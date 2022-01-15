Jan 8, 2022; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi State Bulldogs guard Iverson Molinar (1) shoots the ball against Mississippi Rebels guard Matthew Murrell (11) during the second half at The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

The Mississippi State Bulldogs (11-4, 2-1 SEC) will attempt to continue a five-game home winning streak when they square off against the No. 24 Alabama Crimson Tide (11-5, 2-2 SEC) on Saturday, January 15, 2022 at Humphrey Coliseum. The game airs at 6:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Mississippi State vs. Alabama

Game Day: Saturday, January 15, 2022

Saturday, January 15, 2022 Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV: SECN

SECN Arena: Humphrey Coliseum

Favorite Spread Total Mississippi State -1.5 151.5 points

Key Stats for Mississippi State vs. Alabama

The 75.4 points per game the Bulldogs average are only one more point than the Crimson Tide allow (74.4).

The Crimson Tide put up an average of 82.1 points per game, 18.2 more points than the 63.9 the Bulldogs allow to opponents.

The Bulldogs are shooting 47.7% from the field this season, 4.6 percentage points higher than the 43.1% the Crimson Tide allow to opponents.

The Crimson Tide's 45.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.1 percentage points higher than the Bulldogs have given up to their opponents (41.7%).

Mississippi State Players to Watch

Shakeel Moore is putting up 10.5 points, 2.1 assists and 3.1 rebounds per game.

Garrison Brooks leads his team in rebounds per game (6.7), and also averages 10.8 points and 0.7 assists. Defensively, he puts up 0.3 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.

D.J. Jeffries is posting 10.7 points, 1.9 assists and 5.1 rebounds per game.

Cameron Matthews is averaging 4.1 points, 1.7 assists and 4.5 rebounds per contest.

Alabama Players to Watch