Alabama vs. Houston: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/11/2021

How to Watch Alabama vs. Houston: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The No. 9 Alabama Crimson Tide (7-1) take a three-game win streak into a home matchup with the No. 14 Houston Cougars (8-1), winners of four straight. The contest tips at 10:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 11, 2021.
How to Watch Alabama vs. Houston
- Game Day: Saturday, December 11, 2021
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: Coleman Coliseum
Key Stats for Alabama vs. Houston
- The Crimson Tide record 33.0 more points per game (86.4) than the Cougars allow (53.4).
- The Cougars' 80.8 points per game are 9.8 more points than the 71.0 the Crimson Tide allow to opponents.
- The Crimson Tide are shooting 47.7% from the field this season, 12.0 percentage points higher than the 35.7% the Cougars allow to opponents.
- The Cougars' 49.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is 7.9 percentage points higher than the Crimson Tide have given up to their opponents (41.7%).
Alabama Players to Watch
- The scoring leader for the Crimson Tide this season is Jaden Shackelford, who averages 19.3 points, 6.8 rebounds, and 1.5 assists per game.
- Keon Ellis leads Alabama in rebounding, averaging 6.9 per game, while JD Davison leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 4.6 in each contest.
- Shackelford makes more threes per game than any other member of the Crimson Tide, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 3.9 per contest.
- The Alabama steals leader is Ellis, who averages 1.5 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Charles Bediako, who compiles 2.3 rejections per contest.
Houston Players to Watch
- Marcus Sasser is at the top of the Cougars scoring leaderboard with 17.7 points per game. He also grabs 2.3 rebounds and racks up 2.9 assists per game.
- Houston's leader in rebounds is J'wan Roberts with 7.6 per game, and its leader in assists is Jamal Shead with 5.3 per game.
- Sasser knocks down 3.7 three-pointers per game, the most on the Cougars.
- Houston's leader in steals is Sasser with 2.6 per game, and its leader in blocks is Fabian White Jr. with 0.9 per game.
Alabama Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/19/2021
Oakland
W 86-59
Home
11/25/2021
Iona
L 72-68
Away
11/26/2021
Drake
W 80-71
Away
11/28/2021
Miami
W 96-64
Home
12/4/2021
Gonzaga
W 91-82
Away
12/11/2021
Houston
-
Home
12/14/2021
Memphis
-
Away
12/18/2021
Jacksonville State
-
Home
12/21/2021
Colorado State
-
Home
12/29/2021
Tennessee
-
Home
1/5/2022
Florida
-
Away
Houston Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/23/2021
Wisconsin
L 65-63
Home
11/24/2021
Oregon
W 78-49
Away
11/30/2021
Northwestern State
W 99-58
Home
12/3/2021
Bryant
W 111-44
Home
12/6/2021
Alcorn State
W 77-45
Home
12/11/2021
Alabama
-
Away
12/14/2021
Louisiana
-
Home
12/18/2021
Oklahoma State
-
Home
12/22/2021
Texas State
-
Home
12/28/2021
Cincinnati
-
Home
1/2/2022
Temple
-
Away