How to Watch Alabama vs. Tennessee: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The No. 19 Tennessee Volunteers (9-2, 0-0 SEC) will try to extend a three-game winning streak when they hit the road to play the No. 10 Alabama Crimson Tide (9-3, 0-0 SEC) on Wednesday, December 29, 2021 at Coleman Coliseum. The matchup airs at 9:00 PM ET.
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 29, 2021
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: Coleman Coliseum
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Alabama vs. Tennessee
- The Crimson Tide score 82.9 points per game, 23.6 more points than the 59.3 the Volunteers allow.
- The Volunteers score 5.1 more points per game (78.4) than the Crimson Tide give up (73.3).
- The Crimson Tide make 47.1% of their shots from the field this season, which is 8.4 percentage points higher than the Volunteers have allowed to their opponents (38.7%).
- The Volunteers have shot at a 45.1% clip from the field this season, 2.0 percentage points above the 43.1% shooting opponents of the Crimson Tide have averaged.
Alabama Players to Watch
- The Crimson Tide leader in points and rebounds is Jaden Shackelford, who scores 16.8 points and pulls down 6.6 boards per game.
- Alabama's best passer is JD Davison, who averages 4.5 assists per game to go with his 8.7 PPG scoring average.
- Shackelford makes more threes per game than any other member of the Crimson Tide, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 3.4 per contest.
- Keon Ellis is Alabama's leader in steals, averaging 1.4 steals per game, while Charles Bediako leads them in blocks with 2.0 per contest.
Tennessee Players to Watch
- Kennedy Chandler's points (14.0 per game) and assists (5.3 per game) stat lines give him the top scoring and assists spots on the Volunteers' leaderboards.
- Olivier Nkamhoua's stat line of 6.1 rebounds, 8.7 points and 1.0 assist per game helps him grab the top spot on the Tennessee rebounding leaderboard.
- Santiago Vescovi averages 2.7 three-pointers per game, the most on the Volunteers.
- Tennessee's leader in steals is Chandler with 2.0 per game, and its leader in blocks is John Fulkerson with 1.4 per game.
Alabama Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/4/2021
Gonzaga
W 91-82
Away
12/11/2021
Houston
W 83-82
Home
12/14/2021
Memphis
L 92-78
Away
12/18/2021
Jacksonville State
W 65-59
Home
12/21/2021
Davidson
L 79-78
Home
12/29/2021
Tennessee
-
Home
1/5/2022
Florida
-
Away
1/8/2022
Missouri
-
Away
1/11/2022
Auburn
-
Home
1/15/2022
Mississippi State
-
Away
1/19/2022
LSU
-
Home
Tennessee Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/4/2021
Colorado
W 69-54
Away
12/7/2021
Texas Tech
L 57-52
Home
12/11/2021
UNC Greensboro
W 76-36
Home
12/14/2021
South Carolina Upstate
W 96-52
Home
12/22/2021
Arizona
W 77-73
Home
12/29/2021
Alabama
-
Away
1/5/2022
Ole Miss
-
Home
1/8/2022
LSU
-
Away
1/11/2022
South Carolina
-
Home
1/15/2022
Kentucky
-
Away
1/18/2022
Vanderbilt
-
Away