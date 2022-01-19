How to Watch Alabama vs. LSU: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 15, 2022; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks guard Au'Diese Toney (5) dribbles against LSU Tigers forward Darius Days (4) during the second half at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

The Alabama Crimson Tide (11-6, 2-3 SEC) hope to stop a three-game losing streak when they host the No. 13 LSU Tigers (15-2, 3-2 SEC) at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 19, 2022 at Coleman Coliseum.

How to Watch Alabama vs. LSU

Game Day: Wednesday, January 19, 2022

Wednesday, January 19, 2022 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: Coleman Coliseum

Coleman Coliseum Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Alabama vs. LSU

The Crimson Tide average 24.8 more points per game (81.8) than the Tigers give up (57).

The Tigers' 75.1 points per game are just 0.5 more points than the 74.6 the Crimson Tide allow.

The Crimson Tide make 45.5% of their shots from the field this season, which is 10.1 percentage points higher than the Tigers have allowed to their opponents (35.4%).

The Tigers are shooting 44.8% from the field, 1.9% higher than the 42.9% the Crimson Tide's opponents have shot this season.

Alabama Players to Watch

Jaden Shackelford leads the Crimson Tide in scoring, tallying 16.2 points per game to go with 5.9 rebounds and 1.3 assists.

Keon Ellis is Alabama's leading rebounder, pulling down 6.3 per game, while Jahvon Quinerly is its best passer, averaging 4.2 assists in each contest.

Shackelford leads the Crimson Tide in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 3.1 shots per game from beyond the arc.

Ellis and Charles Bediako lead Alabama on the defensive end, with Ellis leading the team in steals averaging 1.9 per game and Bediako in blocks averaging 1.7 per contest.

LSU Players to Watch

Tari Eason is at the top of the Tigers scoring leaderboard with 14.5 points per game. He also grabs 6.6 rebounds and racks up 0.9 assists per game.

Darius Days puts up a stat line of 7.6 rebounds, 14 points and one assist per game for LSU to take the top rebound spot on the team. Xavier Pinson holds the top spot for assists with 4.4 per game, adding 10.2 points and 2.9 rebounds per outing.

Days is dependable from distance and leads the Tigers with 2.2 made threes per game.

LSU's leader in steals is Eric Gaines (2.1 per game), and its leader in blocks is Eason (1.2 per game).

Alabama Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 12/29/2021 Tennessee W 73-68 Home 1/5/2022 Florida W 83-70 Away 1/8/2022 Missouri L 92-86 Away 1/11/2022 Auburn L 81-77 Home 1/15/2022 Mississippi State L 78-76 Away 1/19/2022 LSU - Home 1/22/2022 Missouri - Home 1/25/2022 Georgia - Away 1/29/2022 Baylor - Home 2/1/2022 Auburn - Away 2/5/2022 Kentucky - Home

LSU Schedule