How to Watch Alabama at Gonzaga

Gonzaga takes on another Top 25 team as their early season gauntlet continues. Saturday, the Bulldogs take on Alabama.

No. 3 ranked Gonzaga (7-1) went undefeated in the regular season last year and its only loss came in the NCAA Championship Game. To start this season, the Bulldogs did not give themselves an easy path to get back there, with three games against top-five teams already and with the No. 16 Alabama Crimson Tide (6-1) up next on their gauntlet back to the top.

Potential No. 1 pick in the 2022 NBA Draft Chet Holmgren has started the season strong filling up the box score every night:

This year's Gonzaga team looks different but is operating in a very similar manner this season.

Last year they had the No. 1 overall scoring offense at 91.0 points per game (this season) and once again they are a top-15 assists team, as well as top two in both field goal percentage (second) and two-point field goal percentage (first).

Head Coach Mark Few did a good job recruiting, adding in unique freshman big man Holmgren and transfers to keep this team right in the mix for their first National Championship.

Holmgren - 13.8 points, 7.0 rebounds, 3.5 blocks and 2.5 assists per game on 71-37-71 splits - has been terrific. specially with Drew Timme anchoring the offense with 17.4 points, 5.4 rebounds and 2.4 assist per game.

On the other side Alabama, they are a strong offensive team as well (No. 11, 85.7 points per game) led by Jaden Shackelford (18.0 points and 6.4 rebounds per game on 42-39-65 splits).

This should be another fun offensive game, but Gonzaga has a formidable size advantage that could wear down Alabama.

