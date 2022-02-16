How to Watch Alabama vs. Mississippi State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 12, 2022; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; Mississippi State Bulldogs forward Garrison Brooks (10) drives to the basket against LSU Tigers forward Darius Days (4) during the second half at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

The Mississippi State Bulldogs (14-10, 5-6 SEC) will visit the No. 25 Alabama Crimson Tide (16-9, 6-6 SEC) after losing seven straight road games. The contest tips at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, February 16, 2022.

How to Watch Alabama vs. Mississippi State

Game Day: Wednesday, February 16, 2022

Wednesday, February 16, 2022 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: Coleman Coliseum

Coleman Coliseum Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Alabama vs. Mississippi State

The 80.4 points per game the Crimson Tide average are 13.7 more points than the Bulldogs give up (66.7).

The Bulldogs score an average of 72.7 points per game, just 2.8 fewer points than the 75.5 the Crimson Tide allow.

The Crimson Tide are shooting 44.6% from the field this season, 1.3 percentage points higher than the 43.3% the Bulldogs allow to opponents.

The Bulldogs' 46.9% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.8 percentage points higher than the Crimson Tide have given up to their opponents (43.1%).

Alabama Players to Watch

The scoring leader for the Crimson Tide this season is Jaden Shackelford, who averages 17.3 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 1.4 assists per game.

Keon Ellis is Alabama's leading rebounder, pulling down six per game, while Jahvon Quinerly is its best passer, averaging 4.4 assists in each contest.

The Crimson Tide get the most three-point shooting production out of Shackelford, who makes 3.1 threes per game.

Ellis and Charles Bediako lead Alabama on the defensive end, with Ellis leading the team in steals averaging 1.8 per game and Bediako in blocks averaging 1.6 per contest.

Mississippi State Players to Watch

Iverson Molinar's points (18.4 per game) and assists (3.9 per game) stat lines give him the top scoring and assists spots on the Bulldogs' leaderboards.

Garrison Brooks is at the top of the Mississippi State rebounding leaderboard with 6.9 rebounds per game. He also notches 11.5 points and tacks on 0.9 assists per game.

Shakeel Moore averages 1.5 three-pointers per game, the most on the Bulldogs.

Moore (1.7 steals per game) is the steal leader for Mississippi State while Brooks (0.8 blocks per game) is the block leader.

Alabama Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 1/29/2022 Baylor W 87-78 Home 2/1/2022 Auburn L 100-81 Away 2/5/2022 Kentucky L 66-55 Home 2/9/2022 Ole Miss W 97-83 Away 2/12/2022 Arkansas W 68-67 Home 2/16/2022 Mississippi State - Home 2/19/2022 Kentucky - Away 2/22/2022 Vanderbilt - Away 2/26/2022 South Carolina - Home 3/2/2022 Texas A&M - Home 3/5/2022 LSU - Away

Mississippi State Schedule