    December 19, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Alabama vs. Jacksonville State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Memphis Tigers guard Landers Nolley II looks to drive past Alabama Crimson Tide guard Keon Ellis during their game at FedExForum on Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021. Jrca1865

    The No. 6 Alabama Crimson Tide (8-2) will host the Jacksonville State Gamecocks (5-5) after winning six home games in a row. The matchup begins at 8:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 18, 2021.

    How to Watch Alabama vs. Jacksonville State

    Key Stats for Alabama vs. Jacksonville State

    • The Crimson Tide put up 17.4 more points per game (85.2) than the Gamecocks allow (67.8).
    • The Gamecocks put up an average of 71.9 points per game, just 2.3 fewer points than the 74.2 the Crimson Tide give up.
    • This season, the Crimson Tide have a 47.9% shooting percentage from the field, which is 7.1% higher than the 40.8% of shots the Gamecocks' opponents have knocked down.

    Alabama Players to Watch

    • The scoring and rebounding leader for the Crimson Tide is Jaden Shackelford, who puts up 18.2 points and 7.0 rebounds per game.
    • Alabama's best passer is JD Davison, who averages 4.9 assists per game to go with his 9.6 PPG scoring average.
    • Shackelford makes more threes per game than any other member of the Crimson Tide, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 3.7 per contest.
    • Keon Ellis and Charles Bediako lead Alabama on the defensive end, with Ellis leading the team in steals averaging 1.5 per game and Bediako in blocks averaging 1.9 per contest.

    Jacksonville State Players to Watch

    • The Gamecocks' Darian Adams puts up enough points (14.8 per game) and assists (4.4 per game) to top the team's leaderboards.
    • Brandon Huffman's stat line of 6.2 rebounds, 10.0 points and 0.2 assists per game helps him grab the top spot on the Jacksonville State rebounding leaderboard.
    • Demaree King is the most prolific from deep for the Gamecocks, hitting 2.4 threes per game.
    • Jacksonville State's leader in steals is Adams with 1.4 per game, and its leader in blocks is Huffman with 0.8 per game.

    Alabama Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/26/2021

    Drake

    W 80-71

    Away

    11/28/2021

    Miami

    W 96-64

    Home

    12/4/2021

    Gonzaga

    W 91-82

    Away

    12/11/2021

    Houston

    W 83-82

    Home

    12/14/2021

    Memphis

    L 92-78

    Away

    12/18/2021

    Jacksonville State

    -

    Home

    12/21/2021

    Colorado State

    -

    Home

    12/29/2021

    Tennessee

    -

    Home

    1/5/2022

    Florida

    -

    Away

    1/8/2022

    Missouri

    -

    Away

    1/11/2022

    Auburn

    -

    Home

    Jacksonville State Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/27/2021

    Elon

    W 93-81

    Away

    12/4/2021

    South Alabama

    L 74-64

    Home

    12/8/2021

    VCU

    L 66-52

    Away

    12/13/2021

    LaGrange

    W 110-80

    Home

    12/15/2021

    Florida International

    W 66-59

    Home

    12/18/2021

    Alabama

    -

    Away

    12/21/2021

    Little Rock

    -

    Away

    12/28/2021

    Carver

    -

    Home

    12/30/2021

    Middle Georgia State

    -

    Home

    1/4/2022

    Bellarmine

    -

    Home

    1/8/2022

    North Alabama

    -

    Away

    How To Watch

    December
    18
    2021

    Jacksonville State at Alabama

    TV CHANNEL: SECN
    Time
    8:30
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

