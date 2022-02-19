Skip to main content

How to Watch Alabama vs. Kentucky: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 12, 2022; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Kentucky Wildcats forward Oscar Tshiebwe (34) celebrates at the end of the game against the Florida Gators at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

Feb 12, 2022; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Kentucky Wildcats forward Oscar Tshiebwe (34) celebrates at the end of the game against the Florida Gators at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 25 Alabama Crimson Tide (17-9, 7-6 SEC) will try to continue a three-game win streak when they visit the No. 4 Kentucky Wildcats (21-5, 10-3 SEC) on Saturday, February 19, 2022 at Rupp Arena. The matchup airs at 1:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Kentucky vs. Alabama

Kentucky vs Alabama Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Kentucky

-6.5

155 points

Key Stats for Kentucky vs. Alabama

  • The Wildcats average 5.1 more points per game (80.6) than the Crimson Tide give up (75.5).
  • The Crimson Tide average 15.7 more points per game (80.4) than the Wildcats allow (64.7).
  • The Wildcats make 48.5% of their shots from the field this season, which is 5.7 percentage points higher than the Crimson Tide have allowed to their opponents (42.8%).
  • The Crimson Tide are shooting 44.6% from the field, 4.2% higher than the 40.4% the Wildcats' opponents have shot this season.

Kentucky Players to Watch

  • Oscar Tshiebwe is tops on his team in both points (16.2) and rebounds (15.2) per game, and also posts 1 assists. Defensively, he averages 2 steals and 1.4 blocked shots.
  • Tyty Washington Jr. averages 12.4 points, 3.6 rebounds and 4.1 assists per contest. At the other end, he posts 1.2 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
  • Sahvir Wheeler averages a team-leading 7.1 assists per game. He is also posting 9.6 points and 2.2 rebounds, shooting 44.2% from the field.
  • Keion Brooks Jr. is putting up 11 points, 1 assists and 4.5 rebounds per game.
  • Kellan Grady puts up 11.8 points, 2.1 rebounds and 1.1 assists per contest. Defensively, he puts up 0.8 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

Alabama Players to Watch

  • Jaden Shackelford paces the Crimson Tide in scoring (17.1 points per game) and assists (1.5), and posts 5.7 rebounds. He also delivers 0.9 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
  • Keon Ellis is the Crimson Tide's top rebounder (5.9 per game), and he puts up 11.1 points and 1.8 assists.
  • Jahvon Quinerly is averaging a team-high 4.5 assists per game. And he is contributing 14.2 points and 3.2 rebounds, making 40.4% of his shots from the floor and 25% from beyond the arc, with 1.4 treys per game.
  • JD Davison gives the Crimson Tide 8.6 points, 4.5 rebounds and 4 assists per game. He also delivers 0.8 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.
  • The Crimson Tide get 6.7 points, 4.3 rebounds and 0.7 assists per game from Charles Bediako.

How To Watch

February
19
2022

Alabama at Kentucky

TV CHANNEL: CBS
Time
1:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Feb 8, 2022; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks forward Jaylin Williams (10) drives to the basket against Auburn Tigers forward Walker Kessler (13) at Bud Walton Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Auburn at Florida in Men's College Basketball

By Adam Childs
1 minute ago
Dec 13, 2021; Stillwater, Oklahoma, USA; Cleveland State Vikings guard Torrey Patton (24) dribbles while defended by Oklahoma State Cowboys guard Avery Anderson III (0) during the second half at Gallagher-Iba Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rob Ferguson-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Kansas State at Oklahoma State in Men's College Basketball

By Nick Crain
1 minute ago
Feb 12, 2022; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Florida Gators forward Colin Castleton (12) shoots the ball during the first half against the Kentucky Wildcats at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Auburn vs. Florida: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/19/2022

By What's On TV Staff
1 minute ago
Nov 16, 2021; Villanova, Pennsylvania, USA; Howard Bison guard Elijah Hawkins (3) reacts after a foul against the Villanova Wildcats during the second half at William B. Finneran Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Morgan State vs. Howard: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/19/2022

By What's On TV Staff
1 minute ago
Feb 14, 2022; Manhattan, Kansas, USA; Kansas State Wildcats guard Nijel Pack (24) dribbles past West Virginia Mountaineers guard Kedrian Johnson (0) during the second half at Bramlage Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Scott Sewell-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Kansas State vs. Oklahoma State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/19/2022

By What's On TV Staff
1 minute ago
Feb 14, 2022; Manhattan, Kansas, USA; Kansas State Wildcats guard Nijel Pack (24) dribbles past West Virginia Mountaineers guard Kedrian Johnson (0) during the second half at Bramlage Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Scott Sewell-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Oklahoma State vs. Kansas State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/19/2022

By What's On TV Staff
1 minute ago
Nov 16, 2021; Villanova, Pennsylvania, USA; Howard Bison guard Elijah Hawkins (3) reacts after a foul against the Villanova Wildcats during the second half at William B. Finneran Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Howard vs. Morgan State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/19/2022

By What's On TV Staff
1 minute ago
Xavier Musketeers forward Zach Freemantle (32) shoots around Bradley Braves forward Rienk Mast (51) in the first half of the NCAA men's basketball game between Xavier Musketeers and Bradley Braves on Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020, in Cincinnati. Bradley Braves At Xavier Musketeers
College Basketball

Illinois State vs. Bradley: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/19/2022

By What's On TV Staff
1 minute ago
Xavier Musketeers forward Zach Freemantle (32) shoots around Bradley Braves forward Rienk Mast (51) in the first half of the NCAA men's basketball game between Xavier Musketeers and Bradley Braves on Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020, in Cincinnati. Bradley Braves At Xavier Musketeers
College Basketball

Bradley vs. Illinois State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/19/2022

By What's On TV Staff
1 minute ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy