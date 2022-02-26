How to Watch Alabama vs. South Carolina: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The South Carolina Gamecocks (17-10, 8-7 SEC) will try to build on a four-game win streak when they visit the No. 24 Alabama Crimson Tide (18-10, 8-7 SEC) on Saturday, February 26, 2022 at Coleman Coliseum. The contest airs at 6:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Alabama vs. South Carolina
- Game Day: Saturday, February 26, 2022
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV: SECN
- Arena: Coleman Coliseum
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Alabama vs. South Carolina
- The Crimson Tide score 80.2 points per game, 11.2 more points than the 69.0 the Gamecocks allow.
- The Gamecocks average just 4.3 fewer points per game (71.6) than the Crimson Tide allow their opponents to score (75.9).
- The Crimson Tide make 44.4% of their shots from the field this season, which is 3.3 percentage points higher than the Gamecocks have allowed to their opponents (41.1%).
- The Gamecocks' 43.0% shooting percentage from the field this season is .
Alabama Players to Watch
- The Crimson Tide scoring leader is Jaden Shackelford, who averages 16.8 per contest to go with 5.6 rebounds and 1.5 assists.
- Alabama's leading rebounder is Keon Ellis averaging 5.9 boards per game and its best passer is Jahvon Quinerly and his 4.4 assists per game.
- Shackelford makes more threes per game than any other member of the Crimson Tide, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 3.0 per contest.
- Ellis and Charles Bediako lead Alabama on the defensive end, with Ellis leading the team in steals averaging 1.9 per game and Bediako in blocks averaging 1.8 per contest.
South Carolina Players to Watch
- Jermaine Couisnard collects 11.5 points and tacks on 2.9 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Gamecocks' leaderboards for those statistics.
- Wildens Leveque grabs 5.0 rebounds per game (he also scores 7.2 points per game and adds 0.6 assists per game) which puts him at the top of the South Carolina rebounding leaderboard.
- Erik Stevenson is the top scorer from deep for the Gamecocks, hitting 1.8 threes per game.
- South Carolina's leader in steals is Couisnard with 1.2 per game, and its leader in blocks is Leveque with 1.0 per game.
Alabama Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/9/2022
Ole Miss
W 97-83
Away
2/12/2022
Arkansas
W 68-67
Home
2/16/2022
Mississippi State
W 80-75
Home
2/19/2022
Kentucky
L 90-81
Away
2/22/2022
Vanderbilt
W 74-72
Away
2/26/2022
South Carolina
-
Home
3/2/2022
Texas A&M
-
Home
3/5/2022
LSU
-
Away
South Carolina Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/8/2022
Kentucky
L 86-76
Home
2/12/2022
Georgia
W 80-68
Away
2/15/2022
Ole Miss
W 77-74
Away
2/19/2022
LSU
W 77-75
Home
2/23/2022
Mississippi State
W 66-56
Home
2/26/2022
Alabama
-
Away
3/1/2022
Missouri
-
Home
3/5/2022
Auburn
-
Away
How To Watch
February
26
2022
South Carolina at Alabama
TV CHANNEL: SECN
Time
6:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)