Memphis Tigers guard Landers Nolley II looks to drive past Alabama Crimson Tide guard Keon Ellis during their game at FedExForum on Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021. Jrca1865

The No. 6 Alabama Crimson Tide (8-2) will host the Jacksonville State Gamecocks (5-5) after winning six home games in a row. The matchup begins at 8:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 18, 2021.

How to Watch Alabama vs. Jacksonville State

Game Day: Saturday, December 18, 2021

Saturday, December 18, 2021 Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV: SECN

SECN Arena: Coleman Coliseum

Coleman Coliseum Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Alabama vs. Jacksonville State

The Crimson Tide put up 17.4 more points per game (85.2) than the Gamecocks allow (67.8).

The Gamecocks put up an average of 71.9 points per game, just 2.3 fewer points than the 74.2 the Crimson Tide give up.

This season, the Crimson Tide have a 47.9% shooting percentage from the field, which is 7.1% higher than the 40.8% of shots the Gamecocks' opponents have knocked down.

Alabama Players to Watch

The scoring and rebounding leader for the Crimson Tide is Jaden Shackelford, who puts up 18.2 points and 7.0 rebounds per game.

Alabama's best passer is JD Davison, who averages 4.9 assists per game to go with his 9.6 PPG scoring average.

Shackelford makes more threes per game than any other member of the Crimson Tide, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 3.7 per contest.

Keon Ellis and Charles Bediako lead Alabama on the defensive end, with Ellis leading the team in steals averaging 1.5 per game and Bediako in blocks averaging 1.9 per contest.

Jacksonville State Players to Watch

The Gamecocks' Darian Adams puts up enough points (14.8 per game) and assists (4.4 per game) to top the team's leaderboards.

Brandon Huffman's stat line of 6.2 rebounds, 10.0 points and 0.2 assists per game helps him grab the top spot on the Jacksonville State rebounding leaderboard.

Demaree King is the most prolific from deep for the Gamecocks, hitting 2.4 threes per game.

Jacksonville State's leader in steals is Adams with 1.4 per game, and its leader in blocks is Huffman with 0.8 per game.

Alabama Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/26/2021 Drake W 80-71 Away 11/28/2021 Miami W 96-64 Home 12/4/2021 Gonzaga W 91-82 Away 12/11/2021 Houston W 83-82 Home 12/14/2021 Memphis L 92-78 Away 12/18/2021 Jacksonville State - Home 12/21/2021 Colorado State - Home 12/29/2021 Tennessee - Home 1/5/2022 Florida - Away 1/8/2022 Missouri - Away 1/11/2022 Auburn - Home

Jacksonville State Schedule