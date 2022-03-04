Mar 2, 2022; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; LSU Tigers forward Tari Eason (13) shoots in the first half as Arkansas Razorbacks forward Jaylin Williams (10) defends at Bud Walton Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

The LSU Tigers (20-10, 8-9 SEC) will look to extend a three-game home win streak when they take on the No. 25 Alabama Crimson Tide (19-11, 9-8 SEC) on Saturday, March 5, 2022 at Pete Maravich Assembly Center. The game airs at 12:00 PM ET.

How to Watch LSU vs. Alabama

Game Day: Saturday, March 5, 2022

Saturday, March 5, 2022 Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV: CBS

CBS Arena: Pete Maravich Assembly Center

Key Stats for LSU vs. Alabama

The Tigers put up 73.0 points per game, only 3.1 fewer points than the 76.1 the Crimson Tide allow.

The Crimson Tide's 80.2 points per game are 17.8 more points than the 62.4 the Tigers give up.

This season, the Tigers have a 43.9% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.4% higher than the 43.5% of shots the Crimson Tide's opponents have made.

The Crimson Tide have shot at a 44.6% clip from the field this season, 6.1 percentage points greater than the 38.5% shooting opponents of the Tigers have averaged.

LSU Players to Watch

Tari Eason is tops on the Tigers at 16.8 points per game, while also posting 0.9 assists and 6.9 rebounds.

Darius Days leads his team in rebounds per game (7.7), and also posts 13.3 points and 1.0 assists. Defensively, he puts up 1.4 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Eric Gaines is posting 9.3 points, 3.1 assists and 3.3 rebounds per game.

Xavier Pinson puts up a team-leading 4.6 assists per contest. He is also posting 10.4 points and 2.7 rebounds, shooting 36.9% from the field and 25.8% from downtown with 1.0 made 3-pointers per game.

Brandon Murray is putting up 9.8 points, 1.7 assists and 2.8 rebounds per game.

Alabama Players to Watch