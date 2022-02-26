Skip to main content

How to Watch Alabama vs. South Carolina: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 19, 2022; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide guard Jaden Shackelford (5) shoots the ball during the first half against the Kentucky Wildcats at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

The South Carolina Gamecocks (17-10, 8-7 SEC) will try to build on a four-game win streak when they visit the No. 24 Alabama Crimson Tide (18-10, 8-7 SEC) on Saturday, February 26, 2022 at Coleman Coliseum. The contest airs at 6:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Alabama vs. South Carolina

Key Stats for Alabama vs. South Carolina

  • The Crimson Tide score 80.2 points per game, 11.2 more points than the 69.0 the Gamecocks allow.
  • The Gamecocks average just 4.3 fewer points per game (71.6) than the Crimson Tide allow their opponents to score (75.9).
  • The Crimson Tide make 44.4% of their shots from the field this season, which is 3.3 percentage points higher than the Gamecocks have allowed to their opponents (41.1%).
  • The Gamecocks' 43.0% shooting percentage from the field this season is .

Alabama Players to Watch

  • The Crimson Tide scoring leader is Jaden Shackelford, who averages 16.8 per contest to go with 5.6 rebounds and 1.5 assists.
  • Alabama's leading rebounder is Keon Ellis averaging 5.9 boards per game and its best passer is Jahvon Quinerly and his 4.4 assists per game.
  • Shackelford makes more threes per game than any other member of the Crimson Tide, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 3.0 per contest.
  • Ellis and Charles Bediako lead Alabama on the defensive end, with Ellis leading the team in steals averaging 1.9 per game and Bediako in blocks averaging 1.8 per contest.

South Carolina Players to Watch

  • Jermaine Couisnard collects 11.5 points and tacks on 2.9 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Gamecocks' leaderboards for those statistics.
  • Wildens Leveque grabs 5.0 rebounds per game (he also scores 7.2 points per game and adds 0.6 assists per game) which puts him at the top of the South Carolina rebounding leaderboard.
  • Erik Stevenson is the top scorer from deep for the Gamecocks, hitting 1.8 threes per game.
  • South Carolina's leader in steals is Couisnard with 1.2 per game, and its leader in blocks is Leveque with 1.0 per game.

Alabama Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/9/2022

Ole Miss

W 97-83

Away

2/12/2022

Arkansas

W 68-67

Home

2/16/2022

Mississippi State

W 80-75

Home

2/19/2022

Kentucky

L 90-81

Away

2/22/2022

Vanderbilt

W 74-72

Away

2/26/2022

South Carolina

-

Home

3/2/2022

Texas A&M

-

Home

3/5/2022

LSU

-

Away

South Carolina Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/8/2022

Kentucky

L 86-76

Home

2/12/2022

Georgia

W 80-68

Away

2/15/2022

Ole Miss

W 77-74

Away

2/19/2022

LSU

W 77-75

Home

2/23/2022

Mississippi State

W 66-56

Home

2/26/2022

Alabama

-

Away

3/1/2022

Missouri

-

Home

3/5/2022

Auburn

-

Away

How To Watch

February
26
2022

South Carolina at Alabama

TV CHANNEL: SECN
Time
6:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
