Alabama vs. Iona: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/25/2021

    • November 25, 2021
    How to Watch Alabama vs. Iona: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Nov 16, 2021; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide guard Jaden Shackelford (5) shoots against South Alabama Jaguars forward Kayo Goncalves (4)during the second half at Coleman Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports

    Two streaking teams square off when the No. 10 Alabama Crimson Tide (4-0) visit the Iona Gaels (5-0) on Thursday, November 25, 2021 at 5:00 PM ET. The Crimson Tide will put their four-game win streak on the line against the Gaels, winners of five straight.

    How to Watch Iona vs. Alabama

    Alabama vs Iona Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Alabama

    -12

    152.5 points

    Key Stats for Iona vs. Alabama

    • Last year, the Crimson Tide scored 79.7 points per game, 13.6 more points than the 66.1 the Gaels allowed.
    • The Gaels scored just 1.2 more points per game last year (71.3) than the Crimson Tide allowed their opponents to score (70.1).
    • The Crimson Tide made 43.5% of their shots from the field last season, which was 3.2 percentage points higher than the Gaels allowed to their opponents (40.3%).
    • The Gaels' 44.2% shooting percentage from the field last season was 3.4 percentage points higher than the Crimson Tide allowed to their opponents (40.8%).

    Alabama Players to Watch

    • Herbert Jones was tops on his team in both rebounds (6.6) and assists (3.3) per game last year, and also put up 11.2 points. Defensively, he averaged 1.7 steals and 1.1 blocked shots.
    • John Petty put up 12.3 points, 5 rebounds and 1.8 assists per contest last season, shooting 42.8% from the floor and 37.4% from downtown with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game.
    • Jaden Shackelford led the Crimson Tide with 14 points per game and 2 assists last season, while also putting up 3.8 rebounds.
    • Jahvon Quinerly posted 12.5 points, 2.1 rebounds and 3.1 assists per contest last year. Defensively, he put up 0.6 steals and 0 blocks.
    • Keon Ellis put up 5.3 points, 3.9 rebounds and 1 assists per contest last season, shooting 50.4% from the floor.

    Iona Players to Watch

    • Nelly Junior Joseph is the Gaels' top scorer (16.6 points per game) and rebounder (7.2), and averages 1.4 assists.
    • Tyson Jolly gives the Gaels 16 points, 5 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game. He also posts 1 steal and 1.2 blocked shots.
    • Dylan van Eyck is posting 12 points, 5.6 rebounds and 2.8 assists per contest, making 62.5% of his shots from the field and 66.7% from beyond the arc, with 1.2 triples per game.
    • Quinn Slazinski is posting 10.8 points, 4 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game, making 34.1% of his shots from the field and 40% from beyond the arc, with 1.2 treys per contest.
    • Elijah Joiner is the Gaels' top assist man (3.5 per game), and he averages 9.3 points and 5.3 rebounds.

    How To Watch

    November
    25
    2021

    Alabama at Iona

    TV CHANNEL: ESPN
    Time
    5:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

