How to Watch Alabama vs. Kentucky: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The No. 25 Alabama Crimson Tide (17-9, 7-6 SEC) will try to continue a three-game win streak when they visit the No. 4 Kentucky Wildcats (21-5, 10-3 SEC) on Saturday, February 19, 2022 at Rupp Arena. The matchup airs at 1:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Kentucky vs. Alabama
- Game Day: Saturday, February 19, 2022
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV: CBS
- Arena: Rupp Arena
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Kentucky
-6.5
155 points
Key Stats for Kentucky vs. Alabama
- The Wildcats average 5.1 more points per game (80.6) than the Crimson Tide give up (75.5).
- The Crimson Tide average 15.7 more points per game (80.4) than the Wildcats allow (64.7).
- The Wildcats make 48.5% of their shots from the field this season, which is 5.7 percentage points higher than the Crimson Tide have allowed to their opponents (42.8%).
- The Crimson Tide are shooting 44.6% from the field, 4.2% higher than the 40.4% the Wildcats' opponents have shot this season.
Kentucky Players to Watch
- Oscar Tshiebwe is tops on his team in both points (16.2) and rebounds (15.2) per game, and also posts 1 assists. Defensively, he averages 2 steals and 1.4 blocked shots.
- Tyty Washington Jr. averages 12.4 points, 3.6 rebounds and 4.1 assists per contest. At the other end, he posts 1.2 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
- Sahvir Wheeler averages a team-leading 7.1 assists per game. He is also posting 9.6 points and 2.2 rebounds, shooting 44.2% from the field.
- Keion Brooks Jr. is putting up 11 points, 1 assists and 4.5 rebounds per game.
- Kellan Grady puts up 11.8 points, 2.1 rebounds and 1.1 assists per contest. Defensively, he puts up 0.8 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
Alabama Players to Watch
- Jaden Shackelford paces the Crimson Tide in scoring (17.1 points per game) and assists (1.5), and posts 5.7 rebounds. He also delivers 0.9 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
- Keon Ellis is the Crimson Tide's top rebounder (5.9 per game), and he puts up 11.1 points and 1.8 assists.
- Jahvon Quinerly is averaging a team-high 4.5 assists per game. And he is contributing 14.2 points and 3.2 rebounds, making 40.4% of his shots from the floor and 25% from beyond the arc, with 1.4 treys per game.
- JD Davison gives the Crimson Tide 8.6 points, 4.5 rebounds and 4 assists per game. He also delivers 0.8 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.
- The Crimson Tide get 6.7 points, 4.3 rebounds and 0.7 assists per game from Charles Bediako.
