How to Watch Alabama vs. Texas A&M: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 19, 2022; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Vanderbilt Commodores center Liam Robbins (middle) shoots the ball against Texas A&M Aggies guard Tyrece Radford (23) during the first half at Memorial Gymnasium. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 25 Alabama Crimson Tide (19-10, 9-7 SEC) hope to continue a three-game home winning streak when they host the Texas A&M Aggies (18-11, 7-9 SEC) on Wednesday, March 2, 2022 at 7:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Alabama vs. Texas A&M

Key Stats for Alabama vs. Texas A&M

  • The Crimson Tide average 80.5 points per game, 13.8 more points than the 66.7 the Aggies allow.
  • The Aggies put up an average of 72.8 points per game, only 2.9 fewer points than the 75.7 the Crimson Tide give up.
  • The Crimson Tide make 44.5% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.6 percentage points higher than the Aggies have allowed to their opponents (41.9%).
  • The Aggies have shot at a 44.0% clip from the field this season, 0.9 percentage points higher than the 43.1% shooting opponents of the Crimson Tide have averaged.

Alabama Players to Watch

  • Jaden Shackelford leads the Crimson Tide in scoring, tallying 17.0 points per game to go with 5.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists.
  • Keon Ellis is Alabama's leading rebounder, grabbing 6.0 per game, while Jahvon Quinerly is its best passer, distributing 4.4 assists in each contest.
  • Shackelford leads the Crimson Tide in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 3.1 shots per game from beyond the arc.
  • Ellis and Charles Bediako lead Alabama on the defensive end, with Ellis leading the team in steals averaging 1.9 per game and Bediako in blocks averaging 1.7 per contest.

Texas A&M Players to Watch

  • Quenton Jackson scores 14.0 points per game to be the top scorer for the Aggies.
  • Texas A&M's leader in rebounds is Henry Coleman III with 6.1 per game, and its leader in assists is Marcus Williams with 3.4 per game.
  • Andre Gordon is the most prolific from the three-point line for the Aggies, hitting 1.3 threes per game.
  • Texas A&M's leader in steals is Jackson with 1.6 per game, and its leader in blocks is Ethan Henderson with 0.7 per game.

Alabama Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/12/2022

Arkansas

W 68-67

Home

2/16/2022

Mississippi State

W 80-75

Home

2/19/2022

Kentucky

L 90-81

Away

2/22/2022

Vanderbilt

W 74-72

Away

2/26/2022

South Carolina

W 90-71

Home

3/2/2022

Texas A&M

-

Home

3/5/2022

LSU

-

Away

Texas A&M Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/12/2022

Auburn

L 75-58

Away

2/15/2022

Florida

W 56-55

Home

2/19/2022

Vanderbilt

L 72-67

Away

2/22/2022

Georgia

W 91-77

Home

2/26/2022

Ole Miss

W 76-66

Away

3/2/2022

Alabama

-

Away

3/5/2022

Mississippi State

-

Home

How To Watch

March
2
2022

Texas A&M at Alabama

TV CHANNEL: SECN
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

