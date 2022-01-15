Skip to main content

How to Watch Alabama vs. Mississippi State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 8, 2022; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi State Bulldogs guard Iverson Molinar (1) shoots the ball against Mississippi Rebels guard Matthew Murrell (11) during the second half at The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

The Mississippi State Bulldogs (11-4, 2-1 SEC) will attempt to continue a five-game home winning streak when they square off against the No. 24 Alabama Crimson Tide (11-5, 2-2 SEC) on Saturday, January 15, 2022 at Humphrey Coliseum. The game airs at 6:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Mississippi State vs. Alabama

Mississippi State vs Alabama Betting Information

Key Stats for Mississippi State vs. Alabama

  • The 75.4 points per game the Bulldogs average are only one more point than the Crimson Tide allow (74.4).
  • The Crimson Tide put up an average of 82.1 points per game, 18.2 more points than the 63.9 the Bulldogs allow to opponents.
  • The Bulldogs are shooting 47.7% from the field this season, 4.6 percentage points higher than the 43.1% the Crimson Tide allow to opponents.
  • The Crimson Tide's 45.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.1 percentage points higher than the Bulldogs have given up to their opponents (41.7%).

Mississippi State Players to Watch

  • Shakeel Moore is putting up 10.5 points, 2.1 assists and 3.1 rebounds per game.
  • Garrison Brooks leads his team in rebounds per game (6.7), and also averages 10.8 points and 0.7 assists. Defensively, he puts up 0.3 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.
  • D.J. Jeffries is posting 10.7 points, 1.9 assists and 5.1 rebounds per game.
  • Cameron Matthews is averaging 4.1 points, 1.7 assists and 4.5 rebounds per contest.

Alabama Players to Watch

  • Keon Ellis is averaging a team-high 6.3 rebounds per contest. And he is producing 12.1 points and 1.9 assists, making 45.1% of his shots from the floor and 34.1% from beyond the arc, with 1.9 triples per game.
  • Jahvon Quinerly is posting a team-best 4.4 assists per game. And he is contributing 15.4 points and 3.6 rebounds, making 42.6% of his shots from the field and 25.3% from 3-point range, with 1.5 triples per game.
  • Jaden Shackelford is the Crimson Tide's top scorer (16.1 points per game), and he puts up 1.3 assists and 5.9 rebounds.
  • JD Davison gets the Crimson Tide 8.3 points, 4.8 rebounds and 4.3 assists per contest. He also puts up 0.8 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
  • Charles Bediako is putting up 6.8 points, 4.3 rebounds and 0.8 assists per game, making 64.7% of his shots from the floor.

How To Watch

Alabama at Mississippi State

TV CHANNEL: SECN
Live Stream: FUBOTV
