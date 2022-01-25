How to Watch Alabama vs. Georgia: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Georgia Bulldogs (5-14, 0-6 SEC) will host the Alabama Crimson Tide (13-6, 4-3 SEC) after losing four home games in a row. The contest starts at 6:30 PM ET on Tuesday, January 25, 2022.
How to Watch Georgia vs. Alabama
- Game Day: Tuesday, January 25, 2022
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET
- TV: SECN
- Arena: Stegeman Coliseum
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Alabama
-14.5
158.5 points
Key Stats for Georgia vs. Alabama
- The 81.4 points per game the Crimson Tide record are 5.5 more points than the Bulldogs allow (75.9).
- The Bulldogs average only 4.4 fewer points per game (69.9) than the Crimson Tide give up to opponents (74.3).
- The Crimson Tide are shooting 44.8% from the field this season, 1.3 percentage points lower than the 46.1% the Bulldogs allow to opponents.
- The Bulldogs' 44.0% shooting percentage from the field this season is 0.8 percentage points higher than the Crimson Tide have given up to their opponents (43.2%).
Alabama Players to Watch
- Jaden Shackelford puts up a team-leading 16.9 points per contest. He is also posting 5.8 rebounds and 1.3 assists, shooting 40.1% from the field and 36.1% from beyond the arc with 3.0 made 3-pointers per contest.
- Keon Ellis posts a team-leading 6.2 rebounds per game. He is also putting up 12.0 points and 1.9 assists, shooting 43.9% from the floor and 35.6% from downtown with 1.9 made 3-pointers per contest.
- Jahvon Quinerly puts up a team-leading 4.3 assists per game. He is also posting 14.8 points and 3.5 rebounds, shooting 41.4% from the field and 24.3% from downtown with 1.4 made 3-pointers per contest.
- JD Davison puts up 8.4 points, 4.4 rebounds and 3.9 assists per contest. At the other end, he puts up 0.7 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
- Charles Bediako puts up 6.4 points, 4.1 rebounds and 0.7 assists per contest. Defensively, he delivers 0.8 steals and 1.6 blocked shots.
Georgia Players to Watch
- Braelen Bridges paces the Bulldogs in rebounding (5.9 per game), and produces 12.5 points and 1.5 assists. He also puts up 0.3 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.
- Aaron Cook tops the Bulldogs in assists (5.8 per game), and produces 9.2 points and 2.5 rebounds. He also delivers 1.3 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
- Kario Oquendo is averaging team highs in points (12.6 per game) and assists (0.7). And he is producing 4.1 rebounds, making 46.1% of his shots from the field.
- Noah Baumann is averaging 9.0 points, 3.7 rebounds and 0.8 assists per contest, making 44.5% of his shots from the field and 42.4% from beyond the arc, with 2.2 triples per game.
- The Bulldogs receive 6.3 points, 2.4 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game from Christian Wright.
