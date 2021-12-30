Dec 18, 2021; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide guard Keon Ellis (14) drives to the basket against Jacksonville State Gamecocks guard Jalen Gibbs (22) during the first half at Coleman Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 19 Tennessee Volunteers (9-2, 0-0 SEC) will try to extend a three-game winning streak when they hit the road to play the No. 10 Alabama Crimson Tide (9-3, 0-0 SEC) on Wednesday, December 29, 2021 at Coleman Coliseum. The matchup airs at 9:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Alabama vs. Tennessee

Game Day: Wednesday, December 29, 2021

Wednesday, December 29, 2021 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: Coleman Coliseum

Coleman Coliseum

Key Stats for Alabama vs. Tennessee

The Crimson Tide score 82.9 points per game, 23.6 more points than the 59.3 the Volunteers allow.

The Volunteers score 5.1 more points per game (78.4) than the Crimson Tide give up (73.3).

The Crimson Tide make 47.1% of their shots from the field this season, which is 8.4 percentage points higher than the Volunteers have allowed to their opponents (38.7%).

The Volunteers have shot at a 45.1% clip from the field this season, 2.0 percentage points above the 43.1% shooting opponents of the Crimson Tide have averaged.

Alabama Players to Watch

The Crimson Tide leader in points and rebounds is Jaden Shackelford, who scores 16.8 points and pulls down 6.6 boards per game.

Alabama's best passer is JD Davison, who averages 4.5 assists per game to go with his 8.7 PPG scoring average.

Shackelford makes more threes per game than any other member of the Crimson Tide, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 3.4 per contest.

Keon Ellis is Alabama's leader in steals, averaging 1.4 steals per game, while Charles Bediako leads them in blocks with 2.0 per contest.

Tennessee Players to Watch

Kennedy Chandler's points (14.0 per game) and assists (5.3 per game) stat lines give him the top scoring and assists spots on the Volunteers' leaderboards.

Olivier Nkamhoua's stat line of 6.1 rebounds, 8.7 points and 1.0 assist per game helps him grab the top spot on the Tennessee rebounding leaderboard.

Santiago Vescovi averages 2.7 three-pointers per game, the most on the Volunteers.

Tennessee's leader in steals is Chandler with 2.0 per game, and its leader in blocks is John Fulkerson with 1.4 per game.

Alabama Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 12/4/2021 Gonzaga W 91-82 Away 12/11/2021 Houston W 83-82 Home 12/14/2021 Memphis L 92-78 Away 12/18/2021 Jacksonville State W 65-59 Home 12/21/2021 Davidson L 79-78 Home 12/29/2021 Tennessee - Home 1/5/2022 Florida - Away 1/8/2022 Missouri - Away 1/11/2022 Auburn - Home 1/15/2022 Mississippi State - Away 1/19/2022 LSU - Home

Tennessee Schedule