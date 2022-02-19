Feb 12, 2022; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Kentucky Wildcats forward Oscar Tshiebwe (34) celebrates at the end of the game against the Florida Gators at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 25 Alabama Crimson Tide (17-9, 7-6 SEC) will try to continue a three-game win streak when they visit the No. 4 Kentucky Wildcats (21-5, 10-3 SEC) on Saturday, February 19, 2022 at Rupp Arena. The matchup airs at 1:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Kentucky vs. Alabama

Game Day: Saturday, February 19, 2022

Saturday, February 19, 2022 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: CBS

CBS Arena: Rupp Arena

Rupp Arena Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Favorite Spread Total Kentucky -6.5 155 points

Key Stats for Kentucky vs. Alabama

The Wildcats average 5.1 more points per game (80.6) than the Crimson Tide give up (75.5).

The Crimson Tide average 15.7 more points per game (80.4) than the Wildcats allow (64.7).

The Wildcats make 48.5% of their shots from the field this season, which is 5.7 percentage points higher than the Crimson Tide have allowed to their opponents (42.8%).

The Crimson Tide are shooting 44.6% from the field, 4.2% higher than the 40.4% the Wildcats' opponents have shot this season.

Kentucky Players to Watch

Oscar Tshiebwe is tops on his team in both points (16.2) and rebounds (15.2) per game, and also posts 1 assists. Defensively, he averages 2 steals and 1.4 blocked shots.

Tyty Washington Jr. averages 12.4 points, 3.6 rebounds and 4.1 assists per contest. At the other end, he posts 1.2 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Sahvir Wheeler averages a team-leading 7.1 assists per game. He is also posting 9.6 points and 2.2 rebounds, shooting 44.2% from the field.

Keion Brooks Jr. is putting up 11 points, 1 assists and 4.5 rebounds per game.

Kellan Grady puts up 11.8 points, 2.1 rebounds and 1.1 assists per contest. Defensively, he puts up 0.8 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

Alabama Players to Watch