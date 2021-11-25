Alabama vs. Iona: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/25/2021

Nov 16, 2021; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide guard Jaden Shackelford (5) shoots against South Alabama Jaguars forward Kayo Goncalves (4)during the second half at Coleman Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports

Two streaking teams square off when the No. 10 Alabama Crimson Tide (4-0) visit the Iona Gaels (5-0) on Thursday, November 25, 2021 at 5:00 PM ET. The Crimson Tide will put their four-game win streak on the line against the Gaels, winners of five straight.

How to Watch Iona vs. Alabama

Game Day: Thursday, November 25, 2021

Thursday, November 25, 2021 Game Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: Coleman Coliseum

Favorite Spread Total Alabama -12 152.5 points

Key Stats for Iona vs. Alabama

Last year, the Crimson Tide scored 79.7 points per game, 13.6 more points than the 66.1 the Gaels allowed.

The Gaels scored just 1.2 more points per game last year (71.3) than the Crimson Tide allowed their opponents to score (70.1).

The Crimson Tide made 43.5% of their shots from the field last season, which was 3.2 percentage points higher than the Gaels allowed to their opponents (40.3%).

The Gaels' 44.2% shooting percentage from the field last season was 3.4 percentage points higher than the Crimson Tide allowed to their opponents (40.8%).

Alabama Players to Watch

Herbert Jones was tops on his team in both rebounds (6.6) and assists (3.3) per game last year, and also put up 11.2 points. Defensively, he averaged 1.7 steals and 1.1 blocked shots.

John Petty put up 12.3 points, 5 rebounds and 1.8 assists per contest last season, shooting 42.8% from the floor and 37.4% from downtown with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game.

Jaden Shackelford led the Crimson Tide with 14 points per game and 2 assists last season, while also putting up 3.8 rebounds.

Jahvon Quinerly posted 12.5 points, 2.1 rebounds and 3.1 assists per contest last year. Defensively, he put up 0.6 steals and 0 blocks.

Keon Ellis put up 5.3 points, 3.9 rebounds and 1 assists per contest last season, shooting 50.4% from the floor.

Iona Players to Watch