in search of their third straight SEC win against the struggling Bulldogs.

Alabama hits the road for the first time since upsetting No. 13 LSU on Wednesday to face Georgia, who is winless in conference play.

The Tide tide have taken down ranked opponents on four occasions already this season and are poised to earn their first conference road win since defeating Florida on Jan. 4.



How to Watch Alabama at Georgia in Men's College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Jan. 25, 2022

Game Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

TV: SEC Network (Local)

The trio of Jaden Shackelford, Jahvon Quinerly, and Keon Ellis combine for 43.7 points per game for Alabama, and one has led the team in scoring in 16 of its 19 games so far this season. Shackleford has led the charge over the last three games, including 21 points in Saturday’s win over Missouri.

Georgia has dropped its first six SEC games, eight straight overall and have only managed two wins since defeating No. 18 Memphis on Dec. 1.

Three Georgia players average in double digits led by sophomore Kario Oquendo and senior Braelen Bridges at 12.6 and 12.5 points per game, respectively. Graduate transfer Jailyn Ingram also averages in double figures at 10.6 PPG, while topping the squad at 6.0 rebounds a game.

Alabama has won five of the last seven games against UGA in Athens, but 20 of the last 31 meetings have been decided by under 10 points, including 13 of the last 19 played between the two schools.

