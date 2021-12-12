Alabama vs. Houston: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/11/2021

Skip to main content
    December 12, 2021
    How to Watch Alabama vs. Houston: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Dec 6, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Cougars guard Marcus Sasser (0) dribbles the ball down court against the Alcorn State Braves at Fertitta Center. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports

    The No. 9 Alabama Crimson Tide (7-1) take a three-game win streak into a home matchup with the No. 14 Houston Cougars (8-1), winners of four straight. The contest tips at 10:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 11, 2021.

    How to Watch Alabama vs. Houston

    Key Stats for Alabama vs. Houston

    • The Crimson Tide record 33.0 more points per game (86.4) than the Cougars allow (53.4).
    • The Cougars' 80.8 points per game are 9.8 more points than the 71.0 the Crimson Tide allow to opponents.
    • The Crimson Tide are shooting 47.7% from the field this season, 12.0 percentage points higher than the 35.7% the Cougars allow to opponents.
    • The Cougars' 49.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is 7.9 percentage points higher than the Crimson Tide have given up to their opponents (41.7%).

    Alabama Players to Watch

    • The scoring leader for the Crimson Tide this season is Jaden Shackelford, who averages 19.3 points, 6.8 rebounds, and 1.5 assists per game.
    • Keon Ellis leads Alabama in rebounding, averaging 6.9 per game, while JD Davison leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 4.6 in each contest.
    • Shackelford makes more threes per game than any other member of the Crimson Tide, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 3.9 per contest.
    • The Alabama steals leader is Ellis, who averages 1.5 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Charles Bediako, who compiles 2.3 rejections per contest.

    Houston Players to Watch

    • Marcus Sasser is at the top of the Cougars scoring leaderboard with 17.7 points per game. He also grabs 2.3 rebounds and racks up 2.9 assists per game.
    • Houston's leader in rebounds is J'wan Roberts with 7.6 per game, and its leader in assists is Jamal Shead with 5.3 per game.
    • Sasser knocks down 3.7 three-pointers per game, the most on the Cougars.
    • Houston's leader in steals is Sasser with 2.6 per game, and its leader in blocks is Fabian White Jr. with 0.9 per game.

    Alabama Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/19/2021

    Oakland

    W 86-59

    Home

    11/25/2021

    Iona

    L 72-68

    Away

    11/26/2021

    Drake

    W 80-71

    Away

    11/28/2021

    Miami

    W 96-64

    Home

    12/4/2021

    Gonzaga

    W 91-82

    Away

    12/11/2021

    Houston

    -

    Home

    12/14/2021

    Memphis

    -

    Away

    12/18/2021

    Jacksonville State

    -

    Home

    12/21/2021

    Colorado State

    -

    Home

    12/29/2021

    Tennessee

    -

    Home

    1/5/2022

    Florida

    -

    Away

    Houston Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/23/2021

    Wisconsin

    L 65-63

    Home

    11/24/2021

    Oregon

    W 78-49

    Away

    11/30/2021

    Northwestern State

    W 99-58

    Home

    12/3/2021

    Bryant

    W 111-44

    Home

    12/6/2021

    Alcorn State

    W 77-45

    Home

    12/11/2021

    Alabama

    -

    Away

    12/14/2021

    Louisiana

    -

    Home

    12/18/2021

    Oklahoma State

    -

    Home

    12/22/2021

    Texas State

    -

    Home

    12/28/2021

    Cincinnati

    -

    Home

    1/2/2022

    Temple

    -

    Away

    How To Watch

    December
    11
    2021

    Houston at Alabama

    TV CHANNEL: ESPN
    Time
    10:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

