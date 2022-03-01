How to Watch Alabama vs. Texas A&M: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The No. 25 Alabama Crimson Tide (19-10, 9-7 SEC) hope to continue a three-game home winning streak when they host the Texas A&M Aggies (18-11, 7-9 SEC) on Wednesday, March 2, 2022 at 7:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Alabama vs. Texas A&M
- Game Day: Wednesday, March 2, 2022
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: SECN
- Arena: Coleman Coliseum
Key Stats for Alabama vs. Texas A&M
- The Crimson Tide average 80.5 points per game, 13.8 more points than the 66.7 the Aggies allow.
- The Aggies put up an average of 72.8 points per game, only 2.9 fewer points than the 75.7 the Crimson Tide give up.
- The Crimson Tide make 44.5% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.6 percentage points higher than the Aggies have allowed to their opponents (41.9%).
- The Aggies have shot at a 44.0% clip from the field this season, 0.9 percentage points higher than the 43.1% shooting opponents of the Crimson Tide have averaged.
Alabama Players to Watch
- Jaden Shackelford leads the Crimson Tide in scoring, tallying 17.0 points per game to go with 5.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists.
- Keon Ellis is Alabama's leading rebounder, grabbing 6.0 per game, while Jahvon Quinerly is its best passer, distributing 4.4 assists in each contest.
- Shackelford leads the Crimson Tide in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 3.1 shots per game from beyond the arc.
- Ellis and Charles Bediako lead Alabama on the defensive end, with Ellis leading the team in steals averaging 1.9 per game and Bediako in blocks averaging 1.7 per contest.
Texas A&M Players to Watch
- Quenton Jackson scores 14.0 points per game to be the top scorer for the Aggies.
- Texas A&M's leader in rebounds is Henry Coleman III with 6.1 per game, and its leader in assists is Marcus Williams with 3.4 per game.
- Andre Gordon is the most prolific from the three-point line for the Aggies, hitting 1.3 threes per game.
- Texas A&M's leader in steals is Jackson with 1.6 per game, and its leader in blocks is Ethan Henderson with 0.7 per game.
Alabama Schedule
Date
Opponent
Score
Home/Away
2/12/2022
Arkansas
W 68-67
Home
2/16/2022
Mississippi State
W 80-75
Home
2/19/2022
Kentucky
L 90-81
Away
2/22/2022
Vanderbilt
W 74-72
Away
2/26/2022
South Carolina
W 90-71
Home
3/2/2022
Texas A&M
-
Home
3/5/2022
LSU
-
Away
Texas A&M Schedule
Date
Opponent
Score
Home/Away
2/12/2022
Auburn
L 75-58
Away
2/15/2022
Florida
W 56-55
Home
2/19/2022
Vanderbilt
L 72-67
Away
2/22/2022
Georgia
W 91-77
Home
2/26/2022
Ole Miss
W 76-66
Away
3/2/2022
Alabama
-
Away
3/5/2022
Mississippi State
-
Home
How To Watch
March
2
2022
Texas A&M at Alabama
TV CHANNEL: SECN
Time
7:00
PM/EST
