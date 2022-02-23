No. 24 Alabama had a three-game winning streak snapped over the weekend by No. 6 Kentucky. On Tuesday, the Crimson Tide look to get back in the win column when they visit SEC foe Vanderbilt.

No. 24 Alabama has done a good job getting back on track after a rough middle stretch to the season. The Crimson Tide rolled off three consecutive wins over the last two weeks, before falling 90-81 to No. 6 Kentucky over the weekend. Looking to prove that loss was just a blip on the radar, Alabama gets back on the court on Tuesday in Nashville taking on SEC opponent Vanderbilt.

How to Watch Alabama vs. Vanderbilt in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Feb. 22, 2022

Game Time: 9 p.m. ET

TV: SEC Network

Live stream Alabama vs. Vanderbilt on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

This matchup figures to be high-scoring. It features one of the top offenses in the SEC going up against the conference's best individual scorer.

Alabama is averaging 80.4 points per game which ranks No. 2 in the conference and is only half a point behind Kentucky. The Crimson Tide have scored at least 75 points in three of their last four games and seven of their last nine. That stretch includes a 97-83 win at Ole Miss two weeks ago.

Meanwhile, junior Vanderbilt guard Scottie Pippen Jr. leads the SEC averaging 19.5 points per game - a full point more than the next-closest player. Pippen has reached the 20-point mark in each of his last three games, including a 23-point performance in a win over Texas A&M on Saturday, in the Commodores' most recent game.

Tip-off Tuesday night is set for 9 p.m. ET. You can watch the game on SEC Network.

Regional restrictions may apply.