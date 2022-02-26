Feb 19, 2022; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide guard Jaden Shackelford (5) shoots the ball during the first half against the Kentucky Wildcats at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

The South Carolina Gamecocks (17-10, 8-7 SEC) will try to build on a four-game win streak when they visit the No. 24 Alabama Crimson Tide (18-10, 8-7 SEC) on Saturday, February 26, 2022 at Coleman Coliseum. The contest airs at 6:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Alabama vs. South Carolina

Game Day: Saturday, February 26, 2022

Saturday, February 26, 2022 Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV: SECN

SECN Arena: Coleman Coliseum

Coleman Coliseum Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Alabama vs. South Carolina

The Crimson Tide score 80.2 points per game, 11.2 more points than the 69.0 the Gamecocks allow.

The Gamecocks average just 4.3 fewer points per game (71.6) than the Crimson Tide allow their opponents to score (75.9).

The Crimson Tide make 44.4% of their shots from the field this season, which is 3.3 percentage points higher than the Gamecocks have allowed to their opponents (41.1%).

The Gamecocks' 43.0% shooting percentage from the field this season is .

Alabama Players to Watch

The Crimson Tide scoring leader is Jaden Shackelford, who averages 16.8 per contest to go with 5.6 rebounds and 1.5 assists.

Alabama's leading rebounder is Keon Ellis averaging 5.9 boards per game and its best passer is Jahvon Quinerly and his 4.4 assists per game.

Shackelford makes more threes per game than any other member of the Crimson Tide, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 3.0 per contest.

Ellis and Charles Bediako lead Alabama on the defensive end, with Ellis leading the team in steals averaging 1.9 per game and Bediako in blocks averaging 1.8 per contest.

South Carolina Players to Watch

Jermaine Couisnard collects 11.5 points and tacks on 2.9 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Gamecocks' leaderboards for those statistics.

Wildens Leveque grabs 5.0 rebounds per game (he also scores 7.2 points per game and adds 0.6 assists per game) which puts him at the top of the South Carolina rebounding leaderboard.

Erik Stevenson is the top scorer from deep for the Gamecocks, hitting 1.8 threes per game.

South Carolina's leader in steals is Couisnard with 1.2 per game, and its leader in blocks is Leveque with 1.0 per game.

Alabama Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 2/9/2022 Ole Miss W 97-83 Away 2/12/2022 Arkansas W 68-67 Home 2/16/2022 Mississippi State W 80-75 Home 2/19/2022 Kentucky L 90-81 Away 2/22/2022 Vanderbilt W 74-72 Away 2/26/2022 South Carolina - Home 3/2/2022 Texas A&M - Home 3/5/2022 LSU - Away

South Carolina Schedule