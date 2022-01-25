Skip to main content

How to Watch Alabama vs. Georgia: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 8, 2022; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Kentucky Wildcats guard TyTy Washington Jr. (3) drives to the basket against Georgia Bulldogs guard Aaron Cook (10) during the second half at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

The Georgia Bulldogs (5-14, 0-6 SEC) will host the Alabama Crimson Tide (13-6, 4-3 SEC) after losing four home games in a row. The contest starts at 6:30 PM ET on Tuesday, January 25, 2022.

How to Watch Georgia vs. Alabama

Alabama vs Georgia Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Alabama

-14.5

158.5 points

Key Stats for Georgia vs. Alabama

  • The 81.4 points per game the Crimson Tide record are 5.5 more points than the Bulldogs allow (75.9).
  • The Bulldogs average only 4.4 fewer points per game (69.9) than the Crimson Tide give up to opponents (74.3).
  • The Crimson Tide are shooting 44.8% from the field this season, 1.3 percentage points lower than the 46.1% the Bulldogs allow to opponents.
  • The Bulldogs' 44.0% shooting percentage from the field this season is 0.8 percentage points higher than the Crimson Tide have given up to their opponents (43.2%).

Alabama Players to Watch

  • Jaden Shackelford puts up a team-leading 16.9 points per contest. He is also posting 5.8 rebounds and 1.3 assists, shooting 40.1% from the field and 36.1% from beyond the arc with 3.0 made 3-pointers per contest.
  • Keon Ellis posts a team-leading 6.2 rebounds per game. He is also putting up 12.0 points and 1.9 assists, shooting 43.9% from the floor and 35.6% from downtown with 1.9 made 3-pointers per contest.
  • Jahvon Quinerly puts up a team-leading 4.3 assists per game. He is also posting 14.8 points and 3.5 rebounds, shooting 41.4% from the field and 24.3% from downtown with 1.4 made 3-pointers per contest.
  • JD Davison puts up 8.4 points, 4.4 rebounds and 3.9 assists per contest. At the other end, he puts up 0.7 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
  • Charles Bediako puts up 6.4 points, 4.1 rebounds and 0.7 assists per contest. Defensively, he delivers 0.8 steals and 1.6 blocked shots.

Georgia Players to Watch

  • Braelen Bridges paces the Bulldogs in rebounding (5.9 per game), and produces 12.5 points and 1.5 assists. He also puts up 0.3 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.
  • Aaron Cook tops the Bulldogs in assists (5.8 per game), and produces 9.2 points and 2.5 rebounds. He also delivers 1.3 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
  • Kario Oquendo is averaging team highs in points (12.6 per game) and assists (0.7). And he is producing 4.1 rebounds, making 46.1% of his shots from the field.
  • Noah Baumann is averaging 9.0 points, 3.7 rebounds and 0.8 assists per contest, making 44.5% of his shots from the field and 42.4% from beyond the arc, with 2.2 triples per game.
  • The Bulldogs receive 6.3 points, 2.4 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game from Christian Wright.

How To Watch

January
25
2022

Alabama at Georgia

TV CHANNEL: SECN
Time
6:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

