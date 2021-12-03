Alabama vs. Gonzaga: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/4/2021

Skip to main content
    • December 3, 2021
    How to Watch Alabama vs. Gonzaga: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Nov 28, 2021; Orlando, FL, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide guard Jaden Shackelford (5) dribbles the ball against Miami Hurricanes in the second half at HP Field House. Mandatory Credit: Jeremy Reper-USA TODAY Sports

    The No. 16 Alabama Crimson Tide (6-1) will attempt to build on a five-game home win streak when they square off against the No. 3 Gonzaga Bulldogs (7-1) on Saturday, December 4, 2021 at Coleman Coliseum. The contest airs at 8:00 PM ET.

    How to Watch Alabama vs. Gonzaga

    Key Stats for Alabama vs. Gonzaga

    • The 85.7 points per game the Crimson Tide average are 23.2 more points than the Bulldogs allow (62.5).
    • The Bulldogs' 86.8 points per game are 17.4 more points than the 69.4 the Crimson Tide give up to opponents.
    • The Crimson Tide are shooting 48.5% from the field this season, 9.9 percentage points higher than the 38.6% the Bulldogs allow to opponents.
    • The Bulldogs' 54.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 13.2 percentage points higher than the Crimson Tide have allowed to their opponents (41.2%).

    Alabama Players to Watch

    • The Crimson Tide scoring leader is Jaden Shackelford, who averages 18.0 per contest to go with 6.4 rebounds and 1.4 assists.
    • Keon Ellis is Alabama's leading rebounder, grabbing 7.3 per game, while JD Davison is its best passer, averaging 4.9 assists in each contest.
    • The Crimson Tide get the most three-point shooting production out of Shackelford, who makes 3.6 threes per game.
    • The Alabama steals leader is Ellis, who averages 1.7 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Charles Bediako, who compiles 1.7 rejections per contest.

    Gonzaga Players to Watch

    • Drew Timme is the top scorer for the Bulldogs with 17.4 points per game. He also tacks on 5.8 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game to his statistics.
    • Gonzaga's leader in rebounds is Chet Holmgren with 7.0 per game, and its leader in assists is Andrew Nembhard with 5.4 per game.
    • Julian Strawther is the top shooter from the three-point line for the Bulldogs, hitting 2.1 threes per game.
    • Gonzaga's leader in steals is Nembhard with 1.4 per game, and its leader in blocks is Holmgren with 3.5 per game.

    Alabama Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/16/2021

    South Alabama

    W 73-68

    Home

    11/19/2021

    Oakland

    W 86-59

    Home

    11/25/2021

    Iona

    L 72-68

    Away

    11/26/2021

    Drake

    W 80-71

    Away

    11/28/2021

    Miami

    W 96-64

    Home

    12/4/2021

    Gonzaga

    -

    Home

    12/11/2021

    Houston

    -

    Home

    12/14/2021

    Memphis

    -

    Away

    12/18/2021

    Jacksonville State

    -

    Home

    12/21/2021

    Colorado State

    -

    Home

    12/29/2021

    Tennessee

    -

    Home

    Gonzaga Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/19/2021

    Bellarmine

    W 92-50

    Home

    11/22/2021

    Central Michigan

    W 107-54

    Away

    11/23/2021

    UCLA

    W 83-63

    Away

    11/26/2021

    Duke

    L 84-81

    Home

    11/29/2021

    Tarleton State

    W 64-55

    Home

    12/4/2021

    Alabama

    -

    Away

    12/9/2021

    Merrimack

    -

    Home

    12/12/2021

    Washington

    -

    Home

    12/18/2021

    Texas Tech

    -

    Away

    12/20/2021

    Northern Arizona

    -

    Home

    12/28/2021

    North Alabama

    -

    Home

    How To Watch

    December
    4
    2021

    Alabama at Gonzaga

    TV CHANNEL: ESPN
    Time
    8:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

