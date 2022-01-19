How to Watch Alabama vs. LSU: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Alabama Crimson Tide (11-6, 2-3 SEC) hope to stop a three-game losing streak when they host the No. 13 LSU Tigers (15-2, 3-2 SEC) at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 19, 2022 at Coleman Coliseum.
- Game Day: Wednesday, January 19, 2022
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: Coleman Coliseum
Key Stats for Alabama vs. LSU
- The Crimson Tide average 24.8 more points per game (81.8) than the Tigers give up (57).
- The Tigers' 75.1 points per game are just 0.5 more points than the 74.6 the Crimson Tide allow.
- The Crimson Tide make 45.5% of their shots from the field this season, which is 10.1 percentage points higher than the Tigers have allowed to their opponents (35.4%).
- The Tigers are shooting 44.8% from the field, 1.9% higher than the 42.9% the Crimson Tide's opponents have shot this season.
Alabama Players to Watch
- Jaden Shackelford leads the Crimson Tide in scoring, tallying 16.2 points per game to go with 5.9 rebounds and 1.3 assists.
- Keon Ellis is Alabama's leading rebounder, pulling down 6.3 per game, while Jahvon Quinerly is its best passer, averaging 4.2 assists in each contest.
- Shackelford leads the Crimson Tide in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 3.1 shots per game from beyond the arc.
- Ellis and Charles Bediako lead Alabama on the defensive end, with Ellis leading the team in steals averaging 1.9 per game and Bediako in blocks averaging 1.7 per contest.
LSU Players to Watch
- Tari Eason is at the top of the Tigers scoring leaderboard with 14.5 points per game. He also grabs 6.6 rebounds and racks up 0.9 assists per game.
- Darius Days puts up a stat line of 7.6 rebounds, 14 points and one assist per game for LSU to take the top rebound spot on the team. Xavier Pinson holds the top spot for assists with 4.4 per game, adding 10.2 points and 2.9 rebounds per outing.
- Days is dependable from distance and leads the Tigers with 2.2 made threes per game.
- LSU's leader in steals is Eric Gaines (2.1 per game), and its leader in blocks is Eason (1.2 per game).
Alabama Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/29/2021
Tennessee
W 73-68
Home
1/5/2022
Florida
W 83-70
Away
1/8/2022
Missouri
L 92-86
Away
1/11/2022
Auburn
L 81-77
Home
1/15/2022
Mississippi State
L 78-76
Away
1/19/2022
LSU
-
Home
1/22/2022
Missouri
-
Home
1/25/2022
Georgia
-
Away
1/29/2022
Baylor
-
Home
2/1/2022
Auburn
-
Away
2/5/2022
Kentucky
-
Home
LSU Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/29/2021
Auburn
L 70-55
Away
1/4/2022
Kentucky
W 65-60
Home
1/8/2022
Tennessee
W 79-67
Home
1/12/2022
Florida
W 64-58
Away
1/15/2022
Arkansas
L 65-58
Home
1/19/2022
Alabama
-
Away
1/22/2022
Tennessee
-
Away
1/26/2022
Texas A&M
-
Home
1/29/2022
TCU
-
Away
2/1/2022
Ole Miss
-
Home
2/5/2022
Vanderbilt
-
Away
