How to Watch Alabama vs. Jacksonville State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The No. 6 Alabama Crimson Tide (8-2) will host the Jacksonville State Gamecocks (5-5) after winning six home games in a row. The matchup begins at 8:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 18, 2021.
How to Watch Alabama vs. Jacksonville State
- Game Day: Saturday, December 18, 2021
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
- TV: SECN
- Arena: Coleman Coliseum
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Alabama vs. Jacksonville State
- The Crimson Tide put up 17.4 more points per game (85.2) than the Gamecocks allow (67.8).
- The Gamecocks put up an average of 71.9 points per game, just 2.3 fewer points than the 74.2 the Crimson Tide give up.
- This season, the Crimson Tide have a 47.9% shooting percentage from the field, which is 7.1% higher than the 40.8% of shots the Gamecocks' opponents have knocked down.
Alabama Players to Watch
- The scoring and rebounding leader for the Crimson Tide is Jaden Shackelford, who puts up 18.2 points and 7.0 rebounds per game.
- Alabama's best passer is JD Davison, who averages 4.9 assists per game to go with his 9.6 PPG scoring average.
- Shackelford makes more threes per game than any other member of the Crimson Tide, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 3.7 per contest.
- Keon Ellis and Charles Bediako lead Alabama on the defensive end, with Ellis leading the team in steals averaging 1.5 per game and Bediako in blocks averaging 1.9 per contest.
Jacksonville State Players to Watch
- The Gamecocks' Darian Adams puts up enough points (14.8 per game) and assists (4.4 per game) to top the team's leaderboards.
- Brandon Huffman's stat line of 6.2 rebounds, 10.0 points and 0.2 assists per game helps him grab the top spot on the Jacksonville State rebounding leaderboard.
- Demaree King is the most prolific from deep for the Gamecocks, hitting 2.4 threes per game.
- Jacksonville State's leader in steals is Adams with 1.4 per game, and its leader in blocks is Huffman with 0.8 per game.
Alabama Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/26/2021
Drake
W 80-71
Away
11/28/2021
Miami
W 96-64
Home
12/4/2021
Gonzaga
W 91-82
Away
12/11/2021
Houston
W 83-82
Home
12/14/2021
Memphis
L 92-78
Away
12/18/2021
Jacksonville State
-
Home
12/21/2021
Colorado State
-
Home
12/29/2021
Tennessee
-
Home
1/5/2022
Florida
-
Away
1/8/2022
Missouri
-
Away
1/11/2022
Auburn
-
Home
Jacksonville State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/27/2021
Elon
W 93-81
Away
12/4/2021
South Alabama
L 74-64
Home
12/8/2021
VCU
L 66-52
Away
12/13/2021
LaGrange
W 110-80
Home
12/15/2021
Florida International
W 66-59
Home
12/18/2021
Alabama
-
Away
12/21/2021
Little Rock
-
Away
12/28/2021
Carver
-
Home
12/30/2021
Middle Georgia State
-
Home
1/4/2022
Bellarmine
-
Home
1/8/2022
North Alabama
-
Away