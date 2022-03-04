How to Watch Alabama vs. LSU: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The LSU Tigers (20-10, 8-9 SEC) will look to extend a three-game home win streak when they take on the No. 25 Alabama Crimson Tide (19-11, 9-8 SEC) on Saturday, March 5, 2022 at Pete Maravich Assembly Center. The game airs at 12:00 PM ET.
How to Watch LSU vs. Alabama
- Game Day: Saturday, March 5, 2022
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
- TV: CBS
- Arena: Pete Maravich Assembly Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for LSU vs. Alabama
- The Tigers put up 73.0 points per game, only 3.1 fewer points than the 76.1 the Crimson Tide allow.
- The Crimson Tide's 80.2 points per game are 17.8 more points than the 62.4 the Tigers give up.
- This season, the Tigers have a 43.9% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.4% higher than the 43.5% of shots the Crimson Tide's opponents have made.
- The Crimson Tide have shot at a 44.6% clip from the field this season, 6.1 percentage points greater than the 38.5% shooting opponents of the Tigers have averaged.
LSU Players to Watch
- Tari Eason is tops on the Tigers at 16.8 points per game, while also posting 0.9 assists and 6.9 rebounds.
- Darius Days leads his team in rebounds per game (7.7), and also posts 13.3 points and 1.0 assists. Defensively, he puts up 1.4 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
- Eric Gaines is posting 9.3 points, 3.1 assists and 3.3 rebounds per game.
- Xavier Pinson puts up a team-leading 4.6 assists per contest. He is also posting 10.4 points and 2.7 rebounds, shooting 36.9% from the field and 25.8% from downtown with 1.0 made 3-pointers per game.
- Brandon Murray is putting up 9.8 points, 1.7 assists and 2.8 rebounds per game.
Alabama Players to Watch
- Jaden Shackelford tops the Crimson Tide in scoring (16.9 points per game), and averages 5.4 rebounds and 1.5 assists. He also delivers 0.8 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
- Keon Ellis is the Crimson Tide's top rebounder (5.9 per game), and he delivers 11.9 points and 1.8 assists.
- Jahvon Quinerly leads the Crimson Tide in assists (4.4 per game), and posts 14.3 points and 3.0 rebounds. He also averages 0.7 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
- The Crimson Tide get 8.5 points, 4.7 rebounds and 4.1 assists per game from JD Davison.
- Charles Bediako gets the Crimson Tide 6.9 points, 4.3 rebounds and 0.7 assists per contest. He also averages 0.7 steals and 1.7 blocked shots.
