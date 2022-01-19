Skip to main content

How to Watch Alabama vs. LSU: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 15, 2022; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks guard Au'Diese Toney (5) dribbles against LSU Tigers forward Darius Days (4) during the second half at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Jan 15, 2022; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks guard Au'Diese Toney (5) dribbles against LSU Tigers forward Darius Days (4) during the second half at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

The Alabama Crimson Tide (11-6, 2-3 SEC) hope to stop a three-game losing streak when they host the No. 13 LSU Tigers (15-2, 3-2 SEC) at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 19, 2022 at Coleman Coliseum.

How to Watch Alabama vs. LSU

Key Stats for Alabama vs. LSU

  • The Crimson Tide average 24.8 more points per game (81.8) than the Tigers give up (57).
  • The Tigers' 75.1 points per game are just 0.5 more points than the 74.6 the Crimson Tide allow.
  • The Crimson Tide make 45.5% of their shots from the field this season, which is 10.1 percentage points higher than the Tigers have allowed to their opponents (35.4%).
  • The Tigers are shooting 44.8% from the field, 1.9% higher than the 42.9% the Crimson Tide's opponents have shot this season.

Alabama Players to Watch

  • Jaden Shackelford leads the Crimson Tide in scoring, tallying 16.2 points per game to go with 5.9 rebounds and 1.3 assists.
  • Keon Ellis is Alabama's leading rebounder, pulling down 6.3 per game, while Jahvon Quinerly is its best passer, averaging 4.2 assists in each contest.
  • Shackelford leads the Crimson Tide in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 3.1 shots per game from beyond the arc.
  • Ellis and Charles Bediako lead Alabama on the defensive end, with Ellis leading the team in steals averaging 1.9 per game and Bediako in blocks averaging 1.7 per contest.

LSU Players to Watch

  • Tari Eason is at the top of the Tigers scoring leaderboard with 14.5 points per game. He also grabs 6.6 rebounds and racks up 0.9 assists per game.
  • Darius Days puts up a stat line of 7.6 rebounds, 14 points and one assist per game for LSU to take the top rebound spot on the team. Xavier Pinson holds the top spot for assists with 4.4 per game, adding 10.2 points and 2.9 rebounds per outing.
  • Days is dependable from distance and leads the Tigers with 2.2 made threes per game.
  • LSU's leader in steals is Eric Gaines (2.1 per game), and its leader in blocks is Eason (1.2 per game).

Alabama Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

12/29/2021

Tennessee

W 73-68

Home

1/5/2022

Florida

W 83-70

Away

1/8/2022

Missouri

L 92-86

Away

1/11/2022

Auburn

L 81-77

Home

1/15/2022

Mississippi State

L 78-76

Away

1/19/2022

LSU

-

Home

1/22/2022

Missouri

-

Home

1/25/2022

Georgia

-

Away

1/29/2022

Baylor

-

Home

2/1/2022

Auburn

-

Away

2/5/2022

Kentucky

-

Home

LSU Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

12/29/2021

Auburn

L 70-55

Away

1/4/2022

Kentucky

W 65-60

Home

1/8/2022

Tennessee

W 79-67

Home

1/12/2022

Florida

W 64-58

Away

1/15/2022

Arkansas

L 65-58

Home

1/19/2022

Alabama

-

Away

1/22/2022

Tennessee

-

Away

1/26/2022

Texas A&M

-

Home

1/29/2022

TCU

-

Away

2/1/2022

Ole Miss

-

Home

2/5/2022

Vanderbilt

-

Away

How To Watch

January
19
2022

LSU at Alabama

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Jan 17, 2022; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Arizona Coyotes right wing Phil Kessel (81) and goaltender Karel Vejmelka (70) celebrate after defeating the Montreal Canadiens at Gila River Arena. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

New Jersey Devils vs. Arizona Coyotes: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/19/2022

1 minute ago
Jan 13, 2022; Elmont, New York, USA; New Jersey Devils defenseman Ty Smith (24) and New Jersey Devils center Nico Hischier (13) celebrate after a goal scored by New Jersey Devils right wing Nathan Bastian (14) (not pictured) during the third period against New York Islanders at UBS Arena. Mandatory Credit: Tom Horak-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Arizona Coyotes vs. New Jersey Devils: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/19/2022

1 minute ago
USATSI_16898076
NBA

How to Watch Grizzlies at Bucks

1 minute ago
USATSI_17321821
NBA

How to Watch Cavaliers at Bulls

1 minute ago
Jan 17, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen (31) fouls Brooklyn Nets guard James Harden (13) during the second half at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Washington Wizards vs. Brooklyn Nets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/19/2022

1 minute ago
Jan 5, 2022; Orlando, Florida, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) looks to pass the ball defended by Orlando Magic center Wendell Carter Jr. (34) in the second quarter at Amway Center. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Orlando Magic: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/19/2022

1 minute ago
Jan 15, 2022; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Brooklyn Nets guard James Harden (13) battles for the ball with New Orleans Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas (17) and New Orleans Pelicans guard Josh Hart (3) during the fourth quarter at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Schneidler-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Brooklyn Nets vs. Washington Wizards: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/19/2022

1 minute ago
Jan 17, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) handles the ball as Washington Wizards forward Montrezl Harrell (6) and forward Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (1) defend during the second half at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Scott Taetsch-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Orlando Magic vs. Philadelphia 76ers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/19/2022

1 minute ago
colorado state women
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch Colorado State at Utah State in Women's College Basketball

1 minute ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy