Publish date:
How to Watch Alabama vs. Memphis: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Memphis Tigers (5-4) will look to break a four-game losing streak when they host the No. 6 Alabama Crimson Tide (8-1) on Tuesday, December 14, 2021 at FedExForum. The game airs at 9:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Memphis vs. Alabama
- Game Day: Tuesday, December 14, 2021
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: FedExForum
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Alabama
-3.5
154.5 points
Key Stats for Memphis vs. Alabama
- The Crimson Tide record 86.0 points per game, 17.8 more points than the 68.2 the Tigers give up.
- The Tigers score an average of 76.1 points per game, just 3.9 more points than the 72.2 the Crimson Tide allow to opponents.
- This season, the Crimson Tide have a 48.1% shooting percentage from the field, which is 10.3% higher than the 37.8% of shots the Tigers' opponents have made.
- The Tigers' 46.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.9 percentage points higher than the Crimson Tide have allowed to their opponents (41.8%).
Alabama Players to Watch
- Jaden Shackelford paces his squad in both points (19.1) and rebounds (6.9) per contest, and also averages 1.4 assists. Defensively, he averages 0.3 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
- Jahvon Quinerly is tops on the Crimson Tide at 4.3 assists per game, while also putting up 2.9 rebounds and 15.1 points.
- Keon Ellis is averaging 11.2 points, 1.7 assists and 6.4 rebounds per contest.
- JD Davison puts up a team-leading 4.3 assists per contest. He is also posting 9.8 points and 5.2 rebounds, shooting 56.9% from the field.
- Charles Bediako puts up 7.1 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.0 assists per contest. At the other end, he posts 0.9 steals and 2.0 blocked shots.
Memphis Players to Watch
- Jalen Duren is the Tigers' top rebounder (7.8 per game), and he produces 10.4 points and 1.1 assists.
- DeAndre Williams gives the Tigers 10.2 points, 5.1 rebounds and 0.8 assists per game. He also puts up 1.1 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.
- Emoni Bates is the Tigers' top scorer (11.2 points per game), and he puts up 1.2 assists and 2.9 rebounds.
- Lester Quinones is posting 8.0 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.4 assists per contest, making 45.5% of his shots from the floor and 36.7% from 3-point range, with 1.2 treys per contest.
- Landers Nolley II gives the Tigers 7.8 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2.1 assists per contest. He also puts up 0.6 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
How To Watch
December
14
2021
Alabama at Memphis
TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
9:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)