Dec 10, 2021; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Murray State Racers guard Justice Hill (14) drives to the basket as Memphis Tigers forward DeAndre Williams (left) and Memphis Tigers center Jalen Duren (2) defend during the first half at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

The Memphis Tigers (5-4) will look to break a four-game losing streak when they host the No. 6 Alabama Crimson Tide (8-1) on Tuesday, December 14, 2021 at FedExForum. The game airs at 9:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Memphis vs. Alabama

Game Day: Tuesday, December 14, 2021

Tuesday, December 14, 2021 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: FedExForum

FedExForum Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Favorite Spread Total Alabama -3.5 154.5 points

Key Stats for Memphis vs. Alabama

The Crimson Tide record 86.0 points per game, 17.8 more points than the 68.2 the Tigers give up.

The Tigers score an average of 76.1 points per game, just 3.9 more points than the 72.2 the Crimson Tide allow to opponents.

This season, the Crimson Tide have a 48.1% shooting percentage from the field, which is 10.3% higher than the 37.8% of shots the Tigers' opponents have made.

The Tigers' 46.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.9 percentage points higher than the Crimson Tide have allowed to their opponents (41.8%).

Alabama Players to Watch

Jaden Shackelford paces his squad in both points (19.1) and rebounds (6.9) per contest, and also averages 1.4 assists. Defensively, he averages 0.3 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Jahvon Quinerly is tops on the Crimson Tide at 4.3 assists per game, while also putting up 2.9 rebounds and 15.1 points.

Keon Ellis is averaging 11.2 points, 1.7 assists and 6.4 rebounds per contest.

JD Davison puts up a team-leading 4.3 assists per contest. He is also posting 9.8 points and 5.2 rebounds, shooting 56.9% from the field.

Charles Bediako puts up 7.1 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.0 assists per contest. At the other end, he posts 0.9 steals and 2.0 blocked shots.

Memphis Players to Watch