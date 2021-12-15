Skip to main content
    •
    December 15, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Alabama vs. Memphis: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Dec 10, 2021; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Murray State Racers guard Justice Hill (14) drives to the basket as Memphis Tigers forward DeAndre Williams (left) and Memphis Tigers center Jalen Duren (2) defend during the first half at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

    Dec 10, 2021; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Murray State Racers guard Justice Hill (14) drives to the basket as Memphis Tigers forward DeAndre Williams (left) and Memphis Tigers center Jalen Duren (2) defend during the first half at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

    The Memphis Tigers (5-4) will look to break a four-game losing streak when they host the No. 6 Alabama Crimson Tide (8-1) on Tuesday, December 14, 2021 at FedExForum. The game airs at 9:00 PM ET.

    How to Watch Memphis vs. Alabama

    Alabama vs Memphis Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Alabama

    -3.5

    154.5 points

    Key Stats for Memphis vs. Alabama

    • The Crimson Tide record 86.0 points per game, 17.8 more points than the 68.2 the Tigers give up.
    • The Tigers score an average of 76.1 points per game, just 3.9 more points than the 72.2 the Crimson Tide allow to opponents.
    • This season, the Crimson Tide have a 48.1% shooting percentage from the field, which is 10.3% higher than the 37.8% of shots the Tigers' opponents have made.
    • The Tigers' 46.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.9 percentage points higher than the Crimson Tide have allowed to their opponents (41.8%).

    Alabama Players to Watch

    • Jaden Shackelford paces his squad in both points (19.1) and rebounds (6.9) per contest, and also averages 1.4 assists. Defensively, he averages 0.3 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
    • Jahvon Quinerly is tops on the Crimson Tide at 4.3 assists per game, while also putting up 2.9 rebounds and 15.1 points.
    • Keon Ellis is averaging 11.2 points, 1.7 assists and 6.4 rebounds per contest.
    • JD Davison puts up a team-leading 4.3 assists per contest. He is also posting 9.8 points and 5.2 rebounds, shooting 56.9% from the field.
    • Charles Bediako puts up 7.1 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.0 assists per contest. At the other end, he posts 0.9 steals and 2.0 blocked shots.

    Memphis Players to Watch

    • Jalen Duren is the Tigers' top rebounder (7.8 per game), and he produces 10.4 points and 1.1 assists.
    • DeAndre Williams gives the Tigers 10.2 points, 5.1 rebounds and 0.8 assists per game. He also puts up 1.1 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.
    • Emoni Bates is the Tigers' top scorer (11.2 points per game), and he puts up 1.2 assists and 2.9 rebounds.
    • Lester Quinones is posting 8.0 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.4 assists per contest, making 45.5% of his shots from the floor and 36.7% from 3-point range, with 1.2 treys per contest.
    • Landers Nolley II gives the Tigers 7.8 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2.1 assists per contest. He also puts up 0.6 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

    How To Watch

    December
    14
    2021

    Alabama at Memphis

    TV CHANNEL: ESPN
    Time
    9:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Feb 28, 2019; Stockton, CA, USA; Gonzaga Bulldogs forward Rui Hachimura (21) shoots a layup against Pacific Tigers forward Jeremiah Bailey (13) during the first half at Alex G. Spanos Center. Mandatory Credit: Neville E. Guard-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    How to Watch UC Santa Barbara at Pacific in Men's College Basketball

    1 minute ago
    Mar 27, 2021; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Oregon State Beavers forward Warith Alatishe (10) drives against Loyola-Chicago Ramblers guard Lucas Williamson (1) in the second half during the Sweet 16 of the 2021 NCAA Tournament at Bankers Life Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    How to Watch UC Davis at Oregon State in Men's College Basketball

    1 minute ago
    Feb 28, 2019; Stockton, CA, USA; Gonzaga Bulldogs forward Rui Hachimura (21) shoots a layup against Pacific Tigers forward Jeremiah Bailey (13) during the first half at Alex G. Spanos Center. Mandatory Credit: Neville E. Guard-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    UCSB vs. Pacific (CA): Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/14/2021

    1 minute ago
    November 20, 2019; Sacramento, CA, USA; UC Davis Aggies guard Elijah Pepper (40) shoots the basketball against Sacramento State Hornets guard Brandon Davis (11) during the first half at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Oregon State vs. UC Davis: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/14/2021

    1 minute ago
    Feb 28, 2019; Stockton, CA, USA; Gonzaga Bulldogs forward Rui Hachimura (21) shoots a layup against Pacific Tigers forward Jeremiah Bailey (13) during the first half at Alex G. Spanos Center. Mandatory Credit: Neville E. Guard-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Pacific (CA) vs. UCSB: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/14/2021

    1 minute ago
    November 20, 2019; Sacramento, CA, USA; UC Davis Aggies guard Elijah Pepper (40) shoots the basketball against Sacramento State Hornets guard Brandon Davis (11) during the first half at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    UC Davis vs. Oregon State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/14/2021

    1 minute ago
    new york islanders
    NHL

    How to Watch Islanders at Red Wings

    31 minutes ago
    Dec 10, 2021; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Pelicans center Willy Hernangomez (9) and Detroit Pistons forward Jerami Grant (9) crash into fans court side in the second half at the Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Chicago Bulls vs. Detroit Pistons: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/14/2021

    1 hour ago
    Dec 10, 2021; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Pelicans center Willy Hernangomez (9) and Detroit Pistons forward Jerami Grant (9) crash into fans court side in the second half at the Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Detroit Pistons vs. Chicago Bulls: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/14/2021

    1 hour ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy