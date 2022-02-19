Skip to main content

How to Watch Alabama Crimson Tide at Kentucky Wildcats in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Another Top 25 SEC showdown is here as the No. 25 Alabama takes on No. 4 Kentucky and Oscar Tshiebwe on Saturday afternoon.

The SEC may be one of the hardest in college basketball. On deck, we have a Top 25 matchup from this conference.

Alabama is the No. 25 team in the nation with a 17-9 overall record and a 7-6 record inside of the SEC. Out of their six conference losses, three of them have come to non-Top 25 opponents, including Missouri, Mississippi State and Georgia, all on the road.

How to Watch Alabama Crimson Tide at Kentucky Wildcats Today:

Game Date: Feb. 19, 2022

Game Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

Live stream the Alabama Crimson Tide at Kentucky Wildcats game on fuboTV:

They are currently on a three-game win streak with a Top 25 win against Arkansas included. The team is led by Jaden Shackelford, who averages a team-high 17.1 points and 5.7 rebounds.

Kentucky is the No. 4 team in the nation; only Auburn ranks higher than it in the conference at No. 2 nationally. The Wildcats are 21-5 overall and 10-3 inside the SEC.

They are coming off of a hard Top 25 loss on the road at No. 16 Tennessee 76-63, so they need this bounce-back win.

The last time these two teams met, Kentucky came out with the win 66-55 at Alabama. Oscar Tshiebwe double-doubled with 10 points and 15 rebounds. Tyty Washington led the team in points with 15 points.

How To Watch

February
19
2022

Alabama at Kentucky

TV CHANNEL: CBS (KVIQ - Eureka)
Time
1:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
