How to Watch Alabama vs. Mississippi State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Mississippi State Bulldogs (11-4, 2-1 SEC) will attempt to continue a five-game home winning streak when they square off against the No. 24 Alabama Crimson Tide (11-5, 2-2 SEC) on Saturday, January 15, 2022 at Humphrey Coliseum. The game airs at 6:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Mississippi State vs. Alabama
- Game Day: Saturday, January 15, 2022
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV: SECN
- Arena: Humphrey Coliseum
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Mississippi State
-1.5
151.5 points
Key Stats for Mississippi State vs. Alabama
- The 75.4 points per game the Bulldogs average are only one more point than the Crimson Tide allow (74.4).
- The Crimson Tide put up an average of 82.1 points per game, 18.2 more points than the 63.9 the Bulldogs allow to opponents.
- The Bulldogs are shooting 47.7% from the field this season, 4.6 percentage points higher than the 43.1% the Crimson Tide allow to opponents.
- The Crimson Tide's 45.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.1 percentage points higher than the Bulldogs have given up to their opponents (41.7%).
Mississippi State Players to Watch
- Shakeel Moore is putting up 10.5 points, 2.1 assists and 3.1 rebounds per game.
- Garrison Brooks leads his team in rebounds per game (6.7), and also averages 10.8 points and 0.7 assists. Defensively, he puts up 0.3 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.
- D.J. Jeffries is posting 10.7 points, 1.9 assists and 5.1 rebounds per game.
- Cameron Matthews is averaging 4.1 points, 1.7 assists and 4.5 rebounds per contest.
Alabama Players to Watch
- Keon Ellis is averaging a team-high 6.3 rebounds per contest. And he is producing 12.1 points and 1.9 assists, making 45.1% of his shots from the floor and 34.1% from beyond the arc, with 1.9 triples per game.
- Jahvon Quinerly is posting a team-best 4.4 assists per game. And he is contributing 15.4 points and 3.6 rebounds, making 42.6% of his shots from the field and 25.3% from 3-point range, with 1.5 triples per game.
- Jaden Shackelford is the Crimson Tide's top scorer (16.1 points per game), and he puts up 1.3 assists and 5.9 rebounds.
- JD Davison gets the Crimson Tide 8.3 points, 4.8 rebounds and 4.3 assists per contest. He also puts up 0.8 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
- Charles Bediako is putting up 6.8 points, 4.3 rebounds and 0.8 assists per game, making 64.7% of his shots from the floor.
How To Watch
January
15
2022
Alabama at Mississippi State
TV CHANNEL: SECN
Time
6:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)