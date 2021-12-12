Alabama vs. Houston: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/11/2021

Dec 6, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Cougars guard Marcus Sasser (0) dribbles the ball down court against the Alcorn State Braves at Fertitta Center. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 9 Alabama Crimson Tide (7-1) take a three-game win streak into a home matchup with the No. 14 Houston Cougars (8-1), winners of four straight. The contest tips at 10:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 11, 2021.

How to Watch Alabama vs. Houston

Game Day: Saturday, December 11, 2021

Saturday, December 11, 2021 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: Coleman Coliseum

Key Stats for Alabama vs. Houston

The Crimson Tide record 33.0 more points per game (86.4) than the Cougars allow (53.4).

The Cougars' 80.8 points per game are 9.8 more points than the 71.0 the Crimson Tide allow to opponents.

The Crimson Tide are shooting 47.7% from the field this season, 12.0 percentage points higher than the 35.7% the Cougars allow to opponents.

The Cougars' 49.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is 7.9 percentage points higher than the Crimson Tide have given up to their opponents (41.7%).

Alabama Players to Watch

The scoring leader for the Crimson Tide this season is Jaden Shackelford, who averages 19.3 points, 6.8 rebounds, and 1.5 assists per game.

Keon Ellis leads Alabama in rebounding, averaging 6.9 per game, while JD Davison leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 4.6 in each contest.

Shackelford makes more threes per game than any other member of the Crimson Tide, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 3.9 per contest.

The Alabama steals leader is Ellis, who averages 1.5 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Charles Bediako, who compiles 2.3 rejections per contest.

Houston Players to Watch

Marcus Sasser is at the top of the Cougars scoring leaderboard with 17.7 points per game. He also grabs 2.3 rebounds and racks up 2.9 assists per game.

Houston's leader in rebounds is J'wan Roberts with 7.6 per game, and its leader in assists is Jamal Shead with 5.3 per game.

Sasser knocks down 3.7 three-pointers per game, the most on the Cougars.

Houston's leader in steals is Sasser with 2.6 per game, and its leader in blocks is Fabian White Jr. with 0.9 per game.

Alabama Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/19/2021 Oakland W 86-59 Home 11/25/2021 Iona L 72-68 Away 11/26/2021 Drake W 80-71 Away 11/28/2021 Miami W 96-64 Home 12/4/2021 Gonzaga W 91-82 Away 12/11/2021 Houston - Home 12/14/2021 Memphis - Away 12/18/2021 Jacksonville State - Home 12/21/2021 Colorado State - Home 12/29/2021 Tennessee - Home 1/5/2022 Florida - Away

Houston Schedule