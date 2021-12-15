How to Watch Alabama vs. Memphis in Men's College Basketball

With back-to-back wins over ranked opponents, Alabama moved up to No. 6 in the latest AP Top 25 Poll. The Crimson Tide now turn their attention to Memphis, who they'll visit on Tuesday.

Is there a hotter team in the country right now than No. 6 Alabama? The Crimson Tide are currently riding a four-game winning streak, with their last two wins coming against top 15 teams. Up next for Nate Oats' squad is a trip to Memphis to take on the Tigers Tuesday night.

How to Watch Alabama vs. Memphis in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Dec. 14, 2021

Game Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

To start the month of December, Alabama went to Seattle and beat then No. 3 Gonzaga 91-82. Upon returning home, the Tide held on to beat then No. 14 Houston 83-82 behind a career-high 19 points from sophomore forward Juwan Gary.

Following that win on Saturday, Alabama comes into this game at 8-1. Meanwhile, Memphis is 5-4 and looking to right the ship.

The Tigers started the year with five straight wins, but have since lost four straight. Three of those four came on the road - Memphis is still 4-1 at FedEx Forum.

During Alabama's winning streak, the Tide have averaged 39 points in the paint per game. Memphis should have a counter to that with freshman center Jalen Duren averaging an AAC-best three blocks per game this season. The matchup inside is one to watch Tuesday night.

