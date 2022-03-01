How to Watch Alabama vs. Texas A&M: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 19, 2022; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Vanderbilt Commodores center Liam Robbins (middle) shoots the ball against Texas A&M Aggies guard Tyrece Radford (23) during the first half at Memorial Gymnasium. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 25 Alabama Crimson Tide (19-10, 9-7 SEC) hope to continue a three-game home winning streak when they host the Texas A&M Aggies (18-11, 7-9 SEC) on Wednesday, March 2, 2022 at 7:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Alabama vs. Texas A&M

Game Day: Wednesday, March 2, 2022

Wednesday, March 2, 2022 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: SECN

SECN Arena: Coleman Coliseum

Coleman Coliseum Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Alabama vs. Texas A&M

The Crimson Tide average 80.5 points per game, 13.8 more points than the 66.7 the Aggies allow.

The Aggies put up an average of 72.8 points per game, only 2.9 fewer points than the 75.7 the Crimson Tide give up.

The Crimson Tide make 44.5% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.6 percentage points higher than the Aggies have allowed to their opponents (41.9%).

The Aggies have shot at a 44.0% clip from the field this season, 0.9 percentage points higher than the 43.1% shooting opponents of the Crimson Tide have averaged.

Alabama Players to Watch

Jaden Shackelford leads the Crimson Tide in scoring, tallying 17.0 points per game to go with 5.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists.

Keon Ellis is Alabama's leading rebounder, grabbing 6.0 per game, while Jahvon Quinerly is its best passer, distributing 4.4 assists in each contest.

Shackelford leads the Crimson Tide in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 3.1 shots per game from beyond the arc.

Ellis and Charles Bediako lead Alabama on the defensive end, with Ellis leading the team in steals averaging 1.9 per game and Bediako in blocks averaging 1.7 per contest.

Texas A&M Players to Watch

Quenton Jackson scores 14.0 points per game to be the top scorer for the Aggies.

Texas A&M's leader in rebounds is Henry Coleman III with 6.1 per game, and its leader in assists is Marcus Williams with 3.4 per game.

Andre Gordon is the most prolific from the three-point line for the Aggies, hitting 1.3 threes per game.

Texas A&M's leader in steals is Jackson with 1.6 per game, and its leader in blocks is Ethan Henderson with 0.7 per game.

Alabama Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 2/12/2022 Arkansas W 68-67 Home 2/16/2022 Mississippi State W 80-75 Home 2/19/2022 Kentucky L 90-81 Away 2/22/2022 Vanderbilt W 74-72 Away 2/26/2022 South Carolina W 90-71 Home 3/2/2022 Texas A&M - Home 3/5/2022 LSU - Away

Texas A&M Schedule