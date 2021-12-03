Alabama vs. Gonzaga: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/4/2021

Nov 28, 2021; Orlando, FL, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide guard Jaden Shackelford (5) dribbles the ball against Miami Hurricanes in the second half at HP Field House. Mandatory Credit: Jeremy Reper-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 16 Alabama Crimson Tide (6-1) will attempt to build on a five-game home win streak when they square off against the No. 3 Gonzaga Bulldogs (7-1) on Saturday, December 4, 2021 at Coleman Coliseum. The contest airs at 8:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Alabama vs. Gonzaga

Game Day: Saturday, December 4, 2021

Saturday, December 4, 2021 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: Coleman Coliseum

Coleman Coliseum Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Alabama vs. Gonzaga

The 85.7 points per game the Crimson Tide average are 23.2 more points than the Bulldogs allow (62.5).

The Bulldogs' 86.8 points per game are 17.4 more points than the 69.4 the Crimson Tide give up to opponents.

The Crimson Tide are shooting 48.5% from the field this season, 9.9 percentage points higher than the 38.6% the Bulldogs allow to opponents.

The Bulldogs' 54.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 13.2 percentage points higher than the Crimson Tide have allowed to their opponents (41.2%).

Alabama Players to Watch

The Crimson Tide scoring leader is Jaden Shackelford, who averages 18.0 per contest to go with 6.4 rebounds and 1.4 assists.

Keon Ellis is Alabama's leading rebounder, grabbing 7.3 per game, while JD Davison is its best passer, averaging 4.9 assists in each contest.

The Crimson Tide get the most three-point shooting production out of Shackelford, who makes 3.6 threes per game.

The Alabama steals leader is Ellis, who averages 1.7 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Charles Bediako, who compiles 1.7 rejections per contest.

Gonzaga Players to Watch

Drew Timme is the top scorer for the Bulldogs with 17.4 points per game. He also tacks on 5.8 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game to his statistics.

Gonzaga's leader in rebounds is Chet Holmgren with 7.0 per game, and its leader in assists is Andrew Nembhard with 5.4 per game.

Julian Strawther is the top shooter from the three-point line for the Bulldogs, hitting 2.1 threes per game.

Gonzaga's leader in steals is Nembhard with 1.4 per game, and its leader in blocks is Holmgren with 3.5 per game.

Alabama Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/16/2021 South Alabama W 73-68 Home 11/19/2021 Oakland W 86-59 Home 11/25/2021 Iona L 72-68 Away 11/26/2021 Drake W 80-71 Away 11/28/2021 Miami W 96-64 Home 12/4/2021 Gonzaga - Home 12/11/2021 Houston - Home 12/14/2021 Memphis - Away 12/18/2021 Jacksonville State - Home 12/21/2021 Colorado State - Home 12/29/2021 Tennessee - Home

Gonzaga Schedule