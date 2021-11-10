Nov 9, 2021; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide forward Noah Gurley (0) shoots against Louisiana Tech Bulldogs forward Kenneth Lofton Jr. (2) at Coleman Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 14 Alabama Crimson Tide (0-0) hit the court against the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (0-0) on Tuesday, November 9, 2021 at 9:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Alabama vs. Louisiana Tech

Game Day: Tuesday, November 9, 2021

Tuesday, November 9, 2021 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: SECN

SECN Arena: Coleman Coliseum

Key Stats for Alabama vs. Louisiana Tech

Last year, the Crimson Tide scored 14.3 more points per game (79.7) than the Bulldogs gave up (65.4).

The Bulldogs put up just 3.0 more points per game last year (73.1) than the Crimson Tide gave up to opponents (70.1).

The Crimson Tide shot 43.5% from the field last season, 3.2 percentage points higher than the 40.3% the Bulldogs allowed to opponents.

The Bulldogs' 44.5% shooting percentage from the field last season was 3.7 percentage points higher than the Crimson Tide allowed to their opponents (40.8%).

Alabama Players to Watch

Herbert Jones grabbed 6.6 boards and distributed 3.3 assists per game to go with a 11.2 PPG scoring average last season.

Jaden Shackelford tallied 14 points a game in addition to his 3.8 rebounds and two assists.

John Petty hit an average of 2.4 shots per game from beyond the arc a season ago.

Jones racked up 1.7 steals and 1.1 blocks per game last season.

Louisiana Tech Players to Watch

Kenneth Lofton Jr. tallied 12.2 points and 7.5 boards per game last season.

Amorie Archibald averaged 3.3 assists per game while also scoring 10 points per contest.

Kalob Ledoux knocked down two threes per game a season ago.

Cobe Williams and Lofton were defensive standouts last season, with Williams averaging 1.1 steals per game and Lofton collecting 0.7 blocks per contest.

Alabama Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/9/2021 Louisiana Tech - Home 11/12/2021 South Dakota State - Home 11/16/2021 South Alabama - Home 11/19/2021 Oakland - Home 11/25/2021 Iona - Home 12/4/2021 Gonzaga - Home

Louisiana Tech Schedule