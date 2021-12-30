Skip to main content
    •
    December 30, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Alabama vs. Tennessee: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Dec 18, 2021; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide guard Keon Ellis (14) drives to the basket against Jacksonville State Gamecocks guard Jalen Gibbs (22) during the first half at Coleman Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports

    Dec 18, 2021; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide guard Keon Ellis (14) drives to the basket against Jacksonville State Gamecocks guard Jalen Gibbs (22) during the first half at Coleman Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports

    The No. 19 Tennessee Volunteers (9-2, 0-0 SEC) will try to extend a three-game winning streak when they hit the road to play the No. 10 Alabama Crimson Tide (9-3, 0-0 SEC) on Wednesday, December 29, 2021 at Coleman Coliseum. The matchup airs at 9:00 PM ET.

    How to Watch Alabama vs. Tennessee

    Key Stats for Alabama vs. Tennessee

    • The Crimson Tide score 82.9 points per game, 23.6 more points than the 59.3 the Volunteers allow.
    • The Volunteers score 5.1 more points per game (78.4) than the Crimson Tide give up (73.3).
    • The Crimson Tide make 47.1% of their shots from the field this season, which is 8.4 percentage points higher than the Volunteers have allowed to their opponents (38.7%).
    • The Volunteers have shot at a 45.1% clip from the field this season, 2.0 percentage points above the 43.1% shooting opponents of the Crimson Tide have averaged.

    Alabama Players to Watch

    • The Crimson Tide leader in points and rebounds is Jaden Shackelford, who scores 16.8 points and pulls down 6.6 boards per game.
    • Alabama's best passer is JD Davison, who averages 4.5 assists per game to go with his 8.7 PPG scoring average.
    • Shackelford makes more threes per game than any other member of the Crimson Tide, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 3.4 per contest.
    • Keon Ellis is Alabama's leader in steals, averaging 1.4 steals per game, while Charles Bediako leads them in blocks with 2.0 per contest.

    Tennessee Players to Watch

    • Kennedy Chandler's points (14.0 per game) and assists (5.3 per game) stat lines give him the top scoring and assists spots on the Volunteers' leaderboards.
    • Olivier Nkamhoua's stat line of 6.1 rebounds, 8.7 points and 1.0 assist per game helps him grab the top spot on the Tennessee rebounding leaderboard.
    • Santiago Vescovi averages 2.7 three-pointers per game, the most on the Volunteers.
    • Tennessee's leader in steals is Chandler with 2.0 per game, and its leader in blocks is John Fulkerson with 1.4 per game.

    Alabama Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    12/4/2021

    Gonzaga

    W 91-82

    Away

    12/11/2021

    Houston

    W 83-82

    Home

    12/14/2021

    Memphis

    L 92-78

    Away

    12/18/2021

    Jacksonville State

    W 65-59

    Home

    12/21/2021

    Davidson

    L 79-78

    Home

    12/29/2021

    Tennessee

    -

    Home

    1/5/2022

    Florida

    -

    Away

    1/8/2022

    Missouri

    -

    Away

    1/11/2022

    Auburn

    -

    Home

    1/15/2022

    Mississippi State

    -

    Away

    1/19/2022

    LSU

    -

    Home

    Tennessee Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    12/4/2021

    Colorado

    W 69-54

    Away

    12/7/2021

    Texas Tech

    L 57-52

    Home

    12/11/2021

    UNC Greensboro

    W 76-36

    Home

    12/14/2021

    South Carolina Upstate

    W 96-52

    Home

    12/22/2021

    Arizona

    W 77-73

    Home

    12/29/2021

    Alabama

    -

    Away

    1/5/2022

    Ole Miss

    -

    Home

    1/8/2022

    LSU

    -

    Away

    1/11/2022

    South Carolina

    -

    Home

    1/15/2022

    Kentucky

    -

    Away

    1/18/2022

    Vanderbilt

    -

    Away

    How To Watch

    December
    29
    2021

    Tennessee at Alabama

    TV CHANNEL: ESPN
    Time
    9:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    chris-paul
    NBA

    How to Watch Thunder at Suns

    3 minutes ago
    Dec 28, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook (0) drives with the ball as Houston Rockets guard Kevin Porter Jr. (3) defends during the fourth quarter at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Los Angeles Lakers vs. Memphis Grizzlies: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/29/2021

    3 minutes ago
    Dec 26, 2021; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Josh Giddey (3) and New Orleans Pelicans guard Josh Hart (3) and forward Brandon Ingram (14) reach for a rebound during the first quarter at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Phoenix Suns: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/29/2021

    3 minutes ago
    Dec 28, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook (0) drives with the ball as Houston Rockets guard Kevin Porter Jr. (3) defends during the fourth quarter at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Memphis Grizzlies vs. Los Angeles Lakers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/29/2021

    3 minutes ago
    Dec 27, 2021; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) has words with Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) during the second half at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Phoenix Suns vs. Oklahoma City Thunder: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/29/2021

    3 minutes ago
    Dec 25, 2021; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks forward Julius Randle (30) and Atlanta Hawks forward John Collins (20) fall to the floor chasing a loose ball in the third quarter at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Atlanta Hawks vs. Chicago Bulls: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/29/2021

    3 minutes ago
    Dec 27, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine (8) looses control of the ball defended by Atlanta Hawks forward Cam Reddish (22) and center Clint Capela (15) during the first half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Chicago Bulls vs. Atlanta Hawks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/29/2021

    3 minutes ago
    Dec 18, 2021; North Little Rock, Arkansas, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks guard JD Notae (1) drives against Hofstra Pride guard Jaquan Carlos (11) during the first half at Simmons Bank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Arkansas at Mississippi State

    3 minutes ago
    NC State Basketball
    College Basketball

    How to Watch NC State at Miami

    3 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy