Alabama vs. Gonzaga: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/4/2021

How to Watch Alabama vs. Gonzaga: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The No. 16 Alabama Crimson Tide (6-1) will attempt to build on a five-game home win streak when they square off against the No. 3 Gonzaga Bulldogs (7-1) on Saturday, December 4, 2021 at Coleman Coliseum. The contest airs at 8:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Alabama vs. Gonzaga
- Game Day: Saturday, December 4, 2021
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: Coleman Coliseum
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Alabama vs. Gonzaga
- The 85.7 points per game the Crimson Tide average are 23.2 more points than the Bulldogs allow (62.5).
- The Bulldogs' 86.8 points per game are 17.4 more points than the 69.4 the Crimson Tide give up to opponents.
- The Crimson Tide are shooting 48.5% from the field this season, 9.9 percentage points higher than the 38.6% the Bulldogs allow to opponents.
- The Bulldogs' 54.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 13.2 percentage points higher than the Crimson Tide have allowed to their opponents (41.2%).
Alabama Players to Watch
- The Crimson Tide scoring leader is Jaden Shackelford, who averages 18.0 per contest to go with 6.4 rebounds and 1.4 assists.
- Keon Ellis is Alabama's leading rebounder, grabbing 7.3 per game, while JD Davison is its best passer, averaging 4.9 assists in each contest.
- The Crimson Tide get the most three-point shooting production out of Shackelford, who makes 3.6 threes per game.
- The Alabama steals leader is Ellis, who averages 1.7 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Charles Bediako, who compiles 1.7 rejections per contest.
Gonzaga Players to Watch
- Drew Timme is the top scorer for the Bulldogs with 17.4 points per game. He also tacks on 5.8 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game to his statistics.
- Gonzaga's leader in rebounds is Chet Holmgren with 7.0 per game, and its leader in assists is Andrew Nembhard with 5.4 per game.
- Julian Strawther is the top shooter from the three-point line for the Bulldogs, hitting 2.1 threes per game.
- Gonzaga's leader in steals is Nembhard with 1.4 per game, and its leader in blocks is Holmgren with 3.5 per game.
Alabama Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/16/2021
South Alabama
W 73-68
Home
11/19/2021
Oakland
W 86-59
Home
11/25/2021
Iona
L 72-68
Away
11/26/2021
Drake
W 80-71
Away
11/28/2021
Miami
W 96-64
Home
12/4/2021
Gonzaga
-
Home
12/11/2021
Houston
-
Home
12/14/2021
Memphis
-
Away
12/18/2021
Jacksonville State
-
Home
12/21/2021
Colorado State
-
Home
12/29/2021
Tennessee
-
Home
Gonzaga Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/19/2021
Bellarmine
W 92-50
Home
11/22/2021
Central Michigan
W 107-54
Away
11/23/2021
UCLA
W 83-63
Away
11/26/2021
Duke
L 84-81
Home
11/29/2021
Tarleton State
W 64-55
Home
12/4/2021
Alabama
-
Away
12/9/2021
Merrimack
-
Home
12/12/2021
Washington
-
Home
12/18/2021
Texas Tech
-
Away
12/20/2021
Northern Arizona
-
Home
12/28/2021
North Alabama
-
Home