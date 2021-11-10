Skip to main content
    • November 10, 2021
    How to Watch Alabama vs. Louisiana Tech: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Nov 9, 2021; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide forward Noah Gurley (0) shoots against Louisiana Tech Bulldogs forward Kenneth Lofton Jr. (2) at Coleman Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports

    The No. 14 Alabama Crimson Tide (0-0) hit the court against the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (0-0) on Tuesday, November 9, 2021 at 9:00 PM ET.

    How to Watch Alabama vs. Louisiana Tech

    Key Stats for Alabama vs. Louisiana Tech

    • Last year, the Crimson Tide scored 14.3 more points per game (79.7) than the Bulldogs gave up (65.4).
    • The Bulldogs put up just 3.0 more points per game last year (73.1) than the Crimson Tide gave up to opponents (70.1).
    • The Crimson Tide shot 43.5% from the field last season, 3.2 percentage points higher than the 40.3% the Bulldogs allowed to opponents.
    • The Bulldogs' 44.5% shooting percentage from the field last season was 3.7 percentage points higher than the Crimson Tide allowed to their opponents (40.8%).

    Alabama Players to Watch

    • Herbert Jones grabbed 6.6 boards and distributed 3.3 assists per game to go with a 11.2 PPG scoring average last season.
    • Jaden Shackelford tallied 14 points a game in addition to his 3.8 rebounds and two assists.
    • John Petty hit an average of 2.4 shots per game from beyond the arc a season ago.
    • Jones racked up 1.7 steals and 1.1 blocks per game last season.

    Louisiana Tech Players to Watch

    • Kenneth Lofton Jr. tallied 12.2 points and 7.5 boards per game last season.
    • Amorie Archibald averaged 3.3 assists per game while also scoring 10 points per contest.
    • Kalob Ledoux knocked down two threes per game a season ago.
    • Cobe Williams and Lofton were defensive standouts last season, with Williams averaging 1.1 steals per game and Lofton collecting 0.7 blocks per contest.

    Alabama Schedule

    11/9/2021

    Louisiana Tech

    -

    Home

    11/12/2021

    South Dakota State

    -

    Home

    11/16/2021

    South Alabama

    -

    Home

    11/19/2021

    Oakland

    -

    Home

    11/25/2021

    Iona

    -

    Home

    12/4/2021

    Gonzaga

    -

    Home

    Louisiana Tech Schedule

    11/9/2021

    Alabama

    -

    Away

    11/12/2021

    Jackson State

    -

    Home

    11/15/2021

    Jarvis Christian

    -

    Home

    11/19/2021

    Northwestern State

    -

    Away

    11/24/2021

    UL Monroe

    -

    Home

    11/27/2021

    NC State

    -

    Away

    How To Watch

    November
    9
    2021

    Louisiana Tech at Alabama

    TV CHANNEL: SECN
    Time
    9:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

