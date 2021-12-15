Skip to main content
    •
    December 15, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Alabama vs. Memphis in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    With back-to-back wins over ranked opponents, Alabama moved up to No. 6 in the latest AP Top 25 Poll. The Crimson Tide now turn their attention to Memphis, who they'll visit on Tuesday.
    Author:

    Is there a hotter team in the country right now than No. 6 Alabama? The Crimson Tide are currently riding a four-game winning streak, with their last two wins coming against top 15 teams. Up next for Nate Oats' squad is a trip to Memphis to take on the Tigers Tuesday night. 

    How to Watch Alabama vs. Memphis in College Basketball Today:

    Game Date: Dec. 14, 2021

    Game Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

    TV: ESPN

    Live stream Alabama vs. Memphis on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    To start the month of December, Alabama went to Seattle and beat then No. 3 Gonzaga 91-82. Upon returning home, the Tide held on to beat then No. 14 Houston 83-82 behind a career-high 19 points from sophomore forward Juwan Gary.

    Following that win on Saturday, Alabama comes into this game at 8-1. Meanwhile, Memphis is 5-4 and looking to right the ship.

    The Tigers started the year with five straight wins, but have since lost four straight. Three of those four came on the road - Memphis is still 4-1 at FedEx Forum. 

    During Alabama's winning streak, the Tide have averaged 39 points in the paint per game. Memphis should have a counter to that with freshman center Jalen Duren averaging an AAC-best three blocks per game this season. The matchup inside is one to watch Tuesday night.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    December
    14
    2021

    Alabama vs. Memphis

    TV CHANNEL: ESPN
    Time
    9:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Dec 10, 2021; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Pelicans center Willy Hernangomez (9) and Detroit Pistons forward Jerami Grant (9) crash into fans court side in the second half at the Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Chicago Bulls vs. Detroit Pistons: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/14/2021

    1 minute ago
    Dec 10, 2021; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Pelicans center Willy Hernangomez (9) and Detroit Pistons forward Jerami Grant (9) crash into fans court side in the second half at the Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Detroit Pistons vs. Chicago Bulls: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/14/2021

    1 minute ago
    CONCACAF League Comunicaciones
    Liga CONCACAF

    How to Watch Comunicaciones vs. Motagua

    1 minute ago
    Dec 1, 2021; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Armando Bacot (5) and guard Leaky Black (1) and guard R.J. Davis (4) react on the sidelines in the second half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Furman at North Carolina in Men's College Basketball

    1 minute ago
    Nov 20, 2021; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns forward Tre Mitchell (33) drives to the basket while defended by San Jose State Spartans center Ibrahima Diallo (5) during the second half at Frank C. Erwin Jr. Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Arkansas-Pine Bluff at Texas in Men's College Basketball

    1 minute ago
    auburn basketball
    College Basketball

    How to Watch North Alabama at Auburn in Men's College Basketball

    1 minute ago
    Feb 27, 2021; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego State Aztecs guard Lamont Butler (5) shoots the ball while defended by Boise State Broncos forward Abu Kigab (24) during the first half at Viejas Arena. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Santa Clara at Boise State in Men's College Basketball

    1 minute ago
    alabama basketball
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Alabama vs. Memphis in Men's College Basketball

    1 minute ago
    Duke Blue Devils forward Theo John (12) reacts to fouling out with forward Wendell Moore Jr. (0) during the second half of the NCAA men's basketball game against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Value City Arena in Columbus on Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021. Ohio State won 71-66. Duke At Ohio State Big Ten Acc Challenge
    College Basketball

    Duke vs. South Carolina State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/14/2021

    1 minute ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy