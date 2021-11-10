Publish date:
How to Watch Alabama vs. Louisiana Tech: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The No. 14 Alabama Crimson Tide (0-0) hit the court against the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (0-0) on Tuesday, November 9, 2021 at 9:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Alabama vs. Louisiana Tech
- Game Day: Tuesday, November 9, 2021
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: SECN
- Arena: Coleman Coliseum
- TV: SECN
- Arena: Coleman Coliseum
- Live Stream on fuboTV
Key Stats for Alabama vs. Louisiana Tech
- Last year, the Crimson Tide scored 14.3 more points per game (79.7) than the Bulldogs gave up (65.4).
- The Bulldogs put up just 3.0 more points per game last year (73.1) than the Crimson Tide gave up to opponents (70.1).
- The Crimson Tide shot 43.5% from the field last season, 3.2 percentage points higher than the 40.3% the Bulldogs allowed to opponents.
- The Bulldogs' 44.5% shooting percentage from the field last season was 3.7 percentage points higher than the Crimson Tide allowed to their opponents (40.8%).
Alabama Players to Watch
- Herbert Jones grabbed 6.6 boards and distributed 3.3 assists per game to go with a 11.2 PPG scoring average last season.
- Jaden Shackelford tallied 14 points a game in addition to his 3.8 rebounds and two assists.
- John Petty hit an average of 2.4 shots per game from beyond the arc a season ago.
- Jones racked up 1.7 steals and 1.1 blocks per game last season.
Louisiana Tech Players to Watch
- Kenneth Lofton Jr. tallied 12.2 points and 7.5 boards per game last season.
- Amorie Archibald averaged 3.3 assists per game while also scoring 10 points per contest.
- Kalob Ledoux knocked down two threes per game a season ago.
- Cobe Williams and Lofton were defensive standouts last season, with Williams averaging 1.1 steals per game and Lofton collecting 0.7 blocks per contest.
Alabama Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/9/2021
Louisiana Tech
-
Home
11/12/2021
South Dakota State
-
Home
11/16/2021
South Alabama
-
Home
11/19/2021
Oakland
-
Home
11/25/2021
Iona
-
Home
12/4/2021
Gonzaga
-
Home
Louisiana Tech Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/9/2021
Alabama
-
Away
11/12/2021
Jackson State
-
Home
11/15/2021
Jarvis Christian
-
Home
11/19/2021
Northwestern State
-
Away
11/24/2021
UL Monroe
-
Home
11/27/2021
NC State
-
Away
How To Watch
